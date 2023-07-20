BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

20 Jul, 2023, 16:10 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $55.0 million, or $1.64 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $112.5 million, or $3.36 per share, compared to $80.6 million, or $2.42 per share, for the first half of 2022.
The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $105.9 million compared to $86.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Rising short-term interest rates and modest loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.87% compared to 3.89% in the first quarter and 3.05% a year ago. For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million driven by loan growth, compared to $501,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.0 million, compared to $42.6 million last year. The growth in noninterest income was mostly attributable to an increase in sweep fees due to increased sweep account balances. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 included $578,000 of income from an equity interest received from a prior loan settlement. The equity interest was sold during the second quarter of 2023.
Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $81.1 million compared to $73.7 million last year. Higher noninterest expense was primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $4.5 million. In addition, noninterest expense was lower in the second quarter last year due to a gain from the sale of the Company's prior headquarters that was netted against expenses.
The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.4% compared to 19.1% for the second quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2023-02 which increased income tax expense. The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was also driven by the exercising of stock options during the quarter.
At June 30, 2023, the Company's total assets were $12.0 billion, a decrease of $367.6 million from December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.3 billion, an increase of $357.7 million from December 31, 2022. Liquidity remained solid with the quarterly average loans to deposits ratio at June 30, 2023 rising to 69.9% from 62.3% at year-end. Deposits totaled $10.5 billion, a decrease of $499.0 million from December 31, 2022 as deposits generally flowed from demand accounts into the Company's off balance sheet sweep product. Sweep accounts totaled $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023 up $567.7 million from December 31, 2022. The Company continues to fund itself with customer deposits and does not use brokered or reciprocal deposits. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.3 billion, an increase of $90.0 million over December 31, 2022.
Asset quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans of $18.0 million, representing 0.25% of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.22% at year-end 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were 0.01% of average loans for both the second quarter and year-to-date of both 2023 and 2022.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Rapidly rising short-term interest rates and the quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve have caused shrinkage in money supply and somewhat enhanced expectation of a slowdown in the economy. However, the Company reported a good quarter at $1.64 diluted earnings per share and we continue to be well positioned with top-tier liquidity supported by community-based deposits, strong capital, and solid credit quality. Our allowance for credit losses remained consistent with recent reporting as our forward outlook on the regional economy did not change during the quarter."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 4 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 105,926
|
$ 109,156
|
$ 110,352
|
$ 100,947
|
$ 86,867
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,824
|
2,322
|
3,776
|
2,863
|
501
|
Noninterest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
4,590
|
4,222
|
4,065
|
4,125
|
3,949
|
Service charges on deposits
|
22,268
|
21,231
|
21,603
|
22,161
|
21,618
|
Securities transactions
|
110
|
(213)
|
1,116
|
966
|
-
|
Income from sales of loans
|
757
|
604
|
657
|
969
|
1,256
|
Insurance commissions
|
6,225
|
8,741
|
6,656
|
7,498
|
5,302
|
Cash management
|
7,927
|
6,734
|
6,124
|
5,624
|
4,447
|
Other
|
6,097
|
6,509
|
7,947
|
7,988
|
6,026
|
Total noninterest income
|
47,974
|
47,828
|
48,168
|
49,331
|
42,598
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
49,803
|
49,252
|
48,019
|
47,741
|
45,284
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
5,118
|
4,983
|
5,259
|
4,930
|
4,734
|
Depreciation
|
4,769
|
4,643
|
4,566
|
4,612
|
4,647
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
880
|
880
|
880
|
880
|
857
|
Data processing services
|
2,217
|
2,107
|
1,928
|
1,876
|
1,975
|
Net expense (income) from other real estate owned
|
2,889
|
2,459
|
6,235
|
2,392
|
(510)
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
1,900
|
2,527
|
2,465
|
1,945
|
1,591
|
Deposit insurance
|
1,463
|
1,613
|
1,209
|
1,202
|
1,196
|
Other
|
12,071
|
11,853
|
14,044
|
13,500
|
13,943
|
Total noninterest expense
|
81,110
|
80,317
|
84,605
|
79,078
|
73,717
|
Income before income taxes
|
69,966
|
74,345
|
70,139
|
68,337
|
55,247
|
Income tax expense
|
14,956
|
16,812
|
13,013
|
12,985
|
10,540
|
Net income
|
$ 55,010
|
$ 57,533
|
$ 57,126
|
$ 55,352
|
$ 44,707
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 1.75
|
$ 1.74
|
$ 1.69
|
$ 1.36
|
Net income-diluted
|
1.64
|
1.72
|
1.70
|
1.65
|
1.34
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.36
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,939,256
|
32,899,493
|
32,875,560
|
32,856,387
|
32,781,198
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,920,497
|
32,892,857
|
32,868,087
|
32,825,931
|
32,749,752
|
Diluted
|
33,467,254
|
33,462,379
|
33,503,937
|
33,536,558
|
33,418,482
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.85 %
|
1.90 %
|
1.82 %
|
1.75 %
|
1.42 %
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
16.59
|
18.31
|
18.62
|
18.13
|
15.14
|
Net interest margin
|
3.87
|
3.89
|
3.83
|
3.48
|
3.05
|
Efficiency ratio
|
52.70
|
51.16
|
53.37
|
52.62
|
56.94
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 215,082
|
$ 162,374
|
Provision for credit losses
|
5,146
|
3,437
|
Noninterest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
8,812
|
7,455
|
Service charges on deposits
|
43,499
|
42,993
|
Securities transactions
|
(103)
|
(3,915)
|
Income from sales of loans
|
1,361
|
2,922
|
Insurance commissions
|
14,966
|
12,729
|
Cash management
|
14,661
|
7,578
|
Other
|
12,606
|
16,486
|
Total noninterest income
|
95,802
|
86,248
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
99,055
|
89,216
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
10,101
|
9,137
|
Depreciation
|
9,412
|
9,422
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,760
|
1,688
|
Data processing services
|
4,324
|
3,780
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
5,348
|
1,284
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
4,427
|
3,664
|
Deposit insurance
|
3,076
|
2,324
|
Other
|
23,924
|
25,714
|
Total noninterest expense
|
161,427
|
146,229
|
Income before income taxes
|
144,311
|
98,956
|
Income tax expense
|
31,768
|
18,334
|
Net income
|
$ 112,543
|
$ 80,622
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 3.42
|
$ 2.46
|
Net income-diluted
|
3.36
|
2.42
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.80
|
0.72
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,939,256
|
32,781,198
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,906,753
|
32,708,563
|
Diluted
|
33,465,931
|
33,366,799
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.87 %
|
1.32 %
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
17.43
|
13.74
|
Net interest margin
|
3.88
|
2.92
|
Efficiency ratio
|
51.93
|
58.82
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,020,265
|
$ 12,332,105
|
$ 12,387,863
|
$ 12,452,378
|
$ 12,530,073
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
2,188,004
|
2,623,565
|
2,909,861
|
3,106,279
|
3,590,311
|
Debt securities
|
1,570,620
|
1,618,233
|
1,540,604
|
1,521,645
|
1,205,894
|
Total loans
|
7,307,475
|
7,124,831
|
6,949,795
|
6,832,595
|
6,620,643
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(96,920)
|
(94,760)
|
(92,728)
|
(89,871)
|
(86,935)
|
Deposits
|
10,475,180
|
10,610,103
|
10,974,228
|
11,058,940
|
11,142,688
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,340,791
|
1,310,882
|
1,250,836
|
1,195,149
|
1,185,695
|
Book value per common share
|
40.70
|
39.85
|
38.05
|
36.37
|
36.17
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
34.62
|
33.73
|
31.90
|
30.20
|
29.90
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Average loans to deposits
|
69.85 %
|
64.54 %
|
62.25 %
|
59.62 %
|
58.66 %
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
92.23
|
92.52
|
92.14
|
91.58
|
90.89
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
11.17
|
10.36
|
9.80
|
9.63
|
9.40
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Past due loans
|
$ 8,799
|
$ 7,258
|
$ 7,085
|
$ 3,167
|
$ 4,771
|
Nonaccrual loans (3)
|
18,047
|
17,649
|
15,299
|
11,962
|
13,712
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
41,612
|
38,874
|
36,936
|
39,419
|
39,209
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.25 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.21 %
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.33
|
1.33
|
1.33
|
1.32
|
1.31
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
537.05
|
536.93
|
606.10
|
751.32
|
634.01
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,340,791
|
$ 1,310,882
|
$ 1,250,836
|
$ 1,195,149
|
$ 1,185,695
|
Less goodwill
|
182,055
|
182,055
|
182,055
|
182,055
|
183,639
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
18,223
|
19,103
|
19,983
|
20,863
|
21,743
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,140,513
|
$ 1,109,724
|
$ 1,048,798
|
$ 992,231
|
$ 980,313
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,939,256
|
32,899,493
|
32,875,560
|
32,856,387
|
32,781,198
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 34.62
|
$ 33.73
|
$ 31.90
|
$ 30.20
|
$ 29.90
|
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a
|
(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
And Interest Margin Analysis
|
Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 7,247,283
|
$ 114,708
|
6.35
|
%
|
$ 7,127,174
|
$ 219,189
|
6.20
|
%
|
Debt securities – taxable
|
1,604,422
|
9,408
|
2.35
|
1,588,439
|
18,399
|
2.34
|
Debt securities – tax exempt
|
3,251
|
29
|
3.59
|
3,366
|
38
|
2.29
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
|
2,131,325
|
26,775
|
5.04
|
2,463,587
|
58,827
|
4.82
|
Total earning assets
|
10,986,281
|
150,920
|
5.51
|
11,182,566
|
296,453
|
5.35
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
200,165
|
209,115
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
820,731
|
808,094
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(95,887)
|
(94,609)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
925,009
|
922,600
|
Total assets
|
$ 11,911,290
|
$ 12,105,166
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Transaction deposits
|
$ 843,219
|
$ 1,637
|
0.78
|
%
|
$ 885,010
|
$ 3,269
|
0.74
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
4,456,909
|
37,667
|
3.39
|
4,440,577
|
68,158
|
3.10
|
Time deposits
|
747,101
|
4,428
|
2.38
|
726,558
|
7,482
|
2.08
|
Short-term borrowings
|
10,211
|
129
|
5.04
|
8,537
|
212
|
5.00
|
Subordinated debt
|
86,063
|
1,031
|
4.81
|
86,056
|
2,061
|
4.83
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
6,143,503
|
44,892
|
2.93
|
6,146,738
|
81,182
|
2.66
|
Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
4,328,005
|
4,561,214
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
109,732
|
94,817
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,330,050
|
1,302,397
|
Total interest free funds
|
5,767,787
|
5,958,428
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 11,911,290
|
$ 12,105,166
|
Net interest income
|
$ 106,028
|
$ 215,271
|
Net interest spread
|
2.58
|
%
|
2.69
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
3.87
|
%
|
3.88
|
%
