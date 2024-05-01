Bancassurance Market size to record USD 404.89 billion growth from 2023-2027, Emergence of digital marketing platforms is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bancassurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 404.89 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 6.66% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bancassurance Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Emergence of digital marketing platforms:

The global bancassurance market is experiencing a shift towards digitalization as banks and insurance companies adapt to changing consumer behavior. With the rise of online banking, traditional branch transactions have decreased, prompting a reevaluation of the bancassurance sales model.



Digital technologies are revolutionizing insurance operations, from product consultation to claims processing, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Generali Vietnam exemplifies this trend with its deployment of digital tools such as GENPS for customer surveys, GENOVA for online sales, and GENCLAIMS for mobile claim submissions.

for online sales, and GENCLAIMS for mobile claim submissions.

Banks are also embracing digital channels to improve customer experience, moving towards end-to-end digital delivery. IoT and AI are further transforming the industry, enabling personalized insurance solutions through data analytics. Wearables, telematics, and connected devices are revolutionizing insurance offerings, while digital platforms provide seamless financial services.



Major players like American Express, Citigroup, HSBC, and Wells Fargo are leading the charge in global digitalization efforts, driving growth in the bancassurance market.

For more detailed insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021)- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Major Challenges:

Risk to reputation

Banks rely on their reputation to gain customer trust, and word of mouth plays a crucial role in promoting their services. Any shortcomings in customer service or service delivery can damage this trust. In the bancassurance model, where banks sell insurance on behalf of insurance companies, the bank can be blamed for any issues, even if they stem from the insurance provider.



This puts the bank's reputation at risk for late or poor service. Additionally, insurance fraud can further harm a bank's reputation, impacting its profitability. It's vital for banks to ensure efficient service delivery and prevent fraud to maintain a positive reputation and retain customers.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

Bancassurance, a fusion of banking and insurance services, leverages footfall in banks to sell insurance products, enhancing cross-selling opportunities. This strategic alliance model fosters financial advisory, boosting awareness of life and non-life insurance policies. With a pure distributor model, banks act as intermediaries, expanding their business into the financial services sector.

Consumer behaviour, influenced by technological innovations and internet penetration, shapes purchase habits. Mobile-based services and digital sales cater to middle-class populations, driving demand for insurance policies.

Bancassurance models vary from pure distributor to joint ventures, offering property, casualty, marine, and aviation policies. Financial portfolios benefit from increased profits, driven by incremental deposits and credible solutions like health insurance, credit life, and pensions.

Private banks lead digital strategies, enhancing customer experience through SMS, emails, and banking applications. Bancassurance thrives on synergies between banking and insurance operations, with a focus on improving products and services in line with legislation, especially in developing regions.

Market Overview

Bancassurance, the integration of banking and insurance services, focuses on retention and cross-selling to boost domestic business in developing regions. Understanding consumers' behavior is key to success. Insurance undertakings span life insurance, mortgages, annuities, and more, with pure distributed models prevailing. Return of equity drives financial portfolios, alongside valuation considerations.

Brokers play a pivotal role in this ecosystem, facilitating transactions and expanding market reach. In this landscape, Bancassurance thrives on strategic partnerships, leveraging banks' customer base for insurance offerings. By capitalizing on synergies between banking and insurance, Bancassurance maximizes customer engagement and revenue streams, catering to diverse financial needs efficiently.

To understand more about this market report- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Product

Life Bancassurance



Non-Life Bancassurance

Type

Pure Distributor



Joint Venture



Exclusive Partnership



Financial Holding

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio