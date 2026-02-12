BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose has been selected to support intelligence, structure and scalability upgrades to Petco's sourcing operations systems, and further vendor collaboration using AI-native TotalPLM™, powered by embedded Decision Intelligence.

TotalPLM by Bamboo Rose delivers end-to-end product, planning, and supply chain execution within a single AI-powered platform, enabling retailers to improve teamwork and data accuracy. As Petco continuously evolves planning and sourcing capabilities, it is partnering with Bamboo Rose's TotalPLM to support data-driven decision-making.

Bamboo Rose's AI-Native TotalPLM™ Selected by Petco to Transform Retail Planning & Sourcing Operations Post this

"Standardizing operations on TotalPLM is a powerful validation of our platform and our vision for the future of retail," said Mike Mattei, Chief Operating Officer at Bamboo Rose. "By bringing sourcing, MFP, and AI-driven Decision Intelligence together, retailers can transform how product decisions get made and executed at scale. This partnership reflects the innovation and operational excellence of leading retailers."

"As we continue fostering the fun between our customers and their pets with a diverse portfolio of new and compelling products, we're thrilled to have Bamboo Rose's systems supporting our agile merchandising operations," said Jenny Wolski, General Manager of Merchandising at Petco.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions. TotalPLM™ is the most comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management platform, integrating Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management, all powered by AI-fueled Decision Intelligence. Built for scalability and agility, Bamboo Rose helps retailers and brands optimize operations, improve margins, and accelerate innovation. Learn more at bamboorose.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

