New BambooHR + Xero Powers Compliant Global Payroll for Scaling Companies in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand

Built-in compliance and automatic data sync remove complexity from international and localized payroll, helping businesses grow faster across borders.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced new localized payroll integrations with Xero Payroll in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, simplifying compliant payroll for growing local and international businesses. These integrations enable HR teams to automatically sync employee data and country-specific payroll from a single source of truth, marking the latest milestone in BambooHR's global expansion strategy.

New research from BambooHR reveals that more than one-third of companies are already hiring internationally, and nearly another third plan to enter new markets within the next year. Yet two-thirds of business leaders lack confidence in their ability to scale globally, highlighting the critical need for HR tech that simplifies compliance, reduces friction, and grows with their business. BambooHR's growing international capabilities help companies expand quickly and confidently by delivering country-specific compliance and payroll accuracy from day one.

BambooHR's local payroll integrations with Xero automatically sync valuable employee data from BambooHR into Xero Payroll, eliminating manual data entry, reducing errors, and enabling local payroll compliance. The result: more accurate pay runs, greater efficiency, and more time for HR teams to focus on strategic work.

"Despite an increasingly complex global marketplace, businesses of all sizes continue to expand their international reach," said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. "Our goal is simple: make it easier for companies to manage and pay their people, no matter where they work. With localized payroll integrations, BambooHR becomes the single source of truth for employee data, helping businesses stay compliant, save time, and confidently support a distributed workforce."

One Source of Truth for Global and Regional Payroll Data

Designed for businesses operating in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand that rely on Xero Payroll to manage local pay and tax requirements, this integration offers:

Unified system: Manage all employee data in BambooHR and maintain consistent, accurate records across platforms.

Local compliance: Helping you to process payroll in compliance with country-specific tax laws and employment regulations.

No duplicate data entry: Automatically update employee records in Xero when information changes in BambooHR.

The Xero integration reinforces BambooHR's commitment to supporting both local and global payroll needs. Additional localized payroll integrations are planned for future release. This integration builds on BambooHR's growing suite of global capabilities, including BambooHR® Employer of Record, powered by Remote, which enables compliant international hiring in days, and BambooHR® Compliance Training, powered by EasyLlama, which provides built-in access to over 300 courses across key risk areas at no extra cost. Together, these tools make BambooHR the platform of choice for organizations growing their teams across borders.

To learn more about BambooHR's localized payroll integrations and their availability, visit:

www.bamboohr.com/platform/global-employment/local-payroll.

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading HR software platform that sets people free to do great work™. Intuitively designed and user-friendly HR, payroll, and benefits administration in one unified ecosystem means less focus on process and more on growing what matters most—people. With AI-powered insights and comprehensive reporting, HR leaders gain the data they need to craft strategies to enhance employee engagement and retention while effectively measuring success. Trusted by HR professionals in over 30,000 companies across 190 countries and 50 industries, BambooHR supports millions of users throughout their employee journey.

