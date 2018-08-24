BancFirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $32.9 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $21.7 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2017. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $93.1 million, or $2.78 diluted earnings per share, compared to $66.9 million, or $2.06 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, the first nine months of 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 included the effects of favorable resolutions of two problem loans which resulted in principal recovery of $894,000 and unaccrued interest income of $2.3 million.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 increased to $65.7 million compared to $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2017. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.68% compared to 3.46% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to the increase in the federal funds rate throughout 2017 and 2018 and the two acquisitions in the first quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2018 was $747,000 compared to $3.3 million a year ago. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2017 and 2018 were both 0.02% of average loans. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $32.8 million, compared to $29.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to the growth in debit card usage fees, insurance commissions and cash management revenue. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $55.8 million compared to $50.6 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2018 and the two acquisitions. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 21.6% compared to 19.8% for the first quarter of 2018 and 33.3% for the third quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 included the effects of stock option exercises during the quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the third quarter of 2017 was due to the change in tax rates from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and exercising of stock options during the third quarter of 2018.

At September 30, 2018, the Company's total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $349.3 million from December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily related to the acquisitions during the first quarter. Securities of $477.1 million were up slightly from December 31, 2017. Loans totaled $5.0 billion, a slight decrease from June 30, 2018. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was primarily from acquired loans. Deposits totaled $6.6 billion, an increase of $228.1 million from the December 31, 2017 total, which was primarily related to the acquisitions. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $884.8 million, an increase of $109.2 million over December 31, 2017.

Asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2018. Nonperforming and restructured assets were 0.68% of total assets at September 30, 2018 compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2017. The allowance to total loans was 1.05% compared to 1.09% at year-end 2017. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 116.5% compared to 130.6% at year-end 2017.

On January 11, 2018, the Company completed the previously announced acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. First Wagoner Corporation and its subsidiary bank, First Bank & Trust Company, and First Chandler Corp. and its subsidiary bank, First Bank of Chandler, had combined total assets of approximately $378 million. The Company exchanged a combination of cash and stock for these transactions.

On August 31, 2018 the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BFTower, LLC, completed the purchase of Cotter Ranch Tower in Oklahoma City for $21.0 million. The Tower consists of an aggregate of 507,000 square feet, has 36 floors and is the second tallest building in Oklahoma City. The Company plans to move its headquarters to this location as soon as renovations are complete.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Rising rates, a lower corporate income tax rate and a stable Oklahoma economy again contributed to significant year over year improvement; non-interest income growth is noteworthy while asset quality remains strong, combining for solid third quarter results."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Condensed Income Statements: Net interest income $ 65,673 $ 64,880 $ 63,035 $ 58,699 $ 57,233 Provision for loan losses 747 1,225 314 3,323 3,276 Non-interest income: Trust revenue 3,281 3,396 3,129 3,073 3,083 Service charges on deposits 18,103 17,537 16,653 16,693 16,633 Securities transactions (64) 115 (14) 4,412 (22) Income from sales of loans 800 802 651 741 732 Insurance commissions 5,207 3,927 5,199 3,917 4,603 Cash management 3,383 3,381 3,021 2,798 2,804 Other 2,091 1,279 1,471 1,199 1,336 Total noninterest income 32,801 30,437 30,110 32,833 29,169 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,051 34,776 34,190 31,477 31,471 Occupancy expense, net 3,386 3,396 3,402 3,327 3,298 Depreciation 2,733 2,429 2,410 2,298 2,493 Amortization of intangible assets 740 759 733 547 547 Data processing services 1,418 1,195 1,203 1,252 1,110 Net expense from other real estate owned 64 19 26 101 68 Marketing and business promotion 1,997 1,649 2,352 1,825 1,790 Deposit insurance 597 640 619 578 553 Other 9,823 9,393 10,955 9,846 9,270 Total noninterest expense 55,809 54,256 55,890 51,251 50,600 Income before income taxes 41,918 39,836 36,941 36,958 32,526 Income tax expense 9,035 9,250 7,321 17,461 10,816 Net income $ 32,883 $ 30,586 $ 29,620 $ 19,497 $ 21,710 Per Common Share Data: Net income-basic $ 1.01 $ 0.93 $ 0.91 $ 0.61 $ 0.68 Net income-diluted 0.98 0.91 0.89 0.59 0.67 Cash dividends declared 0.30 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 Common shares outstanding 32,749,690 32,731,215 32,707,166 31,894,563 31,863,063 Average common shares outstanding - Basic 32,742,480 32,716,350 32,574,251 31,876,784 31,838,392 Diluted 33,504,143 33,458,858 33,317,744 32,652,265 32,592,277 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.62 % 1.60 % 1.07 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 14.86 14.41 14.60 9.97 11.34 Net interest margin 3.68 3.70 3.66 3.48 3.46 Efficiency ratio 56.67 56.92 60.00 55.99 58.56

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 Condensed Income Statements: Net interest income $ 193,588 $ 168,440 Provision for loan losses 2,286 5,189 Non-interest income: Trust revenue 9,806 8,929 Service charges on deposits 52,293 48,859 Securities transactions 37 (352) Income from sales of loans 2,253 2,180 Insurance commissions 14,333 12,894 Cash management 9,785 8,357 Other 4,841 4,370 Total noninterest income 93,348 85,237 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 104,017 93,672 Occupancy expense, net 10,184 9,264 Depreciation 7,572 7,305 Amortization of intangible assets 2,232 1,641 Data processing services 3,816 3,402 Net expense from other real estate owned 109 320 Marketing and business promotion 5,998 5,564 Deposit insurance 1,856 1,683 Other 30,171 26,290 Total noninterest expense 165,955 149,141 Income before income taxes 118,695 99,347 Income tax expense 25,606 32,405 Net income $ 93,089 $ 66,942 Per Common Share Data: Net income-basic $ 2.85 $ 2.11 Net income-diluted 2.78 2.06 Cash dividends declared 0.72 0.59 Common shares outstanding 32,749,690 31,863,063 Average common shares outstanding - Basic 32,678,310 31,792,270 Diluted 33,430,761 32,534,219 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.64 % 1.26 % Return on average stockholders' equity 14.62 12.06 Net interest margin 3.68 3.42 Efficiency ratio 57.84 58.79

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 7,602,438 $ 7,622,963 $ 7,615,642 $ 7,253,156 $ 7,132,168 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,607,157 1,579,577 1,590,240 1,541,771 1,530,928 Securities 477,080 462,871 493,101 469,995 450,009 Total loans 4,952,267 5,017,071 4,990,681 4,728,168 4,658,525 Allowance for loan losses (51,875) (52,200) (51,550) (51,666) (51,255) Deposits 6,643,131 6,692,174 6,713,052 6,415,045 6,302,046 Stockholders' equity 884,801 862,012 838,096 775,629 764,414 Book value per common share 27.02 26.34 25.62 24.32 23.99 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 24.06 23.35 22.61 22.28 21.93 Balance Sheet Ratios: Average loans to deposits 74.76 % 74.38 % 75.42 % 73.63 % 73.59 % Average earning assets to total assets 93.04 93.11 93.14 93.36 93.37 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.23 11.23 10.95 10.78 10.74 Asset Quality Data: Past due loans $ 4,073 $ 2,916 $ 3,900 $ 2,893 $ 2,122 Nonaccrual loans 26,880 29,936 31,849 31,943 27,665 Restructured loans 13,557 14,527 12,945 4,720 3,603 Total nonperforming and restructured loans 44,510 47,379 48,694 39,556 33,390 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 7,072 3,847 3,676 4,424 4,099 Total nonperforming and restructured assets 51,582 51,226 52,370 43,980 37,489 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans 0.90 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.84 % 0.72 % Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets 0.68 0.67 0.69 0.61 0.53 Allowance to total loans 1.05 1.04 1.03 1.09 1.10 Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans 116.55 110.18 105.87 130.62 153.50 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.02 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2): Stockholders' equity $ 884,801 $ 862,012 $ 838,096 $ 775,629 $ 764,414 Less goodwill 79,733 79,733 79,796 54,042 54,042 Less intangible assets, net 17,257 18,012 18,782 11,082 11,645 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 787,811 $ 764,267 $ 739,518 $ 710,505 $ 698,727 Common shares outstanding 32,749,690 32,731,215 32,707,166 31,894,563 31,863,063 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 24.06 $ 23.35 $ 22.61 $ 22.28 $ 21.93

(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Earning assets: Loans $ 4,973,580 $ 66,852 5.33 % $ 4,975,621 $ 195,657 5.26 % Securities – taxable 432,935 2,246 2.06 437,379 6,100 1.86 Securities – tax exempt 23,469 184 3.10 26,969 606 3.00 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,657,460 8,254 1.98 1,609,596 21,560 1.79 Total earning assets 7,087,444 77,536 4.34 7,049,565 223,923 4.25 Nonearning assets: Cash and due from banks 182,449 184,170 Interest receivable and other assets 414,096 395,607 Allowance for loan losses (52,293) (52,190) Total nonearning assets 544,252 527,587 Total assets $ 7,631,696 $ 7,577,152 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Transaction deposits $ 775,122 $ 744 0.38 % $ 801,750 $ 1,740 0.29 % Savings deposits 2,553,401 8,010 1.24 2,502,746 20,305 1.08 Time deposits 736,060 2,417 1.30 756,041 6,105 1.08 Short-term borrowings 8,960 42 1.85 6,332 85 1.79 Junior subordinated debentures 31,959 547 6.80 31,959 1,626 6.80 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,105,502 11,760 1.14 4,098,828 29,861 0.97 Interest free funds: Noninterest bearing deposits 2,610,935 2,594,714 Interest payable and other liabilities 37,051 32,518 Stockholders' equity 878,208 851,092 Total interest free funds 3,526,194 3,478,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,631,696 $ 7,577,152 Net interest income $ 65,776 $ 194,062 Net interest spread 3.20 % 3.28 % Effect of interest free funds 0.48 % 0.40 % Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.68 %

