BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

BancFirst

Apr 18, 2024, 17:30 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $57.5 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $106.1 million from $109.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest income was negatively impacted by increases in volume and rates on interest bearing deposits, partially offset by higher loan volume. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.70% compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million in the first quarter compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.9 million compared to $47.8 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to an approximate $5.3 million reduction of interchange fees related to the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Trust revenue, sweep fees and insurance commissions all each increased when compared to last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $82.8 million compared to $80.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.3 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.6% compared to 22.6% for the first quarter of 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $12.6 billion, an increase of $230.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $127.7 million, totaling $7.8 billion at March 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $10.9 billion, an increase of $209.5 million from December 31, 2023. Sweep accounts were $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024, up $224.2 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million over December 31, 2023.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans totaled $42.0 million, representing 0.54% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at March 31, 2024 virtually unchanged from year-end. Net charge-offs were $3.5 million for the quarter compared to $290,000 for the first quarter of 2023.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a solid quarter fueled by loan growth, deposit growth, and early signs of a stabilization in our deposit mix. Asset quality remained strong and our CECL reserve percentage was essentially flat as our guarded outlook on the economy has not changed materially. Recent inflation data has been higher than anticipated causing the Federal Reserve to signal higher rates for longer which will impact everyone including banks."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2024

2023

2023

2023

2023


1st Qtr  

4th Qtr  

3rd Qtr  

2nd Qtr  

1st Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  









 Net interest income  

$                  106,104

$                  105,066

$                  104,308

$                  105,926

$                  109,156

 Provision for credit losses  

4,015

-

2,312

2,824

2,322

 Noninterest income:









Trust revenue

5,088

5,106

4,866

4,590

4,222

Service charges on deposits

16,428

16,841

17,027

22,268

21,231

Securities transactions

(267)

(1,364)

(361)

110

(213)

Income from sales of loans

491

512

734

757

604

Insurance commissions

9,455

7,220

8,429

6,225

8,741

Cash management

8,651

7,878

8,177

7,927

6,734

Other

5,054

8,964

5,577

6,097

6,509

Total noninterest income  

44,900

45,157

44,449

47,974

47,828











 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

51,528

50,731

50,200

49,803

49,252

Occupancy expense, net

5,206

5,439

5,487

5,118

4,983

Depreciation

4,556

4,560

4,685

4,769

4,643

Amortization of intangible assets

886

887

885

880

880

Data processing services

2,616

2,224

1,820

2,217

2,107

Net expense from other real estate owned

2,202

7,870

2,720

2,889

2,459

Marketing and business promotion

2,256

2,653

2,034

1,900

2,527

Deposit insurance

1,438

1,332

1,419

1,463

1,613

Other

12,091

14,120

11,965

12,071

11,853

   Total noninterest expense  

82,779

89,816

81,215

81,110

80,317

 Income before income taxes  

64,210

60,407

65,230

69,966

74,345

 Income tax expense  

13,876

11,473

14,242

14,956

16,812

 Net income  

$                    50,334

$                    48,934

$                    50,988

$                    55,010

$                    57,533

 Per Common Share Data:  









 Net income-basic  

$                        1.53

$                        1.48

$                        1.55

$                        1.67

$                        1.75

 Net income-diluted  

1.50

1.46

1.52

1.64

1.72

 Cash dividends declared

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.40

0.40

 Common shares outstanding  

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256

32,899,493

 Average common shares outstanding - 









   Basic 

32,947,983

32,926,326

32,937,149

32,920,497

32,892,857

   Diluted 

33,513,412

33,483,691

33,539,389

33,467,254

33,462,379

 Performance Ratios:  









 Return on average assets

1.63 %

1.58 %

1.68 %

1.85 %

1.90 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

13.96

13.98

14.93

16.59

18.31

 Net interest margin  

3.70

3.67

3.73

3.87

3.89

 Efficiency ratio  

54.82

59.79

54.60

52.70

51.16

 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2024

2023

2023

2023

2023


1st Qtr  

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr  

Balance Sheet Data:




















Total assets 

$ 12,602,425

$ 12,372,042

$ 12,114,602

$ 12,020,265

$ 12,332,105

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,341,604

2,172,001

2,134,081

2,188,004

2,623,565

Debt securities 

1,534,651

1,555,095

1,525,448

1,570,620

1,618,233

Total loans 

7,787,857

7,660,134

7,476,474

7,307,475

7,124,831

Allowance for credit losses 

(97,267)

(96,800)

(97,776)

(96,920)

(94,760)

Deposits 

10,909,621

10,700,122

10,534,171

10,475,180

10,610,103

Stockholders' equity 

1,469,312

1,433,891

1,370,584

1,340,791

1,310,882

Book value per common share 

44.57

43.54

41.63

40.70

39.85

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 

38.56

37.50

35.56

34.62

33.73

Balance Sheet Ratios: 









Average loans to deposits 

71.97 %

70.52 %

70.61 %

69.85 %

64.54 %

Average earning assets to total assets 

92.56

92.42

92.39

92.23

92.52

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 

11.65

11.30

11.28

11.17

10.36

Asset Quality Data:









Past due loans

$          6,332

$          9,542

$        12,575

$          8,799

$          7,258

Nonaccrual loans (3)

41,996

24,573

16,676

18,047

17,649

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

35,116

34,200

42,782

41,612

38,874

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.54 %

0.32 %

0.22 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

Allowance to total loans

1.25

1.26

1.31

1.33

1.33

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

231.61

393.92

586.34

537.05

536.93

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.00











Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
















Stockholders' equity 

$   1,469,312

$   1,433,891

$   1,370,584

$   1,340,791

$   1,310,882

Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,055

182,055

Less intangible assets, net

15,818

16,704

17,591

18,223

19,103

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,271,231

$   1,234,924

$   1,170,730

$   1,140,513

$   1,109,724

Common shares outstanding

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256

32,899,493

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 

$          38.56

$          37.50

$          35.56

$          34.62

$          33.73


(1)

Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)

Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(3)

Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024




Interest

Average


Average

Income/

Yield/


Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:






  Loans

$        7,730,753

$           132,249

6.86

%

  Securities – taxable

1,557,806

9,181

2.36

  Securities – tax exempt

2,642

25

3.76

  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,212,788

30,316

5.50

     Total earning assets

11,503,989

171,771

5.99








Nonearning assets:






  Cash and due from banks

202,300




  Interest receivable and other assets

804,575




  Allowance for credit losses

(97,061)




     Total nonearning assets

909,814




     Total assets

$      12,413,803












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:






Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$        4,814,772

$             44,217

3.68

%

  Savings deposits

1,056,727

9,003

3.42

  Time deposits

1,027,039

11,193

4.37

  Short-term borrowings

8,018

96

4.79

  Subordinated debt

86,106

1,030

4.80

     Total interest bearing liabilities

6,992,662

65,539

3.76








Interest free funds:






  Noninterest bearing deposits

3,843,371




  Interest payable and other liabilities

131,898




  Stockholders' equity

1,445,872




     Total interest free  funds

5,421,141




     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      12,413,803




Net interest income


$           106,232


Net interest spread




2.23

%

Effect of interest free funds




1.47

%

Net interest margin




3.70

%

SOURCE BancFirst

