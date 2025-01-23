BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided by

BancFirst

Jan 23, 2025, 16:15 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $48.9 million, or $1.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $216.4 million, or $6.44 diluted earnings per share, compared to $212.5 million, or $6.34 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $115.9 million compared to $105.1 million for the same period in 2023. Increased loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31 was 3.68% in 2024 compared to 3.67% in 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reversed $1.4 million of allowance for credit losses resulting in a nominal decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans when compared to a year ago and no change from prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $47.0 million compared to $45.2 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year. Also contributing to the period over period change was a $355,000 gain on equity securities recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of $1.4 million during the same period last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $92.3 million compared to $89.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.6 million. This increase was partially offset by a lower write-down of other real estate owned of $3.9 million in 2024 compared to $5.2 million in 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $13.6 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $373.0 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.0 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.7 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $5.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up $871.6 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion, an increase of $187.3 million from the end of 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $58.0 million, representing 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at the end of 2024 compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $985,000 for the quarter remained relatively stable when compared to $976,000 for the fourth quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fourth consecutive year. Loan growth was the primary driver of improved results in 2024 when compared to last year while asset quality remained strong. The return of deposit growth was encouraging albeit entirely in the interest bearing and time segments. Our outlook for 2025 is positive overall as the economy in our region of the country continues to perform well."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2024

2024

2024

2024

2023


4th Qtr  

3rd Qtr  

2nd Qtr  

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  









 Net interest income  

$           115,917

$           114,957

$           109,896

$           106,104

$             105,066

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses  

(1,400)

3,031

3,358

4,015

-

 Noninterest income:









Trust revenue

5,551

5,672

5,490

5,088

5,106

Service charges on deposits

18,133

17,723

17,280

16,428

16,841

Securities transactions

355

(308)

317

(267)

(1,364)

Sales of loans

731

721

733

491

512

Insurance commissions

7,914

9,391

6,668

9,455

7,220

Cash management

9,221

9,189

9,149

8,651

7,878

Other

5,114

6,324

4,307

5,054

8,964

Total noninterest income  

47,019

48,712

43,944

44,900

45,157











 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

54,327

54,215

51,928

51,528

50,731

Occupancy expense, net

5,977

5,776

5,233

5,206

5,439

Depreciation

4,593

4,482

4,504

4,556

4,560

Amortization of intangible assets

887

886

887

886

887

Data processing services

2,726

2,720

2,696

2,616

2,224

Net expense from other real estate owned

6,446

2,751

1,656

2,202

7,870

Marketing and business promotion

2,719

2,168

2,246

2,256

2,653

Deposit insurance

1,653

1,645

1,614

1,438

1,332

Other

13,007

12,091

14,552

12,091

14,120

   Total noninterest expense  

92,335

86,734

85,316

82,779

89,816

 Income before income taxes  

72,001

73,904

65,166

64,210

60,407

 Income tax expense  

15,525

15,001

14,525

13,876

11,473

 Net income  

$              56,476

$              58,903

$              50,641

$              50,334

$               48,934

 Per Common Share Data:  









 Net income-basic  

$                  1.71

$                  1.78

$                  1.53

$                  1.53

$                   1.48

 Net income-diluted  

1.68

1.75

1.51

1.50

1.46

 Cash dividends declared

0.46

0.46

0.43

0.43

0.43

 Common shares outstanding  

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

 Average common shares outstanding - 









   Basic 

33,172,530

33,097,164

33,001,180

32,947,983

32,926,326

   Diluted 

33,750,993

33,646,549

33,525,061

33,513,412

33,483,691

 Performance Ratios:  









 Return on average assets

1.67 %

1.80 %

1.61 %

1.63 %

1.58 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

14.04

15.14

13.72

13.96

13.98

 Net interest margin  

3.68

3.78

3.76

3.70

3.67

 Efficiency ratio  

56.67

52.99

55.46

54.82

59.79

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







Twelve months ended

December 31,


2024

2023

 Condensed Income Statements:  



 Net interest income  

$                446,874

$                424,456

 Provision for credit losses  

9,004

7,458

 Noninterest income:



Trust revenue

21,801

18,784

Service charges on deposits

69,564

77,367

Securities transactions

97

(1,828)

Sales of loans

2,676

2,607

Insurance commissions

33,428

30,615

Cash management

36,210

30,716

Other

20,799

27,147

Total noninterest income  

184,575

185,408





 Noninterest expense:



Salaries and employee benefits

211,998

199,986

Occupancy expense, net

22,192

21,027

Depreciation

18,135

18,657

Amortization of intangible assets

3,546

3,532

Data processing services

10,758

8,368

Net expense from other real estate owned

13,055

15,938

Marketing and business promotion

9,389

9,114

Deposit insurance

6,350

5,827

Other

51,741

50,009

Total noninterest expense  

347,164

332,458

 Income before income taxes  

275,281

269,948

 Income tax expense  

58,927

57,483

 Net income  

$                216,354

$                212,465

 Per Common Share Data:  



 Net income-basic  

$                      6.55

$                      6.45

 Net income-diluted  

6.44

6.34

 Cash dividends declared

1.78

1.66

 Common shares outstanding  

33,216,519

32,933,018

 Average common shares outstanding - 



   Basic 

33,055,152

32,919,348

   Diluted 

33,617,015

33,494,487

 Performance Ratios:  



 Return on average assets

1.68 %

1.75 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

14.23

15.89

 Net interest margin  

3.73

3.79

 Efficiency ratio  

54.98

54.51

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2024

2024

2024

2024

2023


4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:




















Total assets 

$ 13,554,314

$ 13,313,482

$ 12,737,318

$ 12,602,425

$ 12,372,042

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,315,932

2,743,578

2,299,019

2,341,604

2,172,001

Debt securities 

1,211,754

1,376,913

1,441,365

1,534,651

1,555,095

Total loans 

8,033,183

8,188,202

8,054,856

7,787,857

7,660,134

Allowance for credit losses 

(99,497)

(101,882)

(99,626)

(97,267)

(96,800)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,907,060

3,858,670

3,815,818

3,849,807

3,982,226

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,231,327

5,122,457

4,930,853

4,901,081

4,699,865

Savings deposits

1,110,020

1,082,855

1,084,266

1,076,181

1,056,404

Time deposits

1,470,139

1,410,370

1,184,665

1,082,552

961,627

Total deposits 

11,718,546

11,474,352

11,015,602

10,909,621

10,700,122

Stockholders' equity 

1,621,187

1,584,575

1,512,492

1,469,312

1,433,891

Book value per common share 

48.81

47.84

45.80

44.57

43.54

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 

42.92

41.91

39.83

38.56

37.50

Balance Sheet Ratios: 









Average loans to deposits 

69.63 %

72.27 %

72.25 %

71.97 %

70.52 %

Average earning assets to total assets 

93.14

93.02

92.77

92.67

92.42

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 

11.87

11.88

11.71

11.65

11.30

Asset Quality Data:









Past due loans

$          7,739

$          4,628

$          4,280

$          6,332

$          9,542

Nonaccrual loans (3)

57,984

45,481

44,021

41,996

24,573

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

33,665

39,519

38,497

35,116

34,200

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.72 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.54 %

0.32 %

Allowance to total loans

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.25

1.26

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

171.59

224.01

226.32

231.61

393.92

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.02











Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
















Stockholders' equity 

$   1,621,187

$   1,584,575

$   1,512,492

$   1,469,312

$   1,433,891

Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

Less intangible assets, net

13,158

14,045

14,931

15,818

16,704

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,425,766

$   1,388,267

$   1,315,298

$   1,271,231

$   1,234,924

Common shares outstanding

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 

$          42.92

$          41.91

$          39.83

$          38.56

$          37.50











(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.0 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024



Interest

Average



Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS





Earning assets:











  Loans

$              8,084,358

$                 141,152

6.93

%

$       7,958,463

$      555,426

6.96 %

  Securities – taxable

1,341,045

7,846

2.32

1,448,103

34,300

2.36

  Securities – tax exempt

2,236

22

3.82

2,415

93

3.85

  Interest-bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,097,982

37,553

4.81

2,553,503

134,941

5.27

     Total earning assets

12,525,621

186,573

5.91

11,962,484

724,760

6.04













Nonearning assets:











  Cash and due from banks

205,093





201,666



  Interest receivable and other assets

819,199





810,732



  Allowance for credit losses

(101,395)





(99,098)



     Total nonearning assets

922,897





913,300



     Total assets

$            13,448,518





$     12,875,784
















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:











Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$              5,165,391

$                   44,302

3.40

%

$       4,992,037

$      181,201

3.62

  Savings deposits

1,095,677

8,754

3.17

1,076,837

36,256

3.36

  Time deposits

1,437,296

16,344

4.51

1,219,253

55,450

4.54

  Short-term borrowings

2,990

32

4.30

4,999

235

4.69

  Subordinated debt

86,148

1,032

4.75

86,127

4,123

4.77

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,787,502

70,464

3.59

7,379,253

277,265

3.75













Interest free funds:











  Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,911,434





3,842,049



  Interest payable and other liabilities

153,812





138,007



  Stockholders' equity

1,595,770





1,516,475



     Total interest free  funds

5,661,016





5,496,531



     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$            13,448,518





$     12,875,784



Net interest income

$                 116,109





$      447,495

Net interest spread



2.32

%




2.29 %

Effect of interest free funds



1.36

%




1.44 %

Net interest margin



3.68

%




3.73 %













SOURCE BancFirst

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $58.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to...
BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.6 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics