Banana Flour Market Size to Grow by USD 95.63 million | 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Market Driver and Challenge

The increase in the production of unripe bananas is driving the banana flour market growth. Large volumes of bananas are wasted annually due to excess banana production. Various vendors are using this excess stock into banana flour. The demand for unripe banana flour is high, as it is rich in resistant starch.

Costly substitutes are challenging the banana flour market growth. Producing banana flour from green bananas is expensive. Wheat flour is a low-cost alternative to banana flour, as it is produced in abundance. Corn, wheat, and white rice flour are more commonly used in the production of cookies, noodles, cakes, and energy bars.

Banana Flour Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Application:

Based on application, the market has been segmented into food, beverages, and others.

The food segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for banana flour is increasing due to its health benefits. The launch of new products containing banana flour as an ingredient will also raise its demand during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. A growing consumer shift toward healthy lifestyles will drive the banana flour market growth in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Europe and MEA regions.

Banana Flour Market: Major Vendors

The banana flour market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market. The banana flour market report offers information on several market vendors, including Ceres Enterprises Ltd., Diana Food SAS, International Agriculture Group, Kadac Pty Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd., Natural Evolution Pty Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., NuNaturals Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, and Woodland Foods Ltd. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Ceres Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers banana flour such as green banana flour, a great source of resistant starch, with almost 60 percent dietary fiber, and zero sugar.

The company offers banana flour such as green banana flour, a great source of resistant starch, with almost 60 percent dietary fiber, and zero sugar. Diana Food SAS - The company offers a wide range of banana ingredient formats such as powder, flakes, pieces (crunchies) and puree that are widely used in bakery, sweet and beverage, and baby food applications.

The company offers a wide range of banana ingredient formats such as powder, flakes, pieces (crunchies) and puree that are widely used in bakery, sweet and beverage, and baby food applications. International Agriculture Group - The company offers banana flour such as NuBana N100 Green Banana Flour, NuBana N200 Green Banana Flour, and NuBana P500 Green Banana Flour.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ceres Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 45: Ceres Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Ceres Enterprises Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Ceres Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Diana Food SAS

10.5 International Agriculture Group

Exhibit 52: International Agriculture Group - Overview



Exhibit 53: International Agriculture Group - Product and service



Exhibit 54: International Agriculture Group - Key offerings

10.6 Kadac Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Kadac Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Kadac Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Kadac Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Kanegrade Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Kanegrade Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Kanegrade Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Kanegrade Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Natural Evolution Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Natural Evolution Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Natural Evolution Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Natural Evolution Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 64: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 NuNaturals Inc.

Exhibit 68: NuNaturals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: NuNaturals Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: NuNaturals Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Paradiesfrucht GmbH

Exhibit 71: Paradiesfrucht GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 72: Paradiesfrucht GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Paradiesfrucht GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Woodland Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

