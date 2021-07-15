BancFirst Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

BancFirst

Jul 15, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $48.2 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $20.7 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $90.7 million, or $2.72 per share, compared to $43.3 million, or $1.31 per share, for the first half of 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $9.9 million for both the second quarter and first half of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38.9 million for the first half of 2020. Also included in noninterest income and noninterest expense were a purchase gain and acquisition related expenses from the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, which resulted in a net benefit of approximately $2.0 million.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "There has been a 180 degree change in the perception of our economic direction from the second quarter of last year. The massive provisions in 2020 precipitated by the unknown consequences of the pandemic have given way to a stimulus driven economic turnaround both nationally and in Oklahoma. Although some caution remains regarding the sustainability of the recovery and possible effects of virus variants, we would anticipate more modest reserve reversals in the next quarter or two."

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $82.4 million compared to $77.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to $11.9 million in fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.32% compared to 3.54% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.6 million, compared to $32.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to the aforementioned purchase gain for The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, $2.2 million in rental income from other real estate property, and a $2.7 million increase in income from debate card interchange fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $74.0 million compared to $64.7 million last year, due to approximately $3.4 million related to other real estate property management costs, the aforementioned acquisition related expenses, and $1.3 million in net occupancy and depreciation from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.4% compared to 18.1% for the second quarter of 2020.  

At June 30, 2021, the Company's total assets were $11.0 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.2 billion, a decrease of $241.0 million from December 31, 2020 due primarily to a net decrease of approximately $284 million in PPP loans and approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.7 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to PPP and other government stimulus payments. At June 30, 2021, the balance of PPP loans was $368.6 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $63.7 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.06% of average loans, compared to none in the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.35% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 281.73% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans decreased $7.7 million from year-end 2020, due to resolutions of several loans, which was slightly offset by $7.3 million of nonaccrual loans acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. At June 30, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $8.0 million from December 31, 2020, and included approximately $4.0 million due to the repossession of one commercial real estate property, $2.4 million from the decommissioning of the Company's previous headquarters, and $2.5 million acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma.

On June 17, 2021, the Company completed a private placement, under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, of $60 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the "Subordinated Notes") to various institutional accredited investors. The Subordinated Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the Subordinated Notes was approximately $59.15 million after deducting commissions and offering expenses.  The Company expects to use the proceeds from the sale of the Subordinated Notes for general corporate purposes.

On May 20, 2021, the Company completed the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations became branches of BancFirst. The Company purchased approximately $284 million in total assets, $195 million in loans, and $256 million in deposits.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The story for the quarter and for the first six months of the year is the reversal of loan loss reserve compared to significant provisions in the first half of 2020 in addition to the continued realization of PPP loan fees as a result of ongoing PPP loan forgiveness. Our margin (absent non-recurring PPP loan fees) continues to be under pressure as government stimulus driven deposit growth has far outstripped loan growth. Our challenge for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 will be to sustain the trajectory of non-interest income growth while generating loan growth in the emerging post-pandemic economy."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020


2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

 Condensed Income Statements:



















 Net interest income

$

82,363

$

77,206

$

79,535

$

75,852

$

77,208

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses

(9,949)





4,992


18,740


19,333

 Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue

3,264


3,102


2,976


3,131


3,368

Service charges on deposits

20,524


19,100


19,796


19,078


16,760

Securities transactions

172


95


156





(595)

Income from sales of loans

2,133


2,010


1,852


1,873


1,561

Insurance commissions

5,015


5,989


5,680


5,197


4,443

Cash management

3,068


3,003


3,135


3,701


4,255

Other

10,442


6,636


1,825


1,595


2,290

Total noninterest income

44,618


39,935


35,420


34,575


32,082





















 Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

41,992


39,577


40,750


41,995


42,226

Occupancy expense, net

4,528


4,348


4,533


4,503


3,839

Depreciation

4,133


3,877


3,779


3,795


3,544

Amortization of intangible assets

809


793


915


968


968

Data processing services

1,660


1,678


1,763


1,669


1,629

Net expense from other real estate owned

3,357


1,510


420


196


(12)

Marketing and business promotion

1,648


1,879


1,671


1,485


1,485

Deposit insurance

766


876


857


723


365

Other

15,130


10,425


10,923


10,749


10,607

   Total noninterest expense

74,023


64,963


65,611


66,083


64,651

 Income before income taxes

62,907


52,178


44,352


25,604


25,306

 Income tax expense

14,715


9,658


8,994


4,714


4,576

 Net income

$

48,192

$

42,520

$

35,358

$

20,890

$

20,730

 Per Common Share Data:



















 Net income-basic

$

1.47

$

1.30

$

1.08

$

0.64

$

0.64

 Net income-diluted

1.45


1.27


1.06


0.63


0.63

 Cash dividends declared

0.34


0.34


0.34


0.34


0.32

 Common shares outstanding

32,784,513


32,771,013


32,719,852


32,679,191


32,662,691

 Average common shares outstanding -



















   Basic

32,779,227


32,756,852


32,690,296


32,668,789


32,651,262

   Diluted

33,405,923


33,408,116


33,275,550


33,168,938


33,075,493

 Performance Ratios:



















 Return on average assets

1.79

%

1.69

%

1.45

%

0.86

%

0.88

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity

17.42


15.90


13.25


7.89


7.99

 Net interest margin

3.32


3.36


3.54


3.40


3.54

 Efficiency ratio

58.29


55.46


57.08


59.84


59.16





















BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)




Six months ended


June 30,


2021

2020

 Condensed Income Statements:







 Net interest income

$

159,569

$

151,281

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses

(9,949)


38,916

 Non-interest income:







Trust revenue

6,366


7,023

Service charges on deposits

39,624


35,564

Securities transactions

267


(545)

Income from sales of loans

4,143


2,342

Insurance commissions

11,004


10,119

Cash management

6,071


8,575

Other

17,078


4,149

Total noninterest income

84,553


67,227









 Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

81,569


81,982

Occupancy expense, net

8,876


7,385

Depreciation

8,010


7,035

Amortization of intangible assets

1,602


1,932

Data processing services

3,338


3,321

Net expense from other real estate owned

4,867


(2,147)

Marketing and business promotion

3,527


3,840

Deposit insurance

1,642


501

Other

25,555


22,187

Total noninterest expense

138,986


126,036

 Income before income taxes

115,085


53,556

 Income tax expense

24,373


10,218

 Net income

$

90,712

$

43,338

 Per Common Share Data:







 Net income-basic

$

2.77

$

1.33

 Net income-diluted

2.72


1.31

 Cash dividends declared

0.68


0.64

 Common shares outstanding

32,784,513


32,662,691

 Average common shares outstanding -







   Basic

32,768,102


32,665,425

   Diluted

33,407,693


33,197,391

 Performance Ratios:







 Return on average assets

1.74

%

0.97

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity

16.67


8.42

 Net interest margin

3.34


3.68

 Efficiency ratio

56.93


57.68

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2021

2021

2020

2020

2020



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:










































Total assets

$

11,015,287

$

10,549,305

$

9,212,357

$

9,618,868

$

9,612,453

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,475,941


2,788,316


1,336,394


1,609,462


1,583,116

Debt securities

563,771


520,543


555,196


596,941


608,031

Total loans

6,207,262


6,380,108


6,448,225


6,660,694


6,696,856

Allowance for credit losses

(83,963)


(90,860)


(91,366)


(106,126)


(89,500)

Deposits

9,728,389


9,371,940


8,064,704


8,495,891


8,486,671

Stockholders' equity

1,131,591


1,094,671


1,067,885


1,043,752


1,034,199

Book value per common share

34.52


33.40


32.64


31.94


31.66

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

29.35


28.27


27.47


26.74


26.43

Balance Sheet Ratios:




















Average loans to deposits

65.36

%

70.84

%

77.02

%

78.55

%

79.78

%

Average earning assets to total assets

92.01


91.54


91.82


91.99


92.23

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.25


10.64


10.91


10.90


10.96

Asset Quality Data:




















Past due loans

$

4,386

$

5,282

$

4,802

$

6,412

$

5,382

Nonaccrual loans (5)

29,802


35,326


37,545


82,385


49,477

Restructured loans

7,485


7,801


7,784


2,837


3,213

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

41,673


48,409


50,131


91,634


58,072

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

40,183


30,320


32,480


4,939


4,948

Total nonperforming and restructured assets

81,856


78,729


82,611


96,573


63,020

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.48

%

0.55

%

0.58

%

1.24

%

0.74

%

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.51


0.62


0.65


1.41


0.84

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.67


0.76


0.78


1.38


0.87

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.71


0.85


0.86


1.57


0.99

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.74


0.75


0.90


1.00


0.66

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.35


1.42


1.42


1.59


1.34

Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.44


1.60


1.58


1.82


1.52

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

281.73


257.20


243.35


128.82


180.89

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans

201.48


187.69


182.26


115.81


154.12

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.06


0.01


0.30


0.03


0.00























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):










































Stockholders' equity

$

1,131,591

$

1,094,671

$

1,067,885

$

1,043,752

$

1,034,199

Less goodwill

149,922


149,922


149,922


149,922


149,922

Less intangible assets, net

19,283


18,206


18,999


19,914


20,882

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

962,386

$

926,543

$

898,964

$

873,916

$

863,395

Common shares outstanding

32,784,513


32,771,013


32,719,852


32,679,191


32,662,691

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

29.35

$

28.27

$

27.47

$

26.74

$

26.43























(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.























Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):










































Total loans

$

6,207,262

$

6,380,108

$

6,448,225

$

6,660,694

$

6,696,856

Less PPP loans

368,620


713,714


652,693


831,703


825,093

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$

5,838,642

$

5,666,394

$

5,795,532

$

5,828,991

$

5,871,763























Nonaccrual loans (5)

29,802


35,326


37,545


82,385


49,477

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.51

%

0.62

%

0.65

%

1.41

%

0.84

%

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

41,673


48,409


50,131


91,634


58,072

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.71

%

0.85

%

0.86

%

1.57

%

0.99

%

Allowance for credit losses

(83,963)


(90,860)


(91,366)


(106,126)


(89,500)

Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.44

%

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.82

%

1.52

%























(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(5)     Government Agencies guarantee approximately $3.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2021.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021







Interest

Average





Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS
























Earning assets:
























  Loans

$

6,300,418

$

82,598


5.26

%

$

6,350,354

$

160,363

5.09

%

  Securities – taxable

534,774


1,602


1.20


528,272


3,295

1.26

  Securities – tax exempt

15,058

88

2.35


17,187

177

2.08

  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,111,009

825


0.11


2,751,005


1,420


0.10

     Total earning assets

9,961,259


85,113

3.43


9,646,818


165,255

3.45



























Nonearning assets:
























  Cash and due from banks

274,168










271,523









  Interest receivable and other assets

684,089










683,978









  Allowance for credit losses

(92,899)










(91,731)









     Total nonearning assets

865,358










863,770









     Total assets

$

10,826,617









$

10,510,588



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:
























  Transaction deposits

$

856,800

$

156

0.07

%

$

812,145

$

304

0.08

%

  Savings deposits

3,692,119


939


0.10


3,598,589


2,045

0.11

  Time deposits

657,473


908

0.55


657,704


1,976

0.61

  Short-term borrowings

2,145




0.06


2,534

1


0.05

  Junior subordinated debentures

27,454

578

8.44


27,131


1,069

7.94

     Total interest bearing liabilities

5,235,991


2,581


0.20


5,098,103


5,395

0.21



























Interest free funds:
























  Noninterest bearing deposits

4,432,892










4,270,391









  Interest payable and other liabilities

47,868










44,713









  Stockholders' equity

1,109,866










1,097,381









     Total interest free  funds

5,590,626










5,412,485









     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,826,617









$

10,510,588









Net interest income




$

82,532









$

159,860





Net interest spread








3.23

%







3.24

%

Effect of interest free funds









0.09

%








0.10

%

Net interest margin









3.32

%







3.34

%

SOURCE BancFirst

