BambooHR Announces New Capabilities to Enhance Employee Experience for Distributed Workforces

LINDON, Utah, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced the addition of new capabilities to its product suite designed to streamline talent acquisition, simplify onboarding and enable geolocation for time tracking that supports the distributed workforces.

"In a world where an increasing number of employees are dispersed between offices and remote locations, these upgrades betters serve the needs of HR professionals and business owners today," said Amy Frampton, head of marketing at BambooHR. "We consistently prioritize product innovation that supports the growing changes of the modern workforce and bolsters the employee experience regardless of where individuals work."

Time Tracking Solution Upgrades

The realities of social distancing and distributed workforces have made community time clocks impractical for many organizations. The addition of geolocation to the BambooHR Time Tracking solution makes it simple for employees to clock in from any location and this added functionality provides the ability for employers to see the location from which employees clock in and out when using the BambooHR mobile app. Geolocation enables the mobile workforce to have increased visibility, accuracy and accountability.

New Hire Onboarding Upgrades

Personalizing the onboarding experience is one of the best ways for companies to improve new hire retention, satisfaction, productivity and employee engagement. However, traditional onboarding requires HR teams to configure new hire packets for each employee with details unique about themselves and their role. This includes instructions regarding office logistics, team support and contact information, tailored instructions for the individual and personal questions to get to know the new employee.

Users can now leverage BambooHR's New Hire Packet Templates to develop a unique template for different types of hires to streamline the process when creating new hire packets. This is important as it helps save time for HR professionals but allows for the onboarding process to be more personalized to the individual.

Talent Acquisition Upgrades

To support companies in their mission to find the best talent, BambooHR users are now able to customize question types for job applications. Options include checkboxes, yes/no, short written answers or multiple choice question types. This new feature gives users the flexibility to get quality responses to questions while creating a more direct and clear application experience for candidates.

