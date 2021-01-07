BambooHR Recognized by Utah Business Magazine and The Salt Lake Tribune as Top Workplace

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, announced today it was again honored as a top workplace by Utah Business Magazine and the Salt Lake Tribune, receiving top honors from each organization for the seventh consecutive year.

"We're delighted to be recognized for our unique approach to workplace benefits, culture, and values, particularly during 2020," said Cassie Whitlock, director of HR at BambooHR. "We saw last year how imperative it is to address employees' unique needs, which can't be addressed with simple perks such as free food and time off. Instead, we relied heavily on our values to work through 2020's workplace challenges for our employees."

BambooHR was recognized by the Salt Lake Tribune's "Top Workplaces" award for the seventh year in a row and received the "Top Large Workplace" award for the second year in a row. The Salt Lake Tribune partners with Philadelphia-based Energage to rank the top workplaces in Utah. The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture on key categories such as alignment, coaching, connection, engagement, leadership, and performance.

Utah Business surveyed thousands of employees to determine which companies are best to work for, asking about benefits and company culture. New questions were added this year to address how employers took steps to address the unique needs of employees during the pandemic.

BambooHR employees enjoy traditional benefits in addition to unique benefits such as paid-paid vacation, volunteer time-off, Financial Peace University, and a unique culture and company values.

