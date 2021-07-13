BambooHR Enables More Effective Performance Management and Employee Satisfaction

LINDON, Utah, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced new product features designed to drive a deeper understanding of employee performance and sentiment. New features now available will give employees the option to provide additional sentiment context when providing feedback for eNPS, and managers now have more control over when and how they request performance management assessments.

"As we move past the professional turmoil of the past 18 months, many employees are examining their career progress and workplace satisfaction with renewed interest," said Amy Frampton, head of marketing at BambooHR. "Employers have a unique opportunity to capitalize on this engagement and mitigate potential employee turnover by enabling a deeper understanding of both how their employees are performing and how they feel about their workplace."

Effective performance management begins with a better understanding of your employees—and that takes more than meeting once a year. According to Gallup, only 14 percent of employees strongly agree their annual performance reviews inspire them to improve. Many organizations are aiming for more frequent, meaningful conversations about work expectations, progress, and development.

"Performance management and eNPS have been very valuable tools for us. We're a start-up, and we're growing rapidly, said Ben Brubaker, Chief of Staff at Assure Services. "Having the data and information to support our employees and ensure they're engaged and progressing is a key competitive advantage for us during this phase of our growth."

The following features are now available:

Impromptu & Skip Assessments for Performance Management

BambooHR performance appraisal software uses a few brief questions that encourage action while limiting subjectivity and speculation. This creates higher engagement, more accurate reflections of employee performance, and more opportunities to address problems in the moment instead of six months from now.

New assessment capabilities give customers the option to skip an assessment in some circumstances and request impromptu assessments. In the past, customers with Performance Management enabled had to complete an assessment for their employees during an active review cycle. In certain cases, like for new or transferred employees, this could lead to blank assessments or rushed assessments with unhelpful data. Now, managers are free to do so in those situations where a customer might want to skip an assessment.

Additionally, managers can now request impromptu assessments, giving them more flexibility to request feedback during more relevant times. For example, many managers check in with new employees at 30, 60, and 90-day intervals to make sure employees get trained at an appropriate pace and feel engaged in their new role. The new impromptu assessment feature in BambooHR makes these kinds of check-ins possible and ensures a more consistent, deliberate approach. This new feature also empowers organizations to schedule formal assessments for promotions, raises, or work anniversaries outside of the standard employee review cycle. By separating compensation and employee performance, organizations help foster more honest and open discussions between managers and employees during performance reviews, keeping the focus on growing employee strengths.

Manual Sentiment for Employee Satisfaction

BambooHR Employee Satisfaction helps customers uncover potential issues their workforce is facing and create an informed, effective plan to address them. The survey delivers an instant, research-backed eNPS® score* along with an in-depth understanding of the opinions and feelings behind it through anonymous, open-ended employee comments. After the software analyzes these comments, enhanced reporting gives admins the ability to see the top likes and dislikes in their organization and how many promoters, neutrals, and detractors are talking about a certain subject.

With the new manual sentiment upgrade, customers can now clarify the sentiment behind each comment's topics no matter what score the employee gave, letting them categorize constructive criticism from promoters and bright spots from detractors. This gives customers even greater accuracy as they track the most commonly talked about topics around eNPS surveys, helping admins better understand the feedback they're getting from their employees.

Performance Management Course

BambooHR Learning provides customers with educational content that enables them to do great work. With a holistic focus on how performance management affects everyone in the organization, the new BambooHR Learning course " Mastering Performance Management " uses engaging content to teach essential, data-driven performance management principles.

*Net Promoter, NPS, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks, and Net Promoter Score and Net Promoter System are service marks, of Bain & Company, Inc. Satmetrix Systems, Inc. and Fred Reichheld.

About BambooHR

With over 900 employees, 23,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit. Recent recognition and awards include the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women, and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr. Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and www.bamboohr.com . Sign up for a BambooHR trial .

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC

Related Links

www.bamboohr.com

