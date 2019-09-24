Banana Republic And Jared Goff Introduce New Fall 2019 Campaign, A Cheeky Nod To Goff's California Style Roots

Inspired by Goff as his own style wingman and alter ego, the Fall 2019 campaign is an amusing product-driven style story with a twist of situational humor. In the creative, Goff comically faces off against himself, spoofing his own body double in a bromance that shines a spotlight on the fashion and versatility of Banana Republic product through Goff's style playbook.

The campaign is a personal one for Goff given it was shot in his Los Angeles home and revolves around some of his favorite activities off the field – from playing golf and poker to cannonballing in the pool, among other shenanigans. In each scenario, Goff works it, wearing key Banana Republic pieces that showcase Fall fashion and premium fabrics, including new smart-weight wool suiting separates, iconic outerwear, and modern classics like a vegan suede utility coat and cashmere hoodie.

"Jared's confident personal style allowed us to feature the range of our most iconic products in a new way," says Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete. "This new campaign may be unexpected for the brand in that it's built around social media memes, which is disruptive for the fashion category. It's exciting to push the media mix in ways that are most relevant to Jared's fans and our customers who want to see how Banana Republic pieces work in Jared's lifestyle – and in this case, with a comic twist."

Goff is a dynamic athlete who defies limits and was named the fastest number one overall draft pick in the history of the League to advance to the Super Bowl. BR first identified the rising star in the 2018 season and then announced the three-year veteran as the company's latest men's style ambassador in March 2019. Goff was recently awarded the highest guaranteed salary in the NFL for a new four-year contract agreement. As partners, Goff brings the energy of the new NFL to represent the Banana Republic men's modern merchandise mix by appearing in advertising creative and championing key product through public appearances and media activations.

"These style memes of me goofing off, or should I say Goff-ing off, were hilarious to shoot," says Goff. "Most fashion campaigns are really serious, but my style is more effortless, so the humor of using me as a cast of characters opposite myself makes fashion fun."

Follow the journey @BananaRepublicMens #BRMens @jaredgoff

About Banana Republic @bananarepublic

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering modern, versatile classics designed for a life with no boundaries. Curious, connected and out in the world, Banana Republic provides a wardrobe of favorites – clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances – all made for a life in motion with the finest materials and fabric innovations. Founded in San Francisco, Banana Republic is located in more than 650 company-operated and franchise retail locations worldwide.

About Jared Goff @jaredgoff

In three short years, Jared Goff has established himself as one of the young superstars of the NFL. In 2019, he became the fastest No. 1 overall pick in the history of the League to advance to the Super Bowl. Born and raised in the Bay area, Goff is a graduate of Marin Catholic High School where he earned a scholarship to play quarterback at the University of California at Berkeley. After three years at Cal, Goff declared for the 2016 NFL Draft and was selected as the top pick by the LA Rams.

