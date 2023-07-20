BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $55.0 million, or $1.64 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $112.5 million, or $3.36 per share, compared to $80.6 million, or $2.42 per share, for the first half of 2022.

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $105.9 million compared to $86.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Rising short-term interest rates and modest loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.87% compared to 3.89% in the first quarter and 3.05% a year ago. For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million driven by loan growth, compared to $501,000 for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.0 million, compared to $42.6 million last year. The growth in noninterest income was mostly attributable to an increase in sweep fees due to increased sweep account balances. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 included $578,000 of income from an equity interest received from a prior loan settlement. The equity interest was sold during the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $81.1 million compared to $73.7 million last year. Higher noninterest expense was primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $4.5 million. In addition, noninterest expense was lower in the second quarter last year due to a gain from the sale of the Company's prior headquarters that was netted against expenses.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.4% compared to 19.1% for the second quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2023-02 which increased income tax expense. The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was also driven by the exercising of stock options during the quarter.

At June 30, 2023, the Company's total assets were $12.0 billion, a decrease of $367.6 million from December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.3 billion, an increase of $357.7 million from December 31, 2022. Liquidity remained solid with the quarterly average loans to deposits ratio at June 30, 2023 rising to 69.9% from 62.3% at year-end. Deposits totaled $10.5 billion, a decrease of $499.0 million from December 31, 2022 as deposits generally flowed from demand accounts into the Company's off balance sheet sweep product. Sweep accounts totaled $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023 up $567.7 million from December 31, 2022. The Company continues to fund itself with customer deposits and does not use brokered or reciprocal deposits. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.3 billion, an increase of $90.0 million over December 31, 2022.

Asset quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans of $18.0 million, representing 0.25% of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.22% at year-end 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were 0.01% of average loans for both the second quarter and year-to-date of both 2023 and 2022.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Rapidly rising short-term interest rates and the quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve have caused shrinkage in money supply and somewhat enhanced expectation of a slowdown in the economy. However, the Company reported a good quarter at $1.64 diluted earnings per share and we continue to be well positioned with top-tier liquidity supported by community-based deposits, strong capital, and solid credit quality. Our allowance for credit losses remained consistent with recent reporting as our forward outlook on the regional economy did not change during the quarter."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 4 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2023

2023

2022

2022

2022



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 105,926

$ 109,156

$ 110,352

$ 100,947

$ 86,867 Provision for credit losses

2,824

2,322

3,776

2,863

501 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

4,590

4,222

4,065

4,125

3,949 Service charges on deposits

22,268

21,231

21,603

22,161

21,618 Securities transactions

110

(213)

1,116

966

- Income from sales of loans

757

604

657

969

1,256 Insurance commissions

6,225

8,741

6,656

7,498

5,302 Cash management

7,927

6,734

6,124

5,624

4,447 Other

6,097

6,509

7,947

7,988

6,026 Total noninterest income

47,974

47,828

48,168

49,331

42,598





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

49,803

49,252

48,019

47,741

45,284 Occupancy expense, net

5,118

4,983

5,259

4,930

4,734 Depreciation

4,769

4,643

4,566

4,612

4,647 Amortization of intangible assets

880

880

880

880

857 Data processing services

2,217

2,107

1,928

1,876

1,975 Net expense (income) from other real estate owned

2,889

2,459

6,235

2,392

(510) Marketing and business promotion

1,900

2,527

2,465

1,945

1,591 Deposit insurance

1,463

1,613

1,209

1,202

1,196 Other

12,071

11,853

14,044

13,500

13,943 Total noninterest expense

81,110

80,317

84,605

79,078

73,717 Income before income taxes

69,966

74,345

70,139

68,337

55,247 Income tax expense

14,956

16,812

13,013

12,985

10,540 Net income

$ 55,010

$ 57,533

$ 57,126

$ 55,352

$ 44,707 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.67

$ 1.75

$ 1.74

$ 1.69

$ 1.36 Net income-diluted

1.64

1.72

1.70

1.65

1.34 Cash dividends declared

0.40

0.40

0.40

0.40

0.36 Common shares outstanding

32,939,256

32,899,493

32,875,560

32,856,387

32,781,198 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,920,497

32,892,857

32,868,087

32,825,931

32,749,752 Diluted

33,467,254

33,462,379

33,503,937

33,536,558

33,418,482 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.85 %

1.90 %

1.82 %

1.75 %

1.42 % Return on average stockholders' equity

16.59

18.31

18.62

18.13

15.14 Net interest margin

3.87

3.89

3.83

3.48

3.05 Efficiency ratio

52.70

51.16

53.37

52.62

56.94

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 215,082

$ 162,374 Provision for credit losses

5,146

3,437 Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

8,812

7,455 Service charges on deposits

43,499

42,993 Securities transactions

(103)

(3,915) Income from sales of loans

1,361

2,922 Insurance commissions

14,966

12,729 Cash management

14,661

7,578 Other

12,606

16,486 Total noninterest income

95,802

86,248









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

99,055

89,216 Occupancy expense, net

10,101

9,137 Depreciation

9,412

9,422 Amortization of intangible assets

1,760

1,688 Data processing services

4,324

3,780 Net expense from other real estate owned

5,348

1,284 Marketing and business promotion

4,427

3,664 Deposit insurance

3,076

2,324 Other

23,924

25,714 Total noninterest expense

161,427

146,229 Income before income taxes

144,311

98,956 Income tax expense

31,768

18,334 Net income

$ 112,543

$ 80,622 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 3.42

$ 2.46 Net income-diluted

3.36

2.42 Cash dividends declared

0.80

0.72 Common shares outstanding

32,939,256

32,781,198 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

32,906,753

32,708,563 Diluted

33,465,931

33,366,799 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.87 %

1.32 % Return on average stockholders' equity

17.43

13.74 Net interest margin

3.88

2.92 Efficiency ratio

51.93

58.82

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2023

2023

2022

2022

2022



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 12,020,265

$ 12,332,105

$ 12,387,863

$ 12,452,378

$ 12,530,073 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,188,004

2,623,565

2,909,861

3,106,279

3,590,311 Debt securities

1,570,620

1,618,233

1,540,604

1,521,645

1,205,894 Total loans

7,307,475

7,124,831

6,949,795

6,832,595

6,620,643 Allowance for credit losses

(96,920)

(94,760)

(92,728)

(89,871)

(86,935) Deposits

10,475,180

10,610,103

10,974,228

11,058,940

11,142,688 Stockholders' equity

1,340,791

1,310,882

1,250,836

1,195,149

1,185,695 Book value per common share

40.70

39.85

38.05

36.37

36.17 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

34.62

33.73

31.90

30.20

29.90 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

69.85 %

64.54 %

62.25 %

59.62 %

58.66 % Average earning assets to total assets

92.23

92.52

92.14

91.58

90.89 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

11.17

10.36

9.80

9.63

9.40 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 8,799

$ 7,258

$ 7,085

$ 3,167

$ 4,771 Nonaccrual loans (3)

18,047

17,649

15,299

11,962

13,712 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

41,612

38,874

36,936

39,419

39,209 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.21 % Allowance to total loans

1.33

1.33

1.33

1.32

1.31 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

537.05

536.93

606.10

751.32

634.01 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.01





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,340,791

$ 1,310,882

$ 1,250,836

$ 1,195,149

$ 1,185,695 Less goodwill

182,055

182,055

182,055

182,055

183,639 Less intangible assets, net

18,223

19,103

19,983

20,863

21,743 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,140,513

$ 1,109,724

$ 1,048,798

$ 992,231

$ 980,313 Common shares outstanding

32,939,256

32,899,493

32,875,560

32,856,387

32,781,198 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 34.62

$ 33.73

$ 31.90

$ 30.20

$ 29.90





















(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a

non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital

strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023.

BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023









Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:

























Loans

$ 7,247,283

$ 114,708

6.35 % $ 7,127,174

$ 219,189

6.20 % Debt securities – taxable

1,604,422

9,408

2.35

1,588,439

18,399

2.34

Debt securities – tax exempt

3,251

29

3.59

3,366

38

2.29

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,131,325

26,775

5.04

2,463,587

58,827

4.82

Total earning assets

10,986,281

150,920

5.51

11,182,566

296,453

5.35





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

200,165









209,115









Interest receivable and other assets

820,731









808,094









Allowance for credit losses

(95,887)









(94,609)









Total nonearning assets

925,009









922,600









Total assets

$ 11,911,290









$ 12,105,166





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:

























Transaction deposits

$ 843,219

$ 1,637

0.78 % $ 885,010

$ 3,269

0.74 % Savings deposits

4,456,909

37,667

3.39

4,440,577

68,158

3.10

Time deposits

747,101

4,428

2.38

726,558

7,482

2.08

Short-term borrowings

10,211

129

5.04

8,537

212

5.00

Subordinated debt

86,063

1,031

4.81

86,056

2,061

4.83

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,143,503

44,892

2.93

6,146,738

81,182

2.66





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits

4,328,005









4,561,214









Interest payable and other liabilities

109,732









94,817









Stockholders' equity

1,330,050









1,302,397









Total interest free funds

5,767,787









5,958,428









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 11,911,290









$ 12,105,166









Net interest income





$ 106,028









$ 215,271





Net interest spread









2.58 %







2.69 % Effect of interest free funds









1.29 %







1.19 %











3.87 %







3.88 %

