BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $57.5 million, or $1.72 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $35.9 million, or $1.08 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased to $109.2 million compared to $75.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.89% compared to 2.78% a year ago. For the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, compared to $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $47.8 million, compared to $43.7 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was mostly attributable to an increase in sweep fees due to rising interest rates and higher volume, along with a $1.3 million increase in insurance commissions. Noninterest income for the first quarter included $327,000 of income from an equity interest received from a prior loan settlement compared to $4.9 million of income from the same source in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the first quarter of 2022 included a loss of $4.0 million on the sale of $226 million of low yielding securities, which were subsequently reinvested at higher yields.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $80.3 million compared to $72.5 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $5.3 million. The first quarter of 2022 included a gain on sale of OREO which reduced noninterest expense by $726,000.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 22.6% compared to 17.8% for the first quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company adopted ASU 2023-02 which required a reclassification of $977,000 from other expense to income tax expense. The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was also driven by the exercising of stock options during the quarter and a lower state income tax rate.

At March 31, 2023, the Company's total assets were $12.3 billion, a decrease of $55.8 million from December 31, 2022. Debt securities of $1.6 billion were up $77.6 million from December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.1 billion, an increase of $175.0 million from December 31, 2022. Deposits totaled $10.6 billion, a decrease of $364.1 million from December 31, 2022 as deposits moved into the Company's off balance sheet sweep product. Sweep accounts were $4.1 billion at March 31, 2023 up $394.9 million from December 31, 2022. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.3 billion, an increase of $60.0 million over December 31, 2022.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans totaled $17.6 million, representing only 0.25% of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.22% at year-end 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were minimal for both the first quarter of 2023 and 2022.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "While we were pleased with our first quarter results, our industry is facing growing challenges including the possibility of a recession. However, we feel the Company is as well positioned to navigate these headwinds as any bank in the country. Top-tier liquidity supported by community based deposits, strong capital, and solid credit quality will allow us to continue to do what we have always done – focus on and support our customers and the communities that we serve."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 4 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2023

2022

2022

2022

2022



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 109,156

$ 110,352

$ 100,947

$ 86,867

$ 75,507 Provision for credit losses

2,322

3,776

2,863

501

2,936 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

4,222

4,065

4,125

3,949

3,506 Service charges on deposits

21,231

21,603

22,161

21,618

21,375 Securities transactions

(213)

1,116

966

-

(3,915) Income from sales of loans

604

657

969

1,256

1,666 Insurance commissions

8,741

6,656

7,498

5,302

7,427 Cash management

6,734

6,124

5,624

4,447

3,131 Other

6,509

7,947

7,988

6,026

10,460 Total noninterest income

47,828

48,168

49,331

42,598

43,650





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

49,252

48,019

47,741

45,284

43,932 Occupancy expense, net

4,983

5,259

4,930

4,734

4,403 Depreciation

4,643

4,566

4,612

4,647

4,775 Amortization of intangible assets

880

880

880

857

831 Data processing services

2,107

1,928

1,876

1,975

1,805 Net expense (income) from other real estate owned

2,459

6,235

2,392

(510)

1,794 Marketing and business promotion

2,527

2,465

1,945

1,591

2,073 Deposit insurance

1,613

1,209

1,202

1,196

1,128 Other

11,853

14,044

13,500

13,943

11,771 Total noninterest expense

80,317

84,605

79,078

73,717

72,512 Income before income taxes

74,345

70,139

68,337

55,247

43,709 Income tax expense

16,812

13,013

12,985

10,540

7,794 Net income

$ 57,533

$ 57,126

$ 55,352

$ 44,707

$ 35,915 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.75

$ 1.74

$ 1.69

$ 1.36

$ 1.10 Net income-diluted

1.72

1.70

1.65

1.34

1.08 Cash dividends declared

0.40

0.40

0.40

0.36

0.36 Common shares outstanding

32,899,493

32,875,560

32,856,387

32,781,198

32,725,587 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,892,857

32,868,087

32,825,931

32,749,752

32,666,916 Diluted

33,462,379

33,503,937

33,536,558

33,418,482

33,315,333 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.90 %

1.82 %

1.75 %

1.42 %

1.22 % Return on average stockholders' equity

18.31

18.62

18.13

15.14

12.33 Net interest margin

3.89

3.83

3.48

3.05

2.78 Efficiency ratio

51.16

53.37

52.62

56.94

60.85

























BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





























2023

2022

2022

2022

2022





1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:













































Total assets

$ 12,332,105

$ 12,387,863

$ 12,452,378

$ 12,530,073

$ 12,624,431

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,623,565

2,909,861

3,106,279

3,590,311

3,816,532

Debt securities

1,618,233

1,540,604

1,521,645

1,205,894

1,211,668

Total loans

7,124,831

6,949,795

6,832,595

6,620,643

6,504,477

Allowance for credit losses

(94,760)

(92,728)

(89,871)

(86,935)

(87,239)

Deposits

10,610,103

10,974,228

11,058,940

11,142,688

11,250,971

Stockholders' equity

1,310,882

1,250,836

1,195,149

1,185,695

1,167,802

Book value per common share

39.85

38.05

36.37

36.17

35.68

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

33.73

31.90

30.20

29.90

29.51

Balance Sheet Ratios:





















Average loans to deposits

64.54 %

62.25 %

59.62 %

58.66 %

59.72 %

Average earning assets to total assets

92.52

92.14

91.58

90.89

91.92

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.36

9.80

9.63

9.40

9.86

Asset Quality Data:





















Past due loans

$ 7,258

$ 7,085

$ 3,167

$ 4,771

$ 6,360

Nonaccrual loans (3)

17,649

15,299

11,962

13,712

17,453

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

38,874

36,936

39,419

39,209

39,729

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.25 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

Allowance to total loans

1.33

1.33

1.32

1.31

1.34

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

536.93

606.10

751.32

634.01

499.83

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.00

























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):





































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,310,882

$ 1,250,836

$ 1,195,149

$ 1,185,695

$ 1,167,802

Less goodwill

182,055

182,055

182,055

183,639

176,563

Less intangible assets, net

19,103

19,983

20,863

21,743

25,456

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,109,724

$ 1,048,798

$ 992,231

$ 980,313

$ 965,783

Common shares outstanding

32,899,493

32,875,560

32,856,387

32,781,198

32,725,587

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 33.73

$ 31.90

$ 30.20

$ 29.90

$ 29.51



























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.4 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023.

























BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023









Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS Earning assets:













Loans

$ 7,005,731

$ 104,481

6.05 % Debt securities – taxable

1,572,278

8,991

2.32

Debt securities – tax exempt

3,481

9

1.07

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,799,540

32,052

4.64

Total earning assets

11,381,030

145,533

5.19

















Nonearning assets:













Cash and due from banks

218,164









Interest receivable and other assets

795,316









Allowance for credit losses

(93,316)









Total nonearning assets

920,164









Total assets

$ 12,301,194

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:













Transaction deposits

$ 927,265

$ 1,632

0.71 % Savings deposits

4,424,063

30,491

2.80

Time deposits

705,787

3,054

1.76

Short-term borrowings

6,844

83

4.94

Subordinated debt

86,049

1,030

4.86

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,150,008

36,290

2.39

















Interest free funds:













Noninterest bearing deposits

4,797,014









Interest payable and other liabilities

79,735









Stockholders' equity

1,274,437









Total interest free funds

6,151,186









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 12,301,194









Net interest income





$ 109,243





Net interest spread









2.80 % Effect of interest free funds









1.09 %











3.89 %

































