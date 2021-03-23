BambooHR Announces Learning to Make the Platform Easier for Customers

LINDON, Utah, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced BambooHR Learning, a new Learning Management System (LMS) designed to give customers an easy way to learn about how to get the most out of the product's functionality.

BambooHR Learning is a new self-paced, on-demand, look into a customer's BambooHR account capabilities. Customers will have the ability to choose learning plans and courses on every product offered through a real-life simulation of BambooHR. Customers will have access to the full dashboard.

"In a world where most HR professionals are working remotely, we're pleased to be able to provide our customers with a deeper level of support as they begin and continue their journey with BambooHR," said Amy Frampton, head of marketing at BambooHR. "We're consistently focused on easing the burden on HR professionals and advancing new features geared toward supporting our customers. We believe this will make utilizing BambooHR software much easier."

Users will have a course catalog where specific courses will be rotated as new products and offerings are added to the platform. There will be two types of courses initially. Basic, User-friendly, Instructive Learning and Directional (BUILD) courses will give customers information about features coupled with interactive elements. In the Deep-dive, Interactive and Guided (DIG) courses, customers have the opportunity to dive deeper into the features and try out actions in a simulation to best understand the technology for real-time implementation.

BambooHR will continue to add advancements and new courses to the catalog to support growing customer needs.

To learn more visit: http://learning.bamboohr.com

About BambooHR

With over 700 employees, 20,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit. Recent recognition and awards include the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women, and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr. Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

