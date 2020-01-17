BancFirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
Jan 17, 2020, 11:44 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $35.5 million, or $1.07 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $32.7 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $134.9 million, or $4.05 per share, compared to $125.8 million, or $3.76 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. On August 15, 2019 the Company completed the acquisition of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas. As a result, year to date results include one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $3.1 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 7 cents for the year. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents.
The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $73.9 million compared to $66.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.78% compared to 3.77% a year ago. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million compared to $1.5 million a year ago. Net charge-offs for the full year of 2019 were 0.10% of average loans compared to 0.08% of average loans in 2018. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 0.06% of average loans compared to 0.04% of average loans in 2018. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $35.5 million, compared to $31.9 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in trust revenue, growth in debit card usage fees and sweep fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $66.3 million compared to $56.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2019, the Pegasus Bank acquisition, and $2.3 million of amortization of new market tax credits. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.0% compared to 20.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to the aforementioned purchase of tax credits during the quarter.
At December 31, 2019, the Company's total assets were $8.6 billion, an increase of $991.5 million from December 31, 2018. Securities of $491.6 million were down $280.5 million from December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $5.7 billion, an increase of $689.0 million from December 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $7.5 billion, an increase of $878.1 million from the December 31, 2018 total. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.0 billion, an increase of $102.2 million over December 31, 2018.
On August 15, 2019, BancFirst Corporation acquired Pegasus Bank ("Pegasus"), for an aggregate cash purchase price of $123.5 million. Pegasus is a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas. Upon acquisition, Pegasus had approximately $651.1 million in total assets, $389.9 million in loans, and $603.9 million in deposits. The Bank will continue to operate as "Pegasus Bank" under a separate Texas state-charter and remain an independent subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation.
Asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2019. Nonperforming and restructured assets represented 0.63% of total assets at December 31, 2019, up from 0.59% at year-end 2018. The allowance to total loans was 0.96% down slightly from 1.03% at year-end 2018. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 113.40% compared to 136.29% at year-end 2018.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported strong results for the fourth quarter and record earnings per share and net income for the year despite the headwind of lower interest rates during the second half of 2019. While net interest margin will continue to be under pressure in 2020, we were able to protect our margin in 2019 through loan growth, liability repricing, and the strength and size of our non-interest bearing deposit book. Non-interest income continued strong year-over-year growth while asset quality remained solid with 10bps of charge offs for the year. We are pleased with the integration of Pegasus Bank into BancFirst Corporation during the latter part of 2019 and are excited about the growth platform the Dallas market will provide the Company going forward. We will continue to build upon our core Oklahoma franchise as we have in the past through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 73,939
|
$ 72,287
|
$ 68,792
|
$ 66,903
|
$ 66,888
|
Provision for loan losses
|
1,412
|
2,758
|
2,433
|
1,684
|
1,516
|
Non-interest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
3,682
|
3,490
|
3,250
|
3,177
|
3,023
|
Service charges on deposits
|
19,938
|
19,866
|
19,114
|
17,663
|
18,554
|
Securities transactions
|
(9)
|
--
|
821
|
--
|
10
|
Income from sales of loans
|
913
|
964
|
868
|
698
|
649
|
Insurance commissions
|
5,076
|
5,535
|
4,420
|
5,265
|
4,593
|
Cash management
|
4,258
|
4,430
|
4,402
|
3,776
|
3,338
|
Other
|
1,666
|
1,342
|
1,202
|
1,422
|
1,684
|
Total noninterest income
|
35,524
|
35,627
|
34,077
|
32,001
|
31,851
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
40,375
|
40,354
|
36,124
|
36,171
|
35,530
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
3,738
|
3,386
|
2,953
|
2,627
|
3,307
|
Depreciation
|
3,355
|
3,268
|
3,015
|
2,985
|
2,965
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,360
|
842
|
758
|
759
|
777
|
Data processing services
|
1,634
|
1,467
|
1,262
|
1,480
|
1,140
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
(424)
|
26
|
97
|
(484)
|
130
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
2,327
|
2,047
|
1,919
|
2,261
|
2,030
|
Deposit insurance
|
147
|
(81)
|
544
|
533
|
571
|
Other
|
13,784
|
10,882
|
9,936
|
9,874
|
9,716
|
Total noninterest expense
|
66,296
|
62,191
|
56,608
|
56,206
|
56,166
|
Income before income taxes
|
41,755
|
42,965
|
43,828
|
41,014
|
41,057
|
Income tax expense
|
6,248
|
9,597
|
9,661
|
9,177
|
8,332
|
Net income
|
$ 35,507
|
$ 33,368
|
$ 34,167
|
$ 31,837
|
$ 32,725
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 1.09
|
$ 1.02
|
$ 1.04
|
$ 0.98
|
$ 1.00
|
Net income-diluted
|
1.07
|
1.00
|
1.02
|
0.96
|
0.98
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,694,268
|
32,644,018
|
32,639,588
|
32,617,788
|
32,603,926
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,673,438
|
32,641,902
|
32,629,146
|
32,612,399
|
32,721,626
|
Diluted
|
33,366,848
|
33,327,213
|
33,317,193
|
33,292,852
|
33,423,458
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.66
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
1.78
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
1.70
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
13.76
|
13.80
|
14.54
|
14.08
|
14.48
|
Net interest margin
|
3.78
|
3.89
|
3.89
|
3.85
|
3.77
|
Efficiency ratio
|
60.56
|
57.63
|
55.03
|
56.83
|
56.88
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 281,921
|
$ 260,476
|
Provision for loan losses
|
8,287
|
3,802
|
Non-interest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
13,599
|
12,829
|
Service charges on deposits
|
76,581
|
70,847
|
Securities transactions
|
812
|
47
|
Income from sales of loans
|
3,443
|
2,902
|
Insurance commissions
|
20,296
|
18,926
|
Cash management
|
16,866
|
13,123
|
Other
|
5,632
|
6,525
|
Total noninterest income
|
137,229
|
125,199
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
153,024
|
139,547
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
12,704
|
13,491
|
Depreciation
|
12,623
|
10,537
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
3,719
|
3,009
|
Data processing services
|
5,843
|
4,956
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
(785)
|
239
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
8,554
|
8,028
|
Deposit insurance
|
1,143
|
2,427
|
Other
|
44,476
|
39,887
|
Total noninterest expense
|
241,301
|
222,121
|
Income before income taxes
|
169,562
|
159,752
|
Income tax expense
|
34,683
|
33,938
|
Net income
|
$ 134,879
|
$ 125,814
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 4.13
|
$ 3.85
|
Net income-diluted
|
4.05
|
3.76
|
Cash dividends declared
|
1.24
|
1.02
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,694,268
|
32,603,926
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,639,396
|
32,689,228
|
Diluted
|
33,329,844
|
33,430,714
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.69
|
%
|
1.66
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
14.04
|
14.59
|
Net interest margin
|
3.85
|
3.70
|
Efficiency ratio
|
57.57
|
57.59
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Total assets
|
$ 8,565,758
|
$ 8,388,816
|
$ 7,642,021
|
$ 7,709,000
|
$ 7,574,258
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
1,646,238
|
1,476,340
|
1,518,998
|
1,291,447
|
1,195,824
|
Debt securities
|
491,626
|
555,575
|
425,154
|
724,872
|
772,132
|
Total loans
|
5,673,144
|
5,622,897
|
5,105,302
|
5,050,221
|
4,984,150
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(54,238)
|
(55,928)
|
(55,108)
|
(52,915)
|
(51,389)
|
Deposits
|
7,483,635
|
7,330,677
|
6,613,613
|
6,706,386
|
6,605,495
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,004,990
|
979,752
|
956,380
|
927,927
|
902,789
|
Book value per common share
|
30.74
|
30.01
|
29.30
|
28.45
|
27.69
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
25.50
|
24.77
|
26.40
|
25.52
|
24.74
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Average loans to deposits
|
75.83
|
%
|
77.68
|
%
|
76.07
|
%
|
75.34
|
%
|
74.24
|
%
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
91.50
|
92.23
|
92.43
|
92.42
|
92.48
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
12.04
|
11.96
|
12.25
|
12.01
|
11.76
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Past due loans
|
$ 11,834
|
$ 11,214
|
$ 2,663
|
$ 2,170
|
$ 1,916
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
17,984
|
20,316
|
17,998
|
21,594
|
22,603
|
Restructured loans
|
18,010
|
17,504
|
16,486
|
14,552
|
13,188
|
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
|
47,828
|
49,034
|
37,147
|
38,316
|
37,707
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
6,073
|
7,056
|
7,004
|
6,433
|
6,873
|
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
|
53,901
|
56,090
|
44,151
|
44,749
|
44,580
|
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
|
0.84
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
|
0.63
|
0.67
|
0.58
|
0.58
|
0.59
|
Allowance to total loans
|
0.96
|
0.99
|
1.08
|
1.05
|
1.03
|
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
|
113.40
|
114.06
|
148.35
|
138.10
|
136.29
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.06
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
0.04
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,004,990
|
$ 979,752
|
$ 956,380
|
$ 927,927
|
$ 902,789
|
Less goodwill
|
148,604
|
147,013
|
79,749
|
79,749
|
79,749
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
22,608
|
24,025
|
14,936
|
15,701
|
16,470
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 833,778
|
$ 808,714
|
$ 861,695
|
$ 832,477
|
$ 806,570
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,694,268
|
32,644,018
|
32,639,588
|
32,617,788
|
32,603,926
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 25.50
|
$ 24.77
|
$ 26.40
|
$ 25.52
|
$ 24.74
|
(1)
|
Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2)
|
Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
And Interest Margin Analysis
|
Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2019
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 5,614,570
|
$ 76,691
|
5.42
|
%
|
$ 5,273,632
|
$ 292,152
|
5.54
|
%
|
Securities – taxable
|
513,551
|
2,757
|
2.13
|
588,207
|
13,308
|
2.26
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
21,798
|
141
|
2.57
|
20,219
|
580
|
2.87
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|
1,628,088
|
6,782
|
1.65
|
1,455,799
|
31,372
|
2.15
|
Total earning assets
|
7,778,007
|
86,371
|
4.41
|
7,337,857
|
337,412
|
4.60
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
184,829
|
180,339
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
592,100
|
500,487
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(54,454)
|
(53,975)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
722,475
|
626,851
|
Total assets
|
$ 8,500,482
|
$ 7,964,708
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Transaction deposits
|
$ 774,824
|
$ 606
|
0.31
|
%
|
$ 751,140
|
$ 2,573
|
0.34
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
3,024,500
|
8,318
|
1.09
|
2,782,086
|
39,170
|
1.41
|
Time deposits
|
698,295
|
2,831
|
1.61
|
690,636
|
10,995
|
1.59
|
Short-term borrowings
|
891
|
3
|
1.51
|
1,458
|
32
|
2.19
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
26,804
|
492
|
7.29
|
26,804
|
1,966
|
7.34
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
4,525,314
|
12,250
|
1.07
|
4,252,124
|
54,736
|
1.29
|
Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
2,906,310
|
2,709,510
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
45,426
|
42,219
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,023,432
|
960,855
|
Total interest free funds
|
3,975,168
|
3,712,584
|
Total liabilities
and stockholders' equity
|
$ 8,500,482
|
$ 7,964,708
|
Net interest income
|
$ 74,121
|
$ 282,676
|
Net interest spread
|
3.34
|
%
|
3.31
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
0.44
|
%
|
0.54
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.85
|
%
SOURCE BancFirst
Share this article