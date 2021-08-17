BambooHR Adds Five New Partners to Marketplace

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced the addition of five new marketplace partners. These partnerships will provide more options for joint customers to create solutions to the most significant challenges HR is facing today, with enhanced features for time tracking, access management, training, and payroll.

The BambooHR Marketplace includes 88 vendors and gives partners the opportunity to leverage the BambooHR open API to build connectors and integrations. They can also co-market and showcase their solutions to over 23,000 BambooHR customers, from hiring and onboarding, people and culture, compensation, benefits, and more, all designed to give joint customers the ability to streamline their HR experience across the board.

"We're thrilled to partner with BambooHR to help customers automate key HR workflows in the WorkRamp LMS so that they can focus on what really matters—creating an amazing learner experience," says Rocky Paap, vice president of revenue at WorkRamp. "Top companies like Bitly are now able to quickly build and deploy dynamic learning paths in WorkRamp, based on existing employee data like department, location, tenure, and more. This is a game changer for rapidly growing and scaling teams."

New partners include:

WorkRamp

WorkRamp is an all-in-one learning management platform for training internal employees, customers, and partners. The product includes features like training paths, embedded events, multilayered scorecards, live video challenges, badges, and rich multi-media training elements. This integration will allow customers to leverage employee data from BambooHR to accelerate learning for employees during their critical onboarding period and beyond.

Aquera

In most companies, HR is tasked with providing new employees with access to various systems they need to properly do their job. Since employees often need access to more than 10 systems, this process can be time-consuming and prone to error as employees change roles. When a new employee is hired within BambooHR, the Aquera integration allows companies to automatically provision and deprovision access to their IT directories or apps in a matter of minutes, which will save time and limit mistakes.

Humley

Humley's Digital HR Assistant is a ready-to-use, multi-channel conversational interface. It enables employees and managers to ask questions, request documentation, input data, and even make requests within one internal ticketing platform. This gives employees instant access to all the information they need, whenever and wherever they need it. Humley can automate 80 percent of HR requests, ultimately saving 30 percent more time.

Synarion

Synerion's automated systems use RFID/HID, barcode badges, magnetic stripe cards, biometrics, or touch screen inputs in place of paper cards to track working hours more accurately. All data collection can be done through the cloud and on mobile devices, including enhanced features from temperature detection to fingerprint biometrics.

Envision BX

Envision BX provides customers with the ability to connect their Xero account to their BambooHR account. This removes the tedious task of double entry and allows customers to push data from BambooHR directly into their Xero account. EnvisionBX also provides customers with the ability to push payslip data back into BambooHR for employee reference.

"We pride ourselves on being cloud software implementation specialists, so it was of utmost importance to our business that we partnered with the best possible HRIS software in the global market. We are proud to partner with BambooHR," said Rod Wakefield, managing director at Envision Digital.

