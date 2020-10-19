BambooHR Prioritizes Product Innovation With New Executive Appointments

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, announced today it has created two new executive positions to increase product innovation efficiency and delivery cadence.

Ryan Sanders, co-founder, has accepted the position of chief product officer, charged with leading engineering, product design, and product management. Alan Whitaker will join as head of artificial intelligence, with the goal to prioritize the design of user-friendly, intelligent products.

"We're proud of the fact that BambooHR has been a product-led company since its founding, and these new positions will allow us to continue to innovate and build products that delight our customers," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "I'm thrilled that Ryan has agreed to step into a day-to-day role working with our talented product teams, and I'm excited to watch Alan expand our AI capabilities with more intelligent and human-like interactions."

Founded in 2008 by Ryan Sanders and Ben Peterson, BambooHR leads today's employee experience evolution for its own employees and the company's 19,000 customers across 120 countries. These new product positions continue the company's executive team expansion: BambooHR appointed Amy Frampton as head of marketing in April 2020 and Brad Rencher as CEO in October 2019.

About BambooHR

With over 600 employees serving more than 19,000 organizations and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR® software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. Clients of BambooHR include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 40,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . Recent recognition and awards include the 2019 and 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women , and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr . Learn more on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

