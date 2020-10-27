BambooHR Recognized by Great Place to Work® and Fortune for Exceptional Employee Experience

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified , an honor that recognizes exceptional workplaces. The company received recognition on several 2020 lists: Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology.

"We're delighted to be recognized again by Great Place to Work as we believe that a positive employee experience results in great customer service, amazing products, and is essential for recruiting," said Cassie Whitlock, head of HR at BambooHR. "We're in the business of people at BambooHR, and this third-party validation demonstrates our commitment to creating an amazing culture right alongside industry-leading products."

Great Place to Work Certification provides companies with prestigious, third-party validation of their workplace culture. To get certified, companies administer the Trust Index©, Great Place to Work's research-backed employee survey, which captures the experience of all employees.

Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, says, "Based on our three decades of research, we know the powerful impact that a strong culture can have on every employee's experience. Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market leading customer experiences."

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. The company uses its unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries, including Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

About BambooHR

Serving more than 19,000 organizations and over one million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

