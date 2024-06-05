BambooHR Appoints Jonathan Leaf as New Chief Revenue Officer

AWS and RingCentral veteran brings more than two decades of experience scaling business and overseeing billions in revenue

DRAPER, Utah, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the leading cloud-based human resource platform, today announced Jonathan Leaf as its new chief revenue officer. Leaf will oversee all revenue-generating functions, and be responsible for upleveling their integration and alignment. This is increasingly important to BambooHR as the company continues to invest in its rapid growth and innovate in the global Human Capital Management space.

"Jonathan's deep go-to-market experience at some of the largest organizations in the world gives him the ability to see around corners and anticipate what's needed to reach our full potential. His expertise in massive scale will position us to reach significant new growth," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "His track record, passion for the SMB segment, deep technology background, and commitment to people and culture make him the perfect addition to our team."

For more than two decades, Leaf's leadership has driven customer acquisition, retention, and growth strategies that led to more than $1B in annual revenue at multiple companies.

Leaf is one of hundreds of new hires the company looks to add in 2024, as part of its large investment to increase value for the millions of employees and HR professionals using the platform across the world. This growth is not fueled by outside investment, but by the company's unique long-term approach to fund its growth through profitable operations. The company's disciplined approach and industry expertise has paid off, as BambooHR continues to rank as one of the highest-performing HR software products for growing companies.

"BambooHR has a brand reputation for innovative, user-friendly technology that continues to attract new customers globally. I believe the opportunity to expand the company's influence is tremendous," Leaf said. "As part of the executive team, I envision accelerating a world-class go-to-market motion that can scale to meet BambooHR's customer demand. I can't wait to build on the excellent foundation the team has already created."

This appointment reinforces BambooHR's growing executive suite expertise as the company continues to fill its leadership bench with software and technology veterans from companies like Adobe, Intuit, Pluralsight, and Amazon: Ryan Packer as its chief technology officer in 2023; Brian Crofts as chief product officer and Anita Gratham as head of HR in 2022; and Justin Judd as chief financial officer in 2021.

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading HR software solution that sets people free to do great work, by managing the complex work of supporting employees and succeeding as a business, while giving leaders all the data they need to make informed strategic decisions. Intuitively designed and easy-to-use HR, payroll, and benefits administration where everything works together means less focus on process and more focus on growing what matters most—people. BambooHR is the trusted partner of HR professionals at more than 33 thousand companies with employees in over 190 countries and 50 industries, supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC