BambooHR Gives Back to HR Community With Certification Prep Scholarship

LINDON, Utah., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it awarded 100 HR professionals from small and medium-sized businesses with a scholarship for a seven-week preparation course as they prepare to take their HR certification exams.

"This provides such a great opportunity for me to acquire new skills that I need to further my career in HR," said Ellen Abogadie, HR Manager with Song Saa Private Island. "I'm grateful that BambooHR is giving back to HR professionals through this thoughtful program."

The certification scholarship is a new program unveiled at BambooHR's HR Virtual Summit earlier this year. Recipients are members of several SHRM chapter organizations and include a broad selection of professionals, from those new in their careers to seasoned professionals that have not had the opportunity to receive certification.

"It's an honor to award 100 HR professionals with this scholarship to obtain the information they need to further their career and equip them to manage the increasing responsibilities HR professionals are charged with today," said Amy Frampton, head of marketing at BambooHR. "We are grateful to give back to the HR community as they strive to create better workplaces ultimately leading to stronger communities."

About BambooHR

Serving more than 19,000 organizations and over one million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

