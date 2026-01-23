BambooHR Wins 2025/26 Cloud Awards for Best HR Tech

BambooHR recognized as Best Cloud HR/HRMS Solution for advancing compliant, global-ready HR for growing businesses

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2025/26 Cloud Awards, earning recognition in the Best Cloud HR/HRMS Solution category for its continued innovation in cloud-powered human resources technology.

"Winning this award affirms our people-first vision for the future of HR," said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. "We've built a People Intelligence Platform that absorbs complexity, delivers intelligence in context, and equips people to operate at their best. That's how we help organizations grow: by helping every employee, manager, and leader move with clarity, confidence, and impact."

BambooHR's recognition reflects a year of significant platform expansion and momentum, as organizations face mounting pressure to manage compliance, payroll, and workforce operations across borders.

In 2025, BambooHR introduced several key integration backed platform enhancements that deliver measurable outcomes for customers:

BambooHR® Employer of Record, powered by Remote supports compliant international hiring across 90+ countries. 66% of customers report measurable impact within the first month.

supports compliant international hiring across 90+ countries. 66% of customers report measurable impact within the first month. Localized Payroll Integrations with Xero simplifies compliant payroll for distributed teams with region-specific tax and wage rules. Users saw a 52% improvement in data accuracy, which underpins global payroll and reporting.

simplifies compliant payroll for distributed teams with region-specific tax and wage rules. Users saw a 52% improvement in data accuracy, which underpins global payroll and reporting. BambooHR® Compliance Training, powered by EasyLlama scales employee education on critical compliance topics, including DEI, harassment prevention, and cybersecurity. 85% of customers report measurable impact within two months.

scales employee education on critical compliance topics, including DEI, harassment prevention, and cybersecurity. 85% of customers report measurable impact within two months. Compliance Intelligence by VirgilHR delivers real-time guidance on federal, state, and local employment laws. Customers report a 46% average reduction in compliance-related issues and save an average of 3.8 hours per week on compliance activities.

"BambooHR stood out for delivering a cloud HRMS that organizations genuinely rely on every day to manage their people effectively," said the Cloud Awards lead judge Maneet Bansal. "Its focus on usability, strong core HR functionality, and consistent delivery makes it a standout platform in a crowded market. The judges were particularly impressed by its adoption at scale and the measurable impact it has on HR efficiency and employee experience. This made BambooHR a clear winner at The Cloud Awards."

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading global HR software platform that sets people free to do great work™. It unifies AI-powered HR, payroll, benefits, talent management, and more than 150 integrations in a single system designed to simplify people processes and improve workforce clarity. Through its people intelligence platform, BambooHR delivers real-time insights that help organizations unlock potential and adapt as work evolves. Trusted by more than 30,000 companies across 190 countries and 50 industries, BambooHR supports millions of employees worldwide.

