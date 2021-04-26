BambooHR to Hire 500 New Employees in 2021 As SMBs Prioritize Employee Experience

LINDON, Utah, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR announced today that it will hire more than 500 new employees this year to help maintain the momentum its HR platform has in the SMB market. Open positions span every department in the organization with a focus on technology, sales, and customer facing roles. Interested applicants can find available opportunities on BambooHR's career page .

For more than a decade, BambooHR has brought the leading HR software to organizations and now serves more than 20,000 businesses and millions of users worldwide. It has been recognized as one of the leading private technology companies in Forbes' 2019 and 2020 Cloud 100 lists alongside organizations like SquareSpace, Mailchimp, Stripe, and others. It has also been named one of Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Tech for the third year in a row as the company consistently strives to achieve its founders' singular goal of creating a great place to work.

"We help simplify the lives of HR professionals across every industry. This isn't possible without the dedication, ingenuity, and skillset our employees contribute to building the business and supporting our customers," said Amy Frampton, head of marketing at BambooHR. "We've always emphasized employee experience, which is evident in the culture we've established internally, and the influence we have among our customers as they strive to create their own great workplaces."

In addition to unique benefits and perks like "paid paid vacation," financial wellness training, volunteer time off, and others, these positions will offer a flexible work environment to support working parents across the country. Candidates in Utah and other states are encouraged to apply.

BambooHR's values inform its approach to hiring talent through processes like interview discrimination training and unbiased scoring. BambooHR believes people can do their best work when they're in an environment where they feel valued, a sense of belonging, and empowered. These ideals and programs support the creation of more diverse candidate pools.

To learn more visit BambooHR's career page for a list of open positions: https://www.bamboohr.com/careers/

About BambooHR

With over 700 employees, 20,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit. Recent recognition and awards include the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women, and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr. Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

