Bamboo Rose and Sun Strategy Partner to Unite Product Development and Packaging Processes with Enterprise Sustainability Goals

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the Boston-based Multi-Enterprise Platform connecting clients with industry business partners involved in product development, global sourcing, and supply chain management and Sun Strategy, a multi-disciplined packaging consultancy focused on sustainability, today announced a partnership to provide sustainable, transparent packaging to clients in food retail and manufacturing industries. Uniting Sun Strategy's consulting services and software capabilities with Bamboo Rose's PLM and Sourcing applications will integrate packaging design and artwork for private brand products directly into a fluid, automated product development and sourcing workflow.

Sun Strategy's e-halo platform fuses consulting services with the technical capabilities to manage the structural packaging process by providing accurate packaging and sustainability data along with a single digital workflow to manage compliance and packaging. Connecting Bamboo Rose's product development and sourcing data with Sun Strategy's e-halo solution will allow firms to capture accurate and important packaging data straight from the product lifecycle. This enables shared clients to harness real-time collaboration between cross-functional teams and third-party business partners for a faster review process with less risk and better data quality.

Additionally, creative teams and their partners will now be able to complete and update tasks digitally, identify bottlenecks and capacity constraints quickly, and leverage easy reporting and dashboards for improved transparency across the product lifecycle. This holistic and accurate picture of the product allows clients to hit their internal sustainability goals, convey their corporate values to the market, and reduce risk around regional regulatory and claims requirements.

"We are determined to transform the global approach to sustainable packaging by delivering innovative, sustainable and measurable solutions. Our pioneering partnership with Bamboo Rose facilitates a holistic approach to your brand and packaging to deliver a brighter future." Greg Lawson, Group Commercial Director.

"Sustainability is a huge priority in the market today and this partnership will help our clients accomplish their lofty goals in this arena," said Nate Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer at Bamboo Rose. "We're excited to leverage Sun Strategy's market-leading thought leadership in the sustainability and packaging space with the valuable partner collaboration, product data, and workflow management within the Bamboo Rose platform to allow our clients to be leaders and innovators in this truly vital business discipline."

About Sun Strategy

Sun Strategy is an end-to-end technology led packaging consultancy. We provide a packaging vision fit for the future, unifying creative, communication and commerce. We draw upon our multi-disciplined expertise in four key areas: Consumer, Sustainability, Efficiency and Compliance to provide a unique service offering tailored to your goals. We have a track record of continually innovating with global brands and retailers to create strategies to transform the value of their business and measure customer success. Pioneering the right choices for our clients, consumers and the planet.

About Bamboo Rose



Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members across 85 major retailers, 400 brands, and 35,000 suppliers and service providers, helping them discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed.

Learn more at bamboorose.com, or find us on Twitter at @GoBambooRose.

