BancFirst Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $42.5 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, no provision for credit losses was recorded, compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Clearly the worst case scenarios for credit losses resulting from the pandemic are off the table. The consequence is that large reserve balances from last year's provisions do not need to be augmented. Moreover, if the economy continues to progress, we will likely see reversal of those provisions to some degree over the balance of the year."

The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $77.2 million compared to $74.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased for the first quarter of 2021 due to loan growth, PPP fee income of approximately $9.5 million and the decrease in interest rates paid on deposits. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.36% compared to 3.82% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $39.9 million, compared to $35.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to a gain from the sale of the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch of $2.5 million, $2.4 million in rental income from a real estate property foreclosed on in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $1.2 million increase in income from sales of mortgage loans, which were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in treasury management income. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $65.0 million compared to $61.4 million last year because of $1.4 million of expenses related to the aforementioned foreclosed property, and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of other real estate owned in the first quarter of 2020 that reduced noninterest expense. The Company's effective tax rate was 18.5% compared to 20.0% for the first quarter of 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the Company's total assets were $10.5 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2020. Debt securities of $520.5 million were down $34.7 million from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.4 billion, a decrease of $68.1 million from December 31, 2020 partially due to approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.4 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other government stimulus payments. At March 31, 2021, the balance of the PPP loans was $713.7 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $26.8 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.55% of total loans at March 31, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.02% of average loans for the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.42% at both March 31, 2021 and year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 257.20% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020.

On February 19, 2021, the Company entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita is a nationally chartered bank with banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations would become branches of BancFirst. As of December 31, 2020, The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had approximately $285 million in total assets, $209 million in loans, and $258 million in deposits. The purchase and assumption is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to regulatory approval.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Government stimulus continued to inject liquidity into the economy and drive deposit totals materially higher. Absent PPP, overall loan demand continues to be soft. PPP fees generated from both round 1 and round 2 bolstered net interest income while both core non-interest income and core non-interest expense were essentially flat. With zero provision for the quarter compared to $19.6 million a year ago, a nominally strong quarter at $1.28 per share is the result."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2021



2020



2020



2020



2020





1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:







































Net interest income

$ 77,206



$ 79,535



$ 75,852



$ 77,208



$ 74,073

Provision for credit losses



—





4,992





18,740





19,333





19,583

Non-interest income:







































Trust revenue



3,102





2,976





3,131





3,368





3,655

Service charges on deposits



19,100





19,796





19,078





16,760





18,804

Securities transactions



95





156





—





(595)





50

Income from sales of loans



2,010





1,852





1,873





1,561





781

Insurance commissions



5,989





5,680





5,197





4,443





5,676

Cash management



3,003





3,135





3,701





4,255





4,320

Other



6,636





1,825





1,595





2,290





1,859

Total noninterest income



39,935





35,420





34,575





32,082





35,145











































Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits



39,577





40,750





41,995





42,226





39,756

Occupancy expense, net



4,348





4,533





4,503





3,839





3,546

Depreciation



3,877





3,779





3,795





3,544





3,491

Amortization of intangible assets



793





915





968





968





964

Data processing services



1,678





1,763





1,669





1,629





1,692

Net expense from other real estate owned



1,510





420





196





(12)





(2,135)

Marketing and business promotion



1,879





1,671





1,485





1,485





2,355

Deposit insurance



876





857





723





365





136

Other



10,425





10,923





10,749





10,607





11,580

Total noninterest expense



64,963





65,611





66,083





64,651





61,385

Income before income taxes



52,178





44,352





25,604





25,306





28,250

Income tax expense



9,658





8,994





4,714





4,576





5,642

Net income

$ 42,520



$ 35,358



$ 20,890



$ 20,730



$ 22,608

Per Common Share Data:







































Net income-basic

$ 1.30



$ 1.08



$ 0.64



$ 0.64



$ 0.69

Net income-diluted



1.27





1.06





0.63





0.63





0.68

Cash dividends declared



0.34





0.34





0.34





0.32





0.32

Common shares outstanding



32,771,013





32,719,852





32,679,191





32,662,691





32,646,691

Average common shares outstanding -







































Basic



32,756,852





32,690,296





32,668,789





32,651,262





32,679,587

Diluted



33,408,116





33,275,550





33,168,938





33,075,493





33,287,359

Performance Ratios:







































Return on average assets



1.69 %



1.45 %



0.86 %



0.88 %



1.07 % Return on average stockholders' equity



15.90





13.25





7.89





7.99





8.87

Net interest margin



3.36





3.54





3.40





3.54





3.82

Efficiency ratio



55.46





57.08





59.84





59.16





56.20















































BancFirst Corporation



Summary Financial Information



(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



















































2021



2020



2020



2020



2020







1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



Balance Sheet Data:





















































































Total assets

$ 10,549,305



$ 9,212,357



$ 9,618,868



$ 9,612,453



$ 8,669,096



Interest-bearing deposits with banks



2,788,316





1,336,394





1,609,462





1,583,116





1,356,826



Debt securities



520,543





555,196





596,941





608,031





591,987



Total loans



6,380,108





6,448,225





6,660,694





6,696,856





6,006,065



Allowance for credit losses



(90,860)





(91,366)





(106,126)





(89,500)





(70,080)



Deposits



9,371,940





8,064,704





8,495,891





8,486,671





7,573,200



Stockholders' equity



1,094,671





1,067,885





1,043,752





1,034,199





1,023,380



Book value per common share



33.40





32.64





31.94





31.66





31.35



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)



28.27





27.47





26.74





26.43





26.09



Balance Sheet Ratios:









































Average loans to deposits



70.84 %



77.02 %



78.55 %



79.78 %



77.75 %

Average earning assets to total assets



91.54





91.82





91.99





92.23





91.51



Average stockholders' equity to average assets



10.64





10.91





10.90





10.96





12.02



Asset Quality Data:









































Past due loans

$ 5,282



$ 4,802



$ 6,412



$ 5,382



$ 10,065



Nonaccrual loans (5)



35,326





37,545





82,385





49,477





45,181



Restructured loans



7,801





7,784





2,837





3,213





3,158



Total nonperforming and restructured loans



48,409





50,131





91,634





58,072





58,404



Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



30,320





32,480





4,939





4,948





6,001



Total nonperforming and restructured assets



78,729





82,611





96,573





63,020





64,405



Nonaccrual loans to total loans



0.55 %



0.58 %



1.24 %



0.74 %



0.75 %

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.62





0.65





1.41





0.84





0.75



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans



0.76





0.78





1.38





0.87





0.97



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.85





0.86





1.57





0.99





0.97



Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets



0.75





0.90





1.00





0.66





0.74



Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.42





1.42





1.59





1.34





1.17



Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



1.60





1.58





1.82





1.52





1.17



Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans



257.20





243.35





128.82





180.89





155.11



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans



187.69





182.26





115.81





154.12





119.99



Net charge-offs to average loans



0.01





0.30





0.03





0.00





0.02















































Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):





















































































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,094,671



$ 1,067,885



$ 1,043,752



$ 1,034,199



$ 1,023,380



Less goodwill



149,922





149,922





149,922





149,922





149,923



Less intangible assets, net



18,206





18,999





19,914





20,882





21,850



Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 926,543



$ 898,964



$ 873,916



$ 863,395



$ 851,607



Common shares outstanding



32,771,013





32,719,852





32,679,191





32,662,691





32,646,691



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 28.27



$ 27.47



$ 26.74



$ 26.43



$ 26.09















































(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.



(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.















































Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):





















































































Total loans

$ 6,380,108



$ 6,448,225



$ 6,660,694



$ 6,696,856



$ 6,006,065



Less PPP loans



713,714





652,693





831,703





825,093





—



Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$ 5,666,394



$ 5,795,532



$ 5,828,991



$ 5,871,763



$ 6,006,065















































Nonaccrual loans (5)



35,326





37,545





82,385





49,477





45,181



Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.62 %



0.65 %



1.41 %



0.84 %



0.75 %

Total nonperforming and restructured loans



48,409





50,131





91,634





58,072





58,404



Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.85 %



0.86 %



1.57 %



0.99 %



0.97 %

Allowance for credit losses



(90,860)





(91,366)





(106,126)





(89,500)





(70,080)



Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.82 %



1.52 %



1.17 %













































(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.



(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2021.



BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31, 2021















Interest



Average







Average



Income/



Yield/







Balance



Expense



Rate



ASSETS

























Earning assets:

























Loans

$ 6,400,845



$ 77,766





4.93

% Securities – taxable



521,698





1,693



1.32



Securities – tax exempt



19,340



88



1.84



Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS



2,387,000



595





0.10



Total earning assets



9,328,883





80,142



3.48































Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks



268,848



















Interest receivable and other assets



683,868



















Allowance for credit losses



(90,551)



















Total nonearning assets



862,165



















Total assets

$ 10,191,048















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:

























Transaction deposits

$ 766,994



$ 149



0.08

% Savings deposits



3,504,020





1,106



0.13



Time deposits



657,938





1,067



0.66



Short-term borrowings



2,928





1



0.19



Junior subordinated debentures



26,804



491



7.43



Total interest bearing liabilities



4,958,684





2,814



0.23































Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits



4,106,084



















Interest payable and other liabilities



41,522



















Stockholders' equity



1,084,758



















Total interest free funds



5,232,364



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,191,048



















Net interest income









$ 77,328











Net interest spread

















3.25

% Effect of interest free funds



















0.11

% Net interest margin



















3.36

%

