BANCFIRST CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BRANCH PURCHASE IN STROUD, OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) today announced that its subsidiary bank, BancFirst, has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with RCB Bank of Claremore, Oklahoma to purchase certain assets and assume the deposits and certain other obligations of its Stroud, Oklahoma branch. As of March 31, 2023, the branch had approximately $13.6 million of total assets, including $2.2 million of loans, and $13.0 million of deposits. After the purchase, the branch will be absorbed into the Stroud branch of BancFirst. The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval.

RCB Bank CEO Roger Mosier stated, "BancFirst has been a solid supporter in the Stroud community since 1992 and is known for their excellent customer service. I am positive our customers will be satisfied with the move."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 4 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BancFirst