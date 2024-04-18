BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $57.5 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $106.1 million from $109.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest income was negatively impacted by increases in volume and rates on interest bearing deposits, partially offset by higher loan volume. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.70% compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million in the first quarter compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.9 million compared to $47.8 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to an approximate $5.3 million reduction of interchange fees related to the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Trust revenue, sweep fees and insurance commissions all each increased when compared to last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $82.8 million compared to $80.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.3 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.6% compared to 22.6% for the first quarter of 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $12.6 billion, an increase of $230.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $127.7 million, totaling $7.8 billion at March 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $10.9 billion, an increase of $209.5 million from December 31, 2023. Sweep accounts were $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024, up $224.2 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million over December 31, 2023.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans totaled $42.0 million, representing 0.54% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at March 31, 2024 virtually unchanged from year-end. Net charge-offs were $3.5 million for the quarter compared to $290,000 for the first quarter of 2023.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a solid quarter fueled by loan growth, deposit growth, and early signs of a stabilization in our deposit mix. Asset quality remained strong and our CECL reserve percentage was essentially flat as our guarded outlook on the economy has not changed materially. Recent inflation data has been higher than anticipated causing the Federal Reserve to signal higher rates for longer which will impact everyone including banks."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 106,104

$ 105,066

$ 104,308

$ 105,926

$ 109,156 Provision for credit losses

4,015

-

2,312

2,824

2,322 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,088

5,106

4,866

4,590

4,222 Service charges on deposits

16,428

16,841

17,027

22,268

21,231 Securities transactions

(267)

(1,364)

(361)

110

(213) Income from sales of loans

491

512

734

757

604 Insurance commissions

9,455

7,220

8,429

6,225

8,741 Cash management

8,651

7,878

8,177

7,927

6,734 Other

5,054

8,964

5,577

6,097

6,509 Total noninterest income

44,900

45,157

44,449

47,974

47,828





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

51,528

50,731

50,200

49,803

49,252 Occupancy expense, net

5,206

5,439

5,487

5,118

4,983 Depreciation

4,556

4,560

4,685

4,769

4,643 Amortization of intangible assets

886

887

885

880

880 Data processing services

2,616

2,224

1,820

2,217

2,107 Net expense from other real estate owned

2,202

7,870

2,720

2,889

2,459 Marketing and business promotion

2,256

2,653

2,034

1,900

2,527 Deposit insurance

1,438

1,332

1,419

1,463

1,613 Other

12,091

14,120

11,965

12,071

11,853 Total noninterest expense

82,779

89,816

81,215

81,110

80,317 Income before income taxes

64,210

60,407

65,230

69,966

74,345 Income tax expense

13,876

11,473

14,242

14,956

16,812 Net income

$ 50,334

$ 48,934

$ 50,988

$ 55,010

$ 57,533 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.53

$ 1.48

$ 1.55

$ 1.67

$ 1.75 Net income-diluted

1.50

1.46

1.52

1.64

1.72 Cash dividends declared

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.40

0.40 Common shares outstanding

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256

32,899,493 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,947,983

32,926,326

32,937,149

32,920,497

32,892,857 Diluted

33,513,412

33,483,691

33,539,389

33,467,254

33,462,379 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.63 %

1.58 %

1.68 %

1.85 %

1.90 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.96

13.98

14.93

16.59

18.31 Net interest margin

3.70

3.67

3.73

3.87

3.89 Efficiency ratio

54.82

59.79

54.60

52.70

51.16

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 12,602,425

$ 12,372,042

$ 12,114,602

$ 12,020,265

$ 12,332,105 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,341,604

2,172,001

2,134,081

2,188,004

2,623,565 Debt securities

1,534,651

1,555,095

1,525,448

1,570,620

1,618,233 Total loans

7,787,857

7,660,134

7,476,474

7,307,475

7,124,831 Allowance for credit losses

(97,267)

(96,800)

(97,776)

(96,920)

(94,760) Deposits

10,909,621

10,700,122

10,534,171

10,475,180

10,610,103 Stockholders' equity

1,469,312

1,433,891

1,370,584

1,340,791

1,310,882 Book value per common share

44.57

43.54

41.63

40.70

39.85 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

38.56

37.50

35.56

34.62

33.73 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

71.97 %

70.52 %

70.61 %

69.85 %

64.54 % Average earning assets to total assets

92.56

92.42

92.39

92.23

92.52 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

11.65

11.30

11.28

11.17

10.36 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 6,332

$ 9,542

$ 12,575

$ 8,799

$ 7,258 Nonaccrual loans (3)

41,996

24,573

16,676

18,047

17,649 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

35,116

34,200

42,782

41,612

38,874 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.54 %

0.32 %

0.22 %

0.25 %

0.25 % Allowance to total loans

1.25

1.26

1.31

1.33

1.33 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

231.61

393.92

586.34

537.05

536.93 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.00





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,469,312

$ 1,433,891

$ 1,370,584

$ 1,340,791

$ 1,310,882 Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,055

182,055 Less intangible assets, net

15,818

16,704

17,591

18,223

19,103 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,271,231

$ 1,234,924

$ 1,170,730

$ 1,140,513

$ 1,109,724 Common shares outstanding

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256

32,899,493 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 38.56

$ 37.50

$ 35.56

$ 34.62

$ 33.73





(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024.

BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024









Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:













Loans

$ 7,730,753

$ 132,249

6.86 % Securities – taxable

1,557,806

9,181

2.36

Securities – tax exempt

2,642

25

3.76

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,212,788

30,316

5.50

Total earning assets

11,503,989

171,771

5.99

















Nonearning assets:













Cash and due from banks

202,300









Interest receivable and other assets

804,575









Allowance for credit losses

(97,061)









Total nonearning assets

909,814









Total assets

$ 12,413,803

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:













Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 4,814,772

$ 44,217

3.68 % Savings deposits

1,056,727

9,003

3.42

Time deposits

1,027,039

11,193

4.37

Short-term borrowings

8,018

96

4.79

Subordinated debt

86,106

1,030

4.80

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,992,662

65,539

3.76

















Interest free funds:













Noninterest bearing deposits

3,843,371









Interest payable and other liabilities

131,898









Stockholders' equity

1,445,872









Total interest free funds

5,421,141









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 12,413,803









Net interest income





$ 106,232





Net interest spread









2.23 % Effect of interest free funds









1.47 % Net interest margin









3.70 %

