BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $57.5 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $106.1 million from $109.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest income was negatively impacted by increases in volume and rates on interest bearing deposits, partially offset by higher loan volume. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.70% compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million in the first quarter compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.9 million compared to $47.8 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to an approximate $5.3 million reduction of interchange fees related to the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Trust revenue, sweep fees and insurance commissions all each increased when compared to last year.
Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $82.8 million compared to $80.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.3 million.
The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.6% compared to 22.6% for the first quarter of 2023.
At March 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $12.6 billion, an increase of $230.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $127.7 million, totaling $7.8 billion at March 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $10.9 billion, an increase of $209.5 million from December 31, 2023. Sweep accounts were $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024, up $224.2 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million over December 31, 2023.
Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans totaled $42.0 million, representing 0.54% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at March 31, 2024 virtually unchanged from year-end. Net charge-offs were $3.5 million for the quarter compared to $290,000 for the first quarter of 2023.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a solid quarter fueled by loan growth, deposit growth, and early signs of a stabilization in our deposit mix. Asset quality remained strong and our CECL reserve percentage was essentially flat as our guarded outlook on the economy has not changed materially. Recent inflation data has been higher than anticipated causing the Federal Reserve to signal higher rates for longer which will impact everyone including banks."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 106,104
|
$ 105,066
|
$ 104,308
|
$ 105,926
|
$ 109,156
|
Provision for credit losses
|
4,015
|
-
|
2,312
|
2,824
|
2,322
|
Noninterest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
5,088
|
5,106
|
4,866
|
4,590
|
4,222
|
Service charges on deposits
|
16,428
|
16,841
|
17,027
|
22,268
|
21,231
|
Securities transactions
|
(267)
|
(1,364)
|
(361)
|
110
|
(213)
|
Income from sales of loans
|
491
|
512
|
734
|
757
|
604
|
Insurance commissions
|
9,455
|
7,220
|
8,429
|
6,225
|
8,741
|
Cash management
|
8,651
|
7,878
|
8,177
|
7,927
|
6,734
|
Other
|
5,054
|
8,964
|
5,577
|
6,097
|
6,509
|
Total noninterest income
|
44,900
|
45,157
|
44,449
|
47,974
|
47,828
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
51,528
|
50,731
|
50,200
|
49,803
|
49,252
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
5,206
|
5,439
|
5,487
|
5,118
|
4,983
|
Depreciation
|
4,556
|
4,560
|
4,685
|
4,769
|
4,643
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
886
|
887
|
885
|
880
|
880
|
Data processing services
|
2,616
|
2,224
|
1,820
|
2,217
|
2,107
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
2,202
|
7,870
|
2,720
|
2,889
|
2,459
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
2,256
|
2,653
|
2,034
|
1,900
|
2,527
|
Deposit insurance
|
1,438
|
1,332
|
1,419
|
1,463
|
1,613
|
Other
|
12,091
|
14,120
|
11,965
|
12,071
|
11,853
|
Total noninterest expense
|
82,779
|
89,816
|
81,215
|
81,110
|
80,317
|
Income before income taxes
|
64,210
|
60,407
|
65,230
|
69,966
|
74,345
|
Income tax expense
|
13,876
|
11,473
|
14,242
|
14,956
|
16,812
|
Net income
|
$ 50,334
|
$ 48,934
|
$ 50,988
|
$ 55,010
|
$ 57,533
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 1.53
|
$ 1.48
|
$ 1.55
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 1.75
|
Net income-diluted
|
1.50
|
1.46
|
1.52
|
1.64
|
1.72
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,966,678
|
32,933,018
|
32,921,393
|
32,939,256
|
32,899,493
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,947,983
|
32,926,326
|
32,937,149
|
32,920,497
|
32,892,857
|
Diluted
|
33,513,412
|
33,483,691
|
33,539,389
|
33,467,254
|
33,462,379
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.63 %
|
1.58 %
|
1.68 %
|
1.85 %
|
1.90 %
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
13.96
|
13.98
|
14.93
|
16.59
|
18.31
|
Net interest margin
|
3.70
|
3.67
|
3.73
|
3.87
|
3.89
|
Efficiency ratio
|
54.82
|
59.79
|
54.60
|
52.70
|
51.16
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,602,425
|
$ 12,372,042
|
$ 12,114,602
|
$ 12,020,265
|
$ 12,332,105
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
2,341,604
|
2,172,001
|
2,134,081
|
2,188,004
|
2,623,565
|
Debt securities
|
1,534,651
|
1,555,095
|
1,525,448
|
1,570,620
|
1,618,233
|
Total loans
|
7,787,857
|
7,660,134
|
7,476,474
|
7,307,475
|
7,124,831
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(97,267)
|
(96,800)
|
(97,776)
|
(96,920)
|
(94,760)
|
Deposits
|
10,909,621
|
10,700,122
|
10,534,171
|
10,475,180
|
10,610,103
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,469,312
|
1,433,891
|
1,370,584
|
1,340,791
|
1,310,882
|
Book value per common share
|
44.57
|
43.54
|
41.63
|
40.70
|
39.85
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
38.56
|
37.50
|
35.56
|
34.62
|
33.73
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Average loans to deposits
|
71.97 %
|
70.52 %
|
70.61 %
|
69.85 %
|
64.54 %
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
92.56
|
92.42
|
92.39
|
92.23
|
92.52
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
11.65
|
11.30
|
11.28
|
11.17
|
10.36
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Past due loans
|
$ 6,332
|
$ 9,542
|
$ 12,575
|
$ 8,799
|
$ 7,258
|
Nonaccrual loans (3)
|
41,996
|
24,573
|
16,676
|
18,047
|
17,649
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
35,116
|
34,200
|
42,782
|
41,612
|
38,874
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.54 %
|
0.32 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.25 %
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.25
|
1.26
|
1.31
|
1.33
|
1.33
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
231.61
|
393.92
|
586.34
|
537.05
|
536.93
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,469,312
|
$ 1,433,891
|
$ 1,370,584
|
$ 1,340,791
|
$ 1,310,882
|
Less goodwill
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
182,055
|
182,055
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
15,818
|
16,704
|
17,591
|
18,223
|
19,103
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,271,231
|
$ 1,234,924
|
$ 1,170,730
|
$ 1,140,513
|
$ 1,109,724
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,966,678
|
32,933,018
|
32,921,393
|
32,939,256
|
32,899,493
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 38.56
|
$ 37.50
|
$ 35.56
|
$ 34.62
|
$ 33.73
|
(1)
|
Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2)
|
Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
(3)
|
Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
And Interest Margin Analysis
|
Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 7,730,753
|
$ 132,249
|
6.86
|
%
|
Securities – taxable
|
1,557,806
|
9,181
|
2.36
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
2,642
|
25
|
3.76
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
|
2,212,788
|
30,316
|
5.50
|
Total earning assets
|
11,503,989
|
171,771
|
5.99
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
202,300
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
804,575
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(97,061)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
909,814
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,413,803
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
$ 4,814,772
|
$ 44,217
|
3.68
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
1,056,727
|
9,003
|
3.42
|
Time deposits
|
1,027,039
|
11,193
|
4.37
|
Short-term borrowings
|
8,018
|
96
|
4.79
|
Subordinated debt
|
86,106
|
1,030
|
4.80
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
6,992,662
|
65,539
|
3.76
|
Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
3,843,371
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
131,898
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,445,872
|
Total interest free funds
|
5,421,141
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 12,413,803
|
Net interest income
|
$ 106,232
|
Net interest spread
|
2.23
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
1.47
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.70
|
%
SOURCE BancFirst
