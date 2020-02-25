Banana Republic Debuts March Campaign Featuring Boundary-Breakers In Celebration Of Modern Work And International Women's Day

"As a company founded by unconventional boundary breakers, our March campaign celebrates our brand DNA of challenging the norm," says Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete. "We continue to push ourselves to do more and do better in terms of sustainability, diversity and how we represent where people work and what they wear to get the job done. The landscape of modern work is changing and Banana Republic is the most relevant place to find that confident expression of your own personal style – no matter what you are doing to impact the world with your work."

Grammy-nominated recording artist Saint Sinner, recording artist Goapele, street artist Apexer, actor Jimmie Fails, photographer Grady Brannan, real estate developer Mari Swim, executive Todd Palmerton, cafe owner Lea Sabado, entrepreneur Jamal Blake-Williams, and social media manager Halee Edwards are among the individuals sharing their unique style perspectives for WORK WHERE? From utility spring chinos to trench coats, the versatility of what they're wearing is as dynamic as the day-to-day moments captured in real-life settings.

"At Banana Republic, we've always been global citizens and we're fascinated by the ever-changing modern lifestyle of what's work, what's personal and everything in between," says Banana Republic Creative Director, Len Peltier. "It's rewarding to spotlight such dimensional friends of the brand – people who are creating impactful work across disciplines and breaking boundaries, big and small, every day."

The brand continues to champion the journeys of movement artist Jon Boogz and poet, screenwriter and artist Chinaka Hodge, both of whom return for an encore spotlight in March's WORK WHERE? campaign. To amplify Hodge's voice of female empowerment, product with select phrases from her spoken-word piece will be given away on Banana Republic's Instagram channel to fellow boundary breakers on International Women's Day.

To underscore Banana Republic's commitment to equality and in honor of International Women's Day, the company will also make a $100,000 donation to the non-profit CARE (http://fight.care.org/), which focuses on fighting poverty and the advancement of women and girls around the world. CARE is a long-time implementing partner of Gap Inc.'s P.A.C.E (Personal Advancement & Career Enhancement) program, which has provided foundational life skills and technical training to over 500,000 women around the world since 2007.

WORK WHERE? debuts today on brand channels and across media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Hulu, We Transfer, and more.

