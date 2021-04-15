BancFirst Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $42.5 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, no provision for credit losses was recorded, compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Clearly the worst case scenarios for credit losses resulting from the pandemic are off the table. The consequence is that large reserve balances from last year's provisions do not need to be augmented. Moreover, if the economy continues to progress, we will likely see reversal of those provisions to some degree over the balance of the year."

The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $77.2 million compared to $74.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased for the first quarter of 2021 due to loan growth, PPP fee income of approximately $9.5 million and the decrease in interest rates paid on deposits. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.36% compared to 3.82% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $39.9 million, compared to $35.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to a gain from the sale of the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch of $2.5 million, $2.4 million in rental income from a real estate property foreclosed on in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $1.2 million increase in income from sales of mortgage loans, which were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in treasury management income. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $65.0 million compared to $61.4 million last year because of $1.4 million of expenses related to the aforementioned foreclosed property, and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of other real estate owned in the first quarter of 2020 that reduced noninterest expense. The Company's effective tax rate was 18.5% compared to 20.0% for the first quarter of 2020.  

At March 31, 2021, the Company's total assets were $10.5 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2020. Debt securities of $520.5 million were down $34.7 million from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.4 billion, a decrease of $68.1 million from December 31, 2020 partially due to approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.4 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other government stimulus payments. At March 31, 2021, the balance of the PPP loans was $713.7 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $26.8 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.55% of total loans at March 31, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.02% of average loans for the first quarter of 2020.  The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.42% at both March 31, 2021 and year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 257.20% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020.

On February 19, 2021, the Company entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita is a nationally chartered bank with banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations would become branches of BancFirst. As of December 31, 2020, The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had approximately $285 million in total assets, $209 million in loans, and $258 million in deposits. The purchase and assumption is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to regulatory approval.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Government stimulus continued to inject liquidity into the economy and drive deposit totals materially higher.  Absent PPP, overall loan demand continues to be soft.  PPP fees generated from both round 1 and round 2 bolstered net interest income while both core non-interest income and core non-interest expense were essentially flat.  With zero provision for the quarter compared to $19.6 million a year ago, a nominally strong quarter at $1.28 per share is the result."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020


1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

 Condensed Income Statements:



















 Net interest income

$

77,206

$

79,535

$

75,852

$

77,208

$

74,073

 Provision for credit losses




4,992


18,740


19,333


19,583

 Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue

3,102


2,976


3,131


3,368


3,655

Service charges on deposits

19,100


19,796


19,078


16,760


18,804

Securities transactions

95


156





(595)


50

Income from sales of loans

2,010


1,852


1,873


1,561


781

Insurance commissions

5,989


5,680


5,197


4,443


5,676

Cash management

3,003


3,135


3,701


4,255


4,320

Other

6,636


1,825


1,595


2,290


1,859

Total noninterest income

39,935


35,420


34,575


32,082


35,145





















 Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

39,577


40,750


41,995


42,226


39,756

Occupancy expense, net

4,348


4,533


4,503


3,839


3,546

Depreciation

3,877


3,779


3,795


3,544


3,491

Amortization of intangible assets

793


915


968


968


964

Data processing services

1,678


1,763


1,669


1,629


1,692

Net expense from other real estate owned

1,510


420


196


(12)


(2,135)

Marketing and business promotion

1,879


1,671


1,485


1,485


2,355

Deposit insurance

876


857


723


365


136

Other

10,425


10,923


10,749


10,607


11,580

   Total noninterest expense

64,963


65,611


66,083


64,651


61,385

 Income before income taxes

52,178


44,352


25,604


25,306


28,250

 Income tax expense

9,658


8,994


4,714


4,576


5,642

 Net income

$

42,520

$

35,358

$

20,890

$

20,730

$

22,608

 Per Common Share Data:



















 Net income-basic

$

1.30

$

1.08

$

0.64

$

0.64

$

0.69

 Net income-diluted

1.27


1.06


0.63


0.63


0.68

 Cash dividends declared

0.34


0.34


0.34


0.32


0.32

 Common shares outstanding

32,771,013


32,719,852


32,679,191


32,662,691


32,646,691

 Average common shares outstanding -



















   Basic

32,756,852


32,690,296


32,668,789


32,651,262


32,679,587

   Diluted

33,408,116


33,275,550


33,168,938


33,075,493


33,287,359

 Performance Ratios:



















 Return on average assets

1.69

%

1.45

%

0.86

%

0.88

%

1.07

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity

15.90


13.25


7.89


7.99


8.87

 Net interest margin

3.36


3.54


3.40


3.54


3.82

 Efficiency ratio

55.46


57.08


59.84


59.16


56.20






















BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2021

2020

2020

2020

2020



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:










































Total assets

$

10,549,305

$

9,212,357

$

9,618,868

$

9,612,453

$

8,669,096

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,788,316


1,336,394


1,609,462


1,583,116


1,356,826

Debt securities

520,543


555,196


596,941


608,031


591,987

Total loans

6,380,108


6,448,225


6,660,694


6,696,856


6,006,065

Allowance for credit losses

(90,860)


(91,366)


(106,126)


(89,500)


(70,080)

Deposits

9,371,940


8,064,704


8,495,891


8,486,671


7,573,200

Stockholders' equity

1,094,671


1,067,885


1,043,752


1,034,199


1,023,380

Book value per common share

33.40


32.64


31.94


31.66


31.35

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

28.27


27.47


26.74


26.43


26.09

Balance Sheet Ratios:




















Average loans to deposits

70.84

%

77.02

%

78.55

%

79.78

%

77.75

%

Average earning assets to total assets

91.54


91.82


91.99


92.23


91.51

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.64


10.91


10.90


10.96


12.02

Asset Quality Data:




















Past due loans

$

5,282

$

4,802

$

6,412

$

5,382

$

10,065

Nonaccrual loans (5)

35,326


37,545


82,385


49,477


45,181

Restructured loans

7,801


7,784


2,837


3,213


3,158

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

48,409


50,131


91,634


58,072


58,404

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

30,320


32,480


4,939


4,948


6,001

Total nonperforming and restructured assets

78,729


82,611


96,573


63,020


64,405

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.55

%

0.58

%

1.24

%

0.74

%

0.75

%

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.62


0.65


1.41


0.84


0.75

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.76


0.78


1.38


0.87


0.97

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.85


0.86


1.57


0.99


0.97

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.75


0.90


1.00


0.66


0.74

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.42


1.42


1.59


1.34


1.17

Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.60


1.58


1.82


1.52


1.17

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

257.20


243.35


128.82


180.89


155.11

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans

187.69


182.26


115.81


154.12


119.99

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01


0.30


0.03


0.00


0.02























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):










































Stockholders' equity

$

1,094,671

$

1,067,885

$

1,043,752

$

1,034,199

$

1,023,380

Less goodwill

149,922


149,922


149,922


149,922


149,923

Less intangible assets, net

18,206


18,999


19,914


20,882


21,850

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

926,543

$

898,964

$

873,916

$

863,395

$

851,607

Common shares outstanding

32,771,013


32,719,852


32,679,191


32,662,691


32,646,691

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

28.27

$

27.47

$

26.74

$

26.43

$

26.09























(1)  Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)  Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.























Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):










































Total loans

$

6,380,108

$

6,448,225

$

6,660,694

$

6,696,856

$

6,006,065

Less PPP loans

713,714


652,693


831,703


825,093




Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$

5,666,394

$

5,795,532

$

5,828,991

$

5,871,763

$

6,006,065























Nonaccrual loans (5)

35,326


37,545


82,385


49,477


45,181

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.62

%

0.65

%

1.41

%

0.84

%

0.75

%

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

48,409


50,131


91,634


58,072


58,404

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.85

%

0.86

%

1.57

%

0.99

%

0.97

%

Allowance for credit losses

(90,860)


(91,366)


(106,126)


(89,500)


(70,080)

Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.82

%

1.52

%

1.17

%























(3)  Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4)  Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2021.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS












Earning assets:












  Loans

$

6,400,845

$

77,766


4.93

%

  Securities – taxable

521,698


1,693

1.32

  Securities – tax exempt

19,340

88

1.84

  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,387,000

595


0.10

     Total earning assets

9,328,883


80,142

3.48















Nonearning assets:












  Cash and due from banks

268,848









  Interest receivable and other assets

683,868









  Allowance for credit losses

(90,551)









     Total nonearning assets

862,165









     Total assets

$

10,191,048























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:












  Transaction deposits

$

766,994

$

149

0.08

%

  Savings deposits

3,504,020


1,106

0.13

  Time deposits

657,938


1,067

0.66

  Short-term borrowings

2,928


1

0.19

  Junior subordinated debentures

26,804

491

7.43

     Total interest bearing liabilities

4,958,684


2,814

0.23















Interest free funds:












  Noninterest bearing deposits

4,106,084









  Interest payable and other liabilities

41,522









  Stockholders' equity

1,084,758









     Total interest free  funds

5,232,364









     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,191,048









Net interest income




$

77,328





Net interest spread








3.25

%

Effect of interest free funds









0.11

%

Net interest margin









3.36

%

