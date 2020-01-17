BancFirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $35.5 million, or $1.07 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $32.7 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $134.9 million, or $4.05 per share, compared to $125.8 million, or $3.76 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. On August 15, 2019 the Company completed the acquisition of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas. As a result, year to date results include one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $3.1 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 7 cents for the year. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $73.9 million compared to $66.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.78% compared to 3.77% a year ago. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million compared to $1.5 million a year ago. Net charge-offs for the full year of 2019 were 0.10% of average loans compared to 0.08% of average loans in 2018. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 0.06% of average loans compared to 0.04% of average loans in 2018. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $35.5 million, compared to $31.9 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in trust revenue, growth in debit card usage fees and sweep fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $66.3 million compared to $56.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2019, the Pegasus Bank acquisition, and $2.3 million of amortization of new market tax credits. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.0% compared to 20.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to the aforementioned purchase of tax credits during the quarter.

At December 31, 2019, the Company's total assets were $8.6 billion, an increase of $991.5 million from December 31, 2018. Securities of $491.6 million were down $280.5 million from December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $5.7 billion, an increase of $689.0 million from December 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $7.5 billion, an increase of $878.1 million from the December 31, 2018 total. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.0 billion, an increase of $102.2 million over December 31, 2018.

On August 15, 2019, BancFirst Corporation acquired Pegasus Bank ("Pegasus"), for an aggregate cash purchase price of $123.5 million. Pegasus is a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas. Upon acquisition, Pegasus had approximately $651.1 million in total assets, $389.9 million in loans, and $603.9 million in deposits. The Bank will continue to operate as "Pegasus Bank" under a separate Texas state-charter and remain an independent subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation.

Asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2019. Nonperforming and restructured assets represented 0.63% of total assets at December 31, 2019, up from 0.59% at year-end 2018. The allowance to total loans was 0.96% down slightly from 1.03% at year-end 2018. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 113.40% compared to 136.29% at year-end 2018.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported strong results for the fourth quarter and record earnings per share and net income for the year despite the headwind of lower interest rates during the second half of 2019. While net interest margin will continue to be under pressure in 2020, we were able to protect our margin in 2019 through loan growth, liability repricing, and the strength and size of our non-interest bearing deposit book. Non-interest income continued strong year-over-year growth while asset quality remained solid with 10bps of charge offs for the year. We are pleased with the integration of Pegasus Bank into BancFirst Corporation during the latter part of 2019 and are excited about the growth platform the Dallas market will provide the Company going forward. We will continue to build upon our core Oklahoma franchise as we have in the past through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



Twelve months ended December 31,



2019

2018

Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income $ 281,921

$ 260,476

Provision for loan losses 8,287

3,802

Non-interest income:







Trust revenue 13,599

12,829

Service charges on deposits 76,581

70,847

Securities transactions 812

47

Income from sales of loans 3,443

2,902

Insurance commissions 20,296

18,926

Cash management 16,866

13,123

Other 5,632

6,525

Total noninterest income 137,229

125,199











Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits 153,024

139,547

Occupancy expense, net 12,704

13,491

Depreciation 12,623

10,537

Amortization of intangible assets 3,719

3,009

Data processing services 5,843

4,956

Net expense from other real estate owned (785)

239

Marketing and business promotion 8,554

8,028

Deposit insurance 1,143

2,427

Other 44,476

39,887

Total noninterest expense 241,301

222,121

Income before income taxes 169,562

159,752

Income tax expense 34,683

33,938

Net income $ 134,879

$ 125,814

Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic $ 4.13

$ 3.85

Net income-diluted 4.05

3.76

Cash dividends declared 1.24

1.02

Common shares outstanding 32,694,268

32,603,926

Average common shares outstanding -







Basic 32,639,396

32,689,228

Diluted 33,329,844

33,430,714

Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets 1.69 % 1.66 % Return on average stockholders' equity 14.04

14.59

Net interest margin 3.85

3.70

Efficiency ratio 57.57

57.59



(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019







Interest

Average





Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS























Earning assets:























Loans $ 5,614,570

$ 76,691

5.42 % $ 5,273,632

$ 292,152

5.54 % Securities – taxable 513,551

2,757

2.13

588,207

13,308

2.26

Securities – tax exempt 21,798

141

2.57

20,219

580

2.87

Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,628,088

6,782

1.65

1,455,799

31,372

2.15

Total earning assets 7,778,007

86,371

4.41

7,337,857

337,412

4.60



























Nonearning assets:























Cash and due from banks 184,829









180,339









Interest receivable and other assets 592,100









500,487









Allowance for loan losses (54,454)









(53,975)









Total nonearning assets 722,475









626,851









Total assets $ 8,500,482









$ 7,964,708



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:























Transaction deposits $ 774,824

$ 606

0.31 % $ 751,140

$ 2,573

0.34 % Savings deposits 3,024,500

8,318

1.09

2,782,086

39,170

1.41

Time deposits 698,295

2,831

1.61

690,636

10,995

1.59

Short-term borrowings 891

3

1.51

1,458

32

2.19

Junior subordinated debentures 26,804

492

7.29

26,804

1,966

7.34

Total interest bearing liabilities 4,525,314

12,250

1.07

4,252,124

54,736

1.29



























Interest free funds:























Noninterest bearing deposits 2,906,310









2,709,510









Interest payable and other liabilities 45,426









42,219









Stockholders' equity 1,023,432









960,855









Total interest free funds 3,975,168









3,712,584









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,500,482









$ 7,964,708









Net interest income



$ 74,121









$ 282,676





Net interest spread







3.34 %







3.31 % Effect of interest free funds







0.44 %







0.54 % Net interest margin







3.78 %







3.85 %





























