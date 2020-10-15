BancFirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $20.9 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $1.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019. The results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 were negatively impacted by a higher provision for credit losses. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $64.2 million, or $1.94 per share, compared to $99.4 million, or $2.98 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 also includes the net income of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas, which was acquired on August 15, 2019, and the income and expenses associated with the purchase of assets and assumption of liabilities on March 5, 2020, from The Citizens State Bank of Okemah.
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.7 million compared to $2.8 million a year ago. BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Our provision for credit losses remained consistent with previous quarters as little clarity or improvement was projected for the economic effects of the pandemic. It reflects an extension, for yet another quarter, of our assumption on the timing of the end of the pandemic and the government's stimulus response to it. We believe this view continues to be aligned with that expressed by the Federal Reserve Board indicating a lack of economic certainty. Absent an improvement in this assessment, we would expect provisions in future quarters to continue to be elevated from historical levels."
The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $75.9 million compared to $72.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.40% compared to 3.89% a year ago. The Company had net charge-offs for the quarter of 0.03% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of 0.04% of average loans for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $34.6 million, compared to $35.6 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to a decrease in deposit charges resulting from lower economic activity. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $66.1 million compared to $62.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2020 related to annual merit increases and the acquisition of Pegasus bank in August 2019. The Company's effective tax rate was 18.4% compared to 22.3% for the third quarter of 2019.
At September 30, 2020, the Company's total assets were $9.6 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from December 31, 2019. Debt securities of $597.0 million were up $105.3 million from December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $6.7 billion, an increase of $987.6 million from December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $8.5 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from the December 31, 2019 total. The increase in assets, loans and deposits were primarily related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other government stimulus. At September 30, 2020, the balance of the Paycheck Protection Program loans was $831.7 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.0 billion, an increase of $38.8 million over December 31, 2019.
Nonaccrual loans represent 1.24% of total loans at September 30, 2020, up from 0.32% at year-end 2019. The allowance to total loans was 1.59% up from 0.96% at year-end 2019. The allowance to nonaccrual loans was approximately 129% compared to 302% at year-end 2019.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for the quarter and first nine months of the year were $44.3 million and $136.8 million respectively compared to $45.7 million and $134.7 million for the same periods last year. Government stimulus and changes in consumer and business spending patterns have combined to increase deposits $1 billion since year-end. Economic activity and the rate of unemployment in our region have improved from levels experienced in the early months of the pandemic; however, loan demand continues to be soft and year to date loan growth absent PPP has been modest."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
75,852
|
$
|
77,208
|
$
|
74,073
|
$
|
73,939
|
$
|
72,287
|
Provision for credit losses
|
18,740
|
19,333
|
19,583
|
1,412
|
2,758
|
Non-interest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
3,131
|
3,368
|
3,655
|
3,682
|
3,490
|
Service charges on deposits
|
19,078
|
16,760
|
18,804
|
19,938
|
19,866
|
Securities transactions
|
—
|
(595)
|
50
|
(9)
|
—
|
Income from sales of loans
|
1,873
|
1,561
|
781
|
1,089
|
964
|
Insurance commissions
|
5,197
|
4,443
|
5,676
|
5,076
|
5,535
|
Cash management
|
3,701
|
4,255
|
4,320
|
4,258
|
4,430
|
Other
|
1,595
|
2,290
|
1,859
|
1,490
|
1,342
|
Total noninterest income
|
34,575
|
32,082
|
35,145
|
35,524
|
35,627
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
41,995
|
42,226
|
39,756
|
40,375
|
40,354
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
4,503
|
3,839
|
3,546
|
3,738
|
3,386
|
Depreciation
|
3,795
|
3,544
|
3,491
|
3,355
|
3,268
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
968
|
968
|
964
|
1,007
|
842
|
Data processing services
|
1,669
|
1,629
|
1,692
|
1,634
|
1,467
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
196
|
(12)
|
(2,135)
|
(424)
|
26
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
1,485
|
1,485
|
2,355
|
2,327
|
2,047
|
Deposit insurance
|
723
|
365
|
136
|
147
|
(81)
|
Other
|
10,749
|
10,607
|
11,580
|
14,137
|
10,882
|
Total noninterest expense
|
66,083
|
64,651
|
61,385
|
66,296
|
62,191
|
Income before income taxes
|
25,604
|
25,306
|
28,250
|
41,755
|
42,965
|
Income tax expense
|
4,714
|
4,576
|
5,642
|
6,248
|
9,597
|
Net income
|
$
|
20,890
|
$
|
20,730
|
$
|
22,608
|
$
|
35,507
|
$
|
33,368
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
1.09
|
$
|
1.02
|
Net income-diluted
|
0.63
|
0.63
|
0.68
|
1.07
|
1.00
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.34
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,679,191
|
32,662,691
|
32,646,691
|
32,694,268
|
32,644,018
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,668,789
|
32,651,262
|
32,679,587
|
32,673,438
|
32,641,902
|
Diluted
|
33,168,938
|
33,075,493
|
33,287,359
|
33,366,848
|
33,327,213
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
0.86
|
%
|
0.88
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
1.66
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
7.89
|
7.99
|
8.87
|
13.76
|
13.80
|
Net interest margin
|
3.40
|
3.54
|
3.82
|
3.78
|
3.89
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.84
|
59.16
|
56.20
|
60.56
|
57.63
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
227,133
|
$
|
207,982
|
Provision for credit losses
|
57,656
|
6,875
|
Non-interest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
10,154
|
9,917
|
Service charges on deposits
|
54,642
|
56,643
|
Securities transactions
|
(545)
|
821
|
Income from sales of loans
|
4,215
|
2,530
|
Insurance commissions
|
15,316
|
15,220
|
Cash management
|
12,276
|
12,608
|
Other
|
5,744
|
3,966
|
Total noninterest income
|
101,802
|
101,705
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
123,977
|
112,649
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
11,888
|
8,966
|
Depreciation
|
10,830
|
9,268
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,900
|
2,359
|
Data processing services
|
4,990
|
4,209
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
(1,951)
|
(361)
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
5,325
|
6,227
|
Deposit insurance
|
1,224
|
996
|
Other
|
32,936
|
30,692
|
Total noninterest expense
|
192,119
|
175,005
|
Income before income taxes
|
79,160
|
127,807
|
Income tax expense
|
14,932
|
28,435
|
Net income
|
$
|
64,228
|
$
|
99,372
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$
|
1.97
|
$
|
3.04
|
Net income-diluted
|
1.94
|
2.98
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.98
|
0.92
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,679,191
|
32,644,018
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,666,554
|
32,627,924
|
Diluted
|
33,190,294
|
33,314,298
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
0.93
|
%
|
1.71
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
8.24
|
14.14
|
Net interest margin
|
3.58
|
3.88
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.41
|
56.51
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,618,728
|
$ 9,612,453
|
$ 8,669,096
|
$ 8,565,758
|
$ 8,388,816
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
1,609,462
|
1,583,116
|
1,356,826
|
1,646,238
|
1,476,340
|
Debt securities
|
596,941
|
608,031
|
591,987
|
491,626
|
555,575
|
Total loans
|
6,660,694
|
6,696,856
|
6,006,065
|
5,673,144
|
5,622,897
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(106,126)
|
(89,500)
|
(70,080)
|
(54,238)
|
(55,928)
|
Deposits
|
8,495,751
|
8,486,671
|
7,573,200
|
7,483,635
|
7,330,677
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,043,752
|
1,034,199
|
1,023,380
|
1,004,989
|
979,752
|
Book value per common share
|
31.94
|
31.66
|
31.35
|
30.74
|
30.01
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
26.74
|
26.43
|
26.09
|
25.50
|
24.77
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Average loans to deposits
|
78.55
|
%
|
79.78
|
%
|
77.75
|
%
|
75.83
|
%
|
76.97
|
%
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
91.99
|
92.23
|
91.51
|
91.50
|
92.23
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
10.90
|
10.96
|
12.02
|
12.04
|
11.96
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Past due loans
|
$ 6,412
|
$ 5,382
|
$ 10,065
|
$ 11,834
|
$ 11,215
|
Nonaccrual loans (5)
|
82,385
|
49,477
|
45,181
|
17,965
|
19,995
|
Restructured loans
|
7,032
|
3,213
|
3,158
|
18,010
|
17,504
|
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
|
95,829
|
58,072
|
58,404
|
47,809
|
48,714
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
4,939
|
4,948
|
6,001
|
6,073
|
7,055
|
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
|
100,768
|
63,020
|
64,405
|
53,882
|
55,769
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
1.24
|
%
|
0.74
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.36
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
|
1.41
|
0.84
|
0.75
|
0.32
|
0.36
|
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
|
1.44
|
0.87
|
0.97
|
0.84
|
0.87
|
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
|
1.64
|
0.99
|
0.97
|
0.84
|
0.87
|
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
|
1.05
|
0.66
|
0.74
|
0.63
|
0.66
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.59
|
1.34
|
1.17
|
0.96
|
0.99
|
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
|
1.82
|
1.52
|
1.17
|
0.96
|
0.99
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
128.82
|
180.89
|
155.11
|
301.91
|
279.72
|
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
|
110.74
|
154.12
|
119.99
|
113.45
|
114.81
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.03
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
0.04
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,043,752
|
$ 1,034,199
|
$ 1,023,380
|
$ 1,004,989
|
$ 979,752
|
Less goodwill
|
149,922
|
149,922
|
149,923
|
148,604
|
147,013
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
19,914
|
20,882
|
21,850
|
22,608
|
24,025
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 873,916
|
$ 863,395
|
$ 851,607
|
$ 833,777
|
$ 808,714
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,679,191
|
32,662,691
|
32,646,691
|
32,694,268
|
32,644,018
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 26.74
|
$ 26.43
|
$ 26.09
|
$ 25.50
|
$ 24.77
|
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
|
Total loans
|
$ 6,660,694
|
$ 6,696,856
|
$ 6,006,065
|
$ 5,673,144
|
$ 5,622,897
|
Less PPP loans
|
831,703
|
825,093
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
$ 5,828,991
|
$ 5,871,763
|
$ 6,006,065
|
$ 5,673,144
|
$ 5,622,897
|
Nonaccrual loans (5)
|
82,385
|
49,477
|
45,181
|
17,965
|
19,995
|
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1.41
|
%
|
0.84
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.36
|
%
|
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
|
95,829
|
58,072
|
58,404
|
47,809
|
48,714
|
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1.64
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.84
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(106,126)
|
(89,500)
|
(70,080)
|
(54,238)
|
(55,928)
|
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1.82
|
%
|
1.52
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Government agencies guarantees approximately $8.4 million of nonaccrual loans.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
And Interest Margin Analysis
|
Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 6,671,344
|
$ 76,744
|
4.56
|
%
|
$ 6,376,221
|
$ 232,380
|
4.85
|
%
|
Securities – taxable
|
591,933
|
2,032
|
1.36
|
556,557
|
6,665
|
1.60
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
33,785
|
166
|
1.95
|
28,579
|
485
|
2.26
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|
1,567,437
|
422
|
0.11
|
1,509,493
|
5,586
|
0.49
|
Total earning assets
|
8,864,499
|
79,364
|
3.55
|
8,470,850
|
245,116
|
3.85
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
241,160
|
210,558
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
619,570
|
603,167
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(88,823)
|
(69,603)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
771,907
|
744,122
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,636,406
|
$ 9,214,972
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Transaction deposits
|
$ 678,447
|
$ 125
|
0.07
|
%
|
$ 755,835
|
$ 809
|
0.14
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
3,393,158
|
890
|
0.10
|
3,230,145
|
8,482
|
0.35
|
Time deposits
|
699,074
|
1,839
|
1.04
|
699,211
|
6,713
|
1.28
|
Short-term borrowings
|
3,117
|
-
|
0.05
|
3,306
|
8
|
0.33
|
Long-term borrowings
|
2,119
|
-
|
-
|
1,478
|
-
|
-
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
26,804
|
491
|
7.27
|
26,804
|
1,474
|
7.33
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
4,802,719
|
3,345
|
0.28
|
4,716,779
|
17,486
|
0.49
|
Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
3,722,973
|
3,414,106
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
60,574
|
46,175
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,050,140
|
1,037,912
|
Total interest free funds
|
4,833,687
|
4,498,193
|
Total liabilities
and stockholders' equity
|
$ 9,636,406
|
$ 9,214,972
|
Net interest income
|
$ 76,019
|
$ 227,630
|
Net interest spread
|
3.27
|
%
|
3.36
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
0.13
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.40
|
%
|
3.58
|
%
SOURCE BancFirst