BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided byBancFirst
Jan 23, 2025, 16:15 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $48.9 million, or $1.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $216.4 million, or $6.44 diluted earnings per share, compared to $212.5 million, or $6.34 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $115.9 million compared to $105.1 million for the same period in 2023. Increased loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31 was 3.68% in 2024 compared to 3.67% in 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reversed $1.4 million of allowance for credit losses resulting in a nominal decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans when compared to a year ago and no change from prior quarter.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $47.0 million compared to $45.2 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year. Also contributing to the period over period change was a $355,000 gain on equity securities recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of $1.4 million during the same period last year.
Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $92.3 million compared to $89.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.6 million. This increase was partially offset by a lower write-down of other real estate owned of $3.9 million in 2024 compared to $5.2 million in 2023.
At December 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $13.6 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $373.0 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.0 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.7 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $5.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up $871.6 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion, an increase of $187.3 million from the end of 2023.
Nonaccrual loans totaled $58.0 million, representing 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at the end of 2024 compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $985,000 for the quarter remained relatively stable when compared to $976,000 for the fourth quarter last year.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fourth consecutive year. Loan growth was the primary driver of improved results in 2024 when compared to last year while asset quality remained strong. The return of deposit growth was encouraging albeit entirely in the interest bearing and time segments. Our outlook for 2025 is positive overall as the economy in our region of the country continues to perform well."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 115,917
|
$ 114,957
|
$ 109,896
|
$ 106,104
|
$ 105,066
|
(Benefit from) provision for credit losses
|
(1,400)
|
3,031
|
3,358
|
4,015
|
-
|
Noninterest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
5,551
|
5,672
|
5,490
|
5,088
|
5,106
|
Service charges on deposits
|
18,133
|
17,723
|
17,280
|
16,428
|
16,841
|
Securities transactions
|
355
|
(308)
|
317
|
(267)
|
(1,364)
|
Sales of loans
|
731
|
721
|
733
|
491
|
512
|
Insurance commissions
|
7,914
|
9,391
|
6,668
|
9,455
|
7,220
|
Cash management
|
9,221
|
9,189
|
9,149
|
8,651
|
7,878
|
Other
|
5,114
|
6,324
|
4,307
|
5,054
|
8,964
|
Total noninterest income
|
47,019
|
48,712
|
43,944
|
44,900
|
45,157
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
54,327
|
54,215
|
51,928
|
51,528
|
50,731
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
5,977
|
5,776
|
5,233
|
5,206
|
5,439
|
Depreciation
|
4,593
|
4,482
|
4,504
|
4,556
|
4,560
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
887
|
886
|
887
|
886
|
887
|
Data processing services
|
2,726
|
2,720
|
2,696
|
2,616
|
2,224
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
6,446
|
2,751
|
1,656
|
2,202
|
7,870
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
2,719
|
2,168
|
2,246
|
2,256
|
2,653
|
Deposit insurance
|
1,653
|
1,645
|
1,614
|
1,438
|
1,332
|
Other
|
13,007
|
12,091
|
14,552
|
12,091
|
14,120
|
Total noninterest expense
|
92,335
|
86,734
|
85,316
|
82,779
|
89,816
|
Income before income taxes
|
72,001
|
73,904
|
65,166
|
64,210
|
60,407
|
Income tax expense
|
15,525
|
15,001
|
14,525
|
13,876
|
11,473
|
Net income
|
$ 56,476
|
$ 58,903
|
$ 50,641
|
$ 50,334
|
$ 48,934
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 1.71
|
$ 1.78
|
$ 1.53
|
$ 1.53
|
$ 1.48
|
Net income-diluted
|
1.68
|
1.75
|
1.51
|
1.50
|
1.46
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.46
|
0.46
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
Common shares outstanding
|
33,216,519
|
33,122,689
|
33,022,124
|
32,966,678
|
32,933,018
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
33,172,530
|
33,097,164
|
33,001,180
|
32,947,983
|
32,926,326
|
Diluted
|
33,750,993
|
33,646,549
|
33,525,061
|
33,513,412
|
33,483,691
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.67 %
|
1.80 %
|
1.61 %
|
1.63 %
|
1.58 %
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
14.04
|
15.14
|
13.72
|
13.96
|
13.98
|
Net interest margin
|
3.68
|
3.78
|
3.76
|
3.70
|
3.67
|
Efficiency ratio
|
56.67
|
52.99
|
55.46
|
54.82
|
59.79
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
Twelve months ended
|
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 446,874
|
$ 424,456
|
Provision for credit losses
|
9,004
|
7,458
|
Noninterest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
21,801
|
18,784
|
Service charges on deposits
|
69,564
|
77,367
|
Securities transactions
|
97
|
(1,828)
|
Sales of loans
|
2,676
|
2,607
|
Insurance commissions
|
33,428
|
30,615
|
Cash management
|
36,210
|
30,716
|
Other
|
20,799
|
27,147
|
Total noninterest income
|
184,575
|
185,408
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
211,998
|
199,986
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
22,192
|
21,027
|
Depreciation
|
18,135
|
18,657
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
3,546
|
3,532
|
Data processing services
|
10,758
|
8,368
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
13,055
|
15,938
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
9,389
|
9,114
|
Deposit insurance
|
6,350
|
5,827
|
Other
|
51,741
|
50,009
|
Total noninterest expense
|
347,164
|
332,458
|
Income before income taxes
|
275,281
|
269,948
|
Income tax expense
|
58,927
|
57,483
|
Net income
|
$ 216,354
|
$ 212,465
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 6.55
|
$ 6.45
|
Net income-diluted
|
6.44
|
6.34
|
Cash dividends declared
|
1.78
|
1.66
|
Common shares outstanding
|
33,216,519
|
32,933,018
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
33,055,152
|
32,919,348
|
Diluted
|
33,617,015
|
33,494,487
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.68 %
|
1.75 %
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
14.23
|
15.89
|
Net interest margin
|
3.73
|
3.79
|
Efficiency ratio
|
54.98
|
54.51
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Total assets
|
$ 13,554,314
|
$ 13,313,482
|
$ 12,737,318
|
$ 12,602,425
|
$ 12,372,042
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
3,315,932
|
2,743,578
|
2,299,019
|
2,341,604
|
2,172,001
|
Debt securities
|
1,211,754
|
1,376,913
|
1,441,365
|
1,534,651
|
1,555,095
|
Total loans
|
8,033,183
|
8,188,202
|
8,054,856
|
7,787,857
|
7,660,134
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(99,497)
|
(101,882)
|
(99,626)
|
(97,267)
|
(96,800)
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
3,907,060
|
3,858,670
|
3,815,818
|
3,849,807
|
3,982,226
|
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
5,231,327
|
5,122,457
|
4,930,853
|
4,901,081
|
4,699,865
|
Savings deposits
|
1,110,020
|
1,082,855
|
1,084,266
|
1,076,181
|
1,056,404
|
Time deposits
|
1,470,139
|
1,410,370
|
1,184,665
|
1,082,552
|
961,627
|
Total deposits
|
11,718,546
|
11,474,352
|
11,015,602
|
10,909,621
|
10,700,122
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,621,187
|
1,584,575
|
1,512,492
|
1,469,312
|
1,433,891
|
Book value per common share
|
48.81
|
47.84
|
45.80
|
44.57
|
43.54
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
42.92
|
41.91
|
39.83
|
38.56
|
37.50
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Average loans to deposits
|
69.63 %
|
72.27 %
|
72.25 %
|
71.97 %
|
70.52 %
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
93.14
|
93.02
|
92.77
|
92.67
|
92.42
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
11.87
|
11.88
|
11.71
|
11.65
|
11.30
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Past due loans
|
$ 7,739
|
$ 4,628
|
$ 4,280
|
$ 6,332
|
$ 9,542
|
Nonaccrual loans (3)
|
57,984
|
45,481
|
44,021
|
41,996
|
24,573
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
33,665
|
39,519
|
38,497
|
35,116
|
34,200
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.72 %
|
0.56 %
|
0.55 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.32 %
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.24
|
1.24
|
1.24
|
1.25
|
1.26
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
171.59
|
224.01
|
226.32
|
231.61
|
393.92
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,621,187
|
$ 1,584,575
|
$ 1,512,492
|
$ 1,469,312
|
$ 1,433,891
|
Less goodwill
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
13,158
|
14,045
|
14,931
|
15,818
|
16,704
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,425,766
|
$ 1,388,267
|
$ 1,315,298
|
$ 1,271,231
|
$ 1,234,924
|
Common shares outstanding
|
33,216,519
|
33,122,689
|
33,022,124
|
32,966,678
|
32,933,018
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 42.92
|
$ 41.91
|
$ 39.83
|
$ 38.56
|
$ 37.50
|
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.0 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
And Interest Margin Analysis
|
Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2024
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 8,084,358
|
$ 141,152
|
6.93
|
%
|
$ 7,958,463
|
$ 555,426
|
6.96 %
|
Securities – taxable
|
1,341,045
|
7,846
|
2.32
|
1,448,103
|
34,300
|
2.36
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
2,236
|
22
|
3.82
|
2,415
|
93
|
3.85
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and FFS
|
3,097,982
|
37,553
|
4.81
|
2,553,503
|
134,941
|
5.27
|
Total earning assets
|
12,525,621
|
186,573
|
5.91
|
11,962,484
|
724,760
|
6.04
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
205,093
|
201,666
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
819,199
|
810,732
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(101,395)
|
(99,098)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
922,897
|
913,300
|
Total assets
|
$ 13,448,518
|
$ 12,875,784
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
$ 5,165,391
|
$ 44,302
|
3.40
|
%
|
$ 4,992,037
|
$ 181,201
|
3.62
|
Savings deposits
|
1,095,677
|
8,754
|
3.17
|
1,076,837
|
36,256
|
3.36
|
Time deposits
|
1,437,296
|
16,344
|
4.51
|
1,219,253
|
55,450
|
4.54
|
Short-term borrowings
|
2,990
|
32
|
4.30
|
4,999
|
235
|
4.69
|
Subordinated debt
|
86,148
|
1,032
|
4.75
|
86,127
|
4,123
|
4.77
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
7,787,502
|
70,464
|
3.59
|
7,379,253
|
277,265
|
3.75
|
Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
3,911,434
|
3,842,049
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
153,812
|
138,007
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,595,770
|
1,516,475
|
Total interest free funds
|
5,661,016
|
5,496,531
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 13,448,518
|
$ 12,875,784
|
Net interest income
|
$ 116,109
|
$ 447,495
|
Net interest spread
|
2.32
|
%
|
2.29 %
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.44 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.68
|
%
|
3.73 %
SOURCE BancFirst
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article