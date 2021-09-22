BambooHR Addresses Hiring and Onboarding Challenges

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced new product features designed to streamline hiring and onboarding new employees. BambooHR customers can now leverage integrations with two more of the most popular job boards, further easing promotion and increasing the visibility of job openings. Customers can also now create and manage candidate talent pools and further tailor the onboarding process for new employees.

BambooHR's recent study of more than 1,000 remote workers examined how the shift in the workplace over the past year has affected employees. Nearly one-third of respondents indicated they plan to switch careers or look for a new job in the next six months.

"Without BambooHR, we wouldn't be in a position to effectively handle the spikes in recruiting," said Jane Jaxon, VP of People Operations at Wistia. "Having a central record to ensure data integrity, and the ability to automate, has helped us manage onboarding and provided a seamless candidate experience during one of our biggest hiring years."

The following features are now available:

ZipRecruiter Job Board Integration

Customers can now automatically share job openings to the ZipRecruiter job board. Over 110 million job seekers have used ZipRecruiter, and 4 out of 5 employers who post a job on the site get a quality candidate within the first day, providing a natural extension of potential candidates for recruiters.

Candidate Talent Pools

The new candidate talent pools feature gives customers the ability to move the candidates they don't hire into talent pools for future consideration. There's no limit to the number of talent pools customers can create, and candidates can appear in multiple talent pools if desired. This feature allows HR and hiring managers to keep tabs on promising candidates who might fit a future role, giving the organization a head start on hiring as they open new positions.

Onboarding Enhancements

These updates add more visibility and flexibility when creating New Hire Packets. When configuring a packet, admins can now add, delete, or edit all onboarding tasks related to the employee (not just those the new hire must complete) and change when task notifications are sent. This gives admins the ability to fine-tune an individual onboarding process as needed, rather than having to anticipate and save changes in the system beforehand.

"With record numbers of employees considering post-pandemic job changes, and with hiring returning full-force, HR leaders are exploring how technology can help them manage today's tight labor market," said Amy Frampton, head of marketing at BambooHR. "These latest enhancements will help hiring managers, HR pros, and recruiters cast a wider net while adding reassurance that new employees are being onboarded efficiently and effectively."

About BambooHR®

Serving more than 23,000 organizations and almost two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC

Related Links

www.bamboohr.com

