BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided by

BancFirst

Oct 20, 2022, 16:15 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $55.4 million, or $1.65 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $38.8 million, or $1.16 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $136.0 million, or $4.07 per share, compared to $129.5 million, or $3.88 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $100.9 million from $80.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth contributed to the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.48% compared to 3.09% a year ago. The margin for the third quarter of 2021 included $10.0 million in PPP fees.  

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company remains neutral on the likelihood of a significant economic downturn in Oklahoma and Texas and therefore will maintain current CECL reserves in the near term.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.3 million up from $39.8 million last year. The increase in noninterest income in 2022 was mostly attributable to $3.4 million in sweep fees and $3.2 million of income from an equity interest received through restructuring a loan. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $79.1 million up from $70.2 million for the third quarter last year, primarily due to the Worthington acquisition and salary increases.

The Company's effective tax rate was 19.0% compared to 19.7% for the third quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.5 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.1 billion, an increase of $3.0 billion from December 31, 2021. The balance sheet growth was driven by the return of customer deposits from off-balance sheet sweep accounts and the acquisition of Worthington National Bank. Loans totaled $6.8 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP loan runoffs, was $461 million, or 7%. Stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $23.4 million over December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans continued to decline, totaling $12.0 million, representing 0.18% of total loans at September 30, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.32% at September 30, 2022, down slightly from 1.36% at the end of 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a strong quarter at $1.65/share fueled by both margin expansion as a result of continued fed tightening and solid loan growth.  Non-Interest income expanded across most all major categories led by the return of sweep fees as interest rates have increased.  Asset quality remained superior with YTD net charge offs of 1 bps.  We are maintaining an allowance for credit losses consistent with our current view of the anticipated economic slowdown in our region of the country."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021


3rd Qtr  

2nd Qtr  

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr  

3rd Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  









 Net interest income  

$                   100,947

$                    86,867

$                    75,507

$                    75,898

$                    80,190

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  

2,863

501

2,936

(224)

1,483

 Non-interest income:









Trust revenue

4,125

3,949

3,506

3,336

3,210

Service charges on deposits

22,161

21,618

21,375

22,095

21,706

Securities transactions

966

-

(3,915)

630

150

Income from sales of loans

969

1,256

1,666

1,545

1,594

Insurance commissions

7,498

5,302

7,427

6,075

6,666

Cash management

5,624

4,447

3,131

3,115

3,127

Other

7,988

6,026

10,460

8,897

3,333

Total noninterest income  

49,331

42,598

43,650

45,693

39,786











 Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

47,741

45,284

43,932

42,887

42,267

Occupancy expense, net

4,930

4,734

4,403

4,521

5,086

Depreciation

4,612

4,647

4,775

4,708

4,207

Amortization of intangible assets

880

857

831

759

755

Data processing services

1,876

1,975

1,805

1,663

1,734

Net (income) expense from other real estate owned

2,392

(510)

1,794

2,412

1,810

Marketing and business promotion

1,945

1,591

2,073

2,080

1,796

Deposit insurance

1,202

1,196

1,128

968

846

Other

13,500

13,943

11,771

16,783

11,713

   Total noninterest expense  

79,078

73,717

72,512

76,781

70,214

 Income before income taxes  

68,337

55,247

43,709

45,034

48,279

 Income tax expense  

12,985

10,540

7,794

6,866

9,529

 Net income  

$                    55,352

$                    44,707

$                    35,915

$                    38,168

$                    38,750

 Per Common Share Data:  









 Net income-basic  

$                        1.69

$                        1.36

$                        1.10

$                        1.17

$                        1.18

 Net income-diluted  

1.65

1.34

1.08

1.15

1.16

 Cash dividends declared

0.40

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36

 Common shares outstanding  

32,856,387

32,781,198

32,725,587

32,603,118

32,572,217

 Average common shares outstanding - 









   Basic 

32,825,931

32,749,752

32,666,916

32,585,784

32,744,104

   Diluted 

33,536,558

33,418,482

33,315,333

33,180,680

33,267,955

 Performance Ratios:  









 Return on average assets

1.75 %

1.42 %

1.22 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

18.13

15.14

12.33

13.02

13.42

 Net interest margin  

3.48

3.05

2.78

2.87

3.09

 Efficiency ratio  

52.62

56.94

60.85

63.15

58.52

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







Nine months ended

September 30,


2022

2021

 Condensed Income Statements:  



 Net interest income  

$              263,321

$              239,759

 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  

6,300

(8,466)

 Non-interest income:



Trust revenue

11,580

9,576

Service charges on deposits

65,154

61,330

Securities transactions

(2,949)

417

Income from sales of loans

3,891

5,737

Insurance commissions

20,227

17,670

Cash management

13,202

9,198

Other

24,474

20,411

Total noninterest income  

135,579

124,339





 Non-interest expense:



Salaries and employee benefits

136,957

123,836

Occupancy expense, net

14,067

13,962

Depreciation

14,034

12,217

Amortization of intangible assets

2,568

2,357

Data processing services

5,656

5,072

Net expense from other real estate owned

3,676

6,677

Marketing and business promotion

5,609

5,323

Deposit insurance

3,526

2,488

Other

39,214

37,268

Total noninterest expense  

225,307

209,200

 Income before income taxes  

167,293

163,364

 Income tax expense  

31,319

33,902

 Net income  

$              135,974

$              129,462

 Per Common Share Data:  



 Net income-basic  

$                     4.15

$                     3.95

 Net income-diluted  

4.07

3.88

 Cash dividends declared

1.12

1.04

 Common shares outstanding  

32,856,387

32,572,217

 Average common shares outstanding - 



   Basic 

32,748,116

32,760,015

   Diluted 

33,429,161

33,358,837

 Performance Ratios:  



 Return on average assets

1.47 %

1.61 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

15.24

15.54

 Net interest margin  

3.11

3.25

 Efficiency ratio  

56.48

57.46

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2022

2022

2022

2021

2021


3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:




















Total assets 

$   12,452,378

$   12,530,073

$   12,624,431

$     9,405,612

$   11,302,771

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,106,279

3,590,311

3,816,532

1,821,203

3,836,809

Debt securities 

1,521,645

1,205,894

1,211,668

534,500

529,484

Total loans 

6,832,595

6,620,643

6,504,477

6,194,218

6,037,886

Allowance for credit losses 

(89,871)

(86,935)

(87,239)

(83,936)

(86,463)

Deposits 

11,058,940

11,142,688

11,250,971

8,091,914

9,992,044

Stockholders' equity 

1,195,149

1,185,695

1,167,802

1,171,734

1,146,874

Book value per common share 

36.37

36.17

35.68

35.94

35.21

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 

30.20

29.90

29.51

30.80

30.04

Balance Sheet Ratios: 









Average loans to deposits 

59.62 %

58.66 %

59.72 %

60.16 %

61.56 %

Average earning assets to total assets 

91.58

90.89

91.92

92.13

92.13

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 

9.63

9.40

9.86

10.19

10.22

Asset Quality Data:









Past due loans

$           3,167

$           4,771

$           6,360

$           4,964

$           5,186

Nonaccrual loans (5)

11,962

13,712

17,453

20,892

26,607

Restructured loans

2,249

2,174

2,345

3,665

7,073

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

17,378

20,657

26,158

29,521

38,866

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

39,419

39,209

39,729

39,553

39,060

Total nonperforming and restructured assets

56,797

59,866

65,887

69,074

77,926

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.34 %

0.44 %

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.18

0.21

0.27

0.34

0.46

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.25

0.31

0.40

0.48

0.64

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.25

0.31

0.40

0.48

0.67

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.46

0.48

0.52

0.73

0.69

Allowance to total loans

1.32

1.31

1.34

1.36

1.43

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.32

1.31

1.35

1.37

1.48

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

751.32

634.01

499.83

401.76

324.96

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

517.17

420.84

333.51

284.33

222.46

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.03

0.01











Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
















Stockholders' equity 

$     1,195,149

$     1,185,695

$     1,167,802

$     1,171,734

$     1,146,874

Less goodwill

182,055

183,639

176,563

149,922

149,922

Less intangible assets, net

20,863

21,743

25,456

17,566

18,325

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$       992,231

$       980,313

$       965,783

$     1,004,246

$       978,627

Common shares outstanding

32,856,387

32,781,198

32,725,587

32,603,118

32,572,217

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 

$           30.20

$           29.90

$           29.51

$           30.80

$           30.04











(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a
non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital
strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 











Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):




















Total loans

$     6,832,595

$     6,620,643

$     6,504,477

$     6,194,218

$     6,037,886

Less PPP loans

1,140

3,206

30,605

80,412

201,208

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$     6,831,455

$     6,617,437

$     6,473,872

$     6,113,806

$     5,836,678











Nonaccrual loans (5)

11,962

13,712

17,453

20,892

26,607

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.34 %

0.46 %

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

17,378

20,657

26,158

29,521

38,866

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.25 %

0.31 %

0.40 %

0.48 %

0.67 %

Allowance for credit losses

(89,871)

(86,935)

(87,239)

(83,936)

(86,463)

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.32 %

1.31 %

1.35 %

1.37 %

1.48 %

(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and
restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is
allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical
metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for
operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.0 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022.

BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022




Interest

Average


Interest

Average


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/


Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:












  Loans

$          6,652,613

$              87,169

5.20

%

$          6,527,355

$             239,072

4.90

%

  Debt securities – taxable

1,353,950

6,793

1.99

1,218,092

15,716

1.73

  Debt securities – tax exempt

3,539

28

3.09

3,993

89

2.99

  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,512,242

20,119

2.27

3,582,533

29,482

1.10

     Total earning assets

11,522,344

114,109

3.93

11,331,973

284,359

3.35














Nonearning assets:












  Cash and due from banks

252,874




271,060




  Interest receivable and other assets

892,858




874,379




  Allowance for credit losses

(86,955)




(86,545)




     Total nonearning assets

1,058,777




1,058,894




     Total assets

$        12,581,121




$        12,390,867


















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:












  Transaction deposits 

$             958,008

$                   442

0.18

%

$             959,261

$                   846

0.12

%

  Savings deposits

4,313,076

10,447

0.96

4,271,070

14,320

0.45

  Time deposits

678,549

1,110

0.65

666,190

2,400

0.48

  Short-term borrowings

6,979

36

2.05

5,401

49

1.21

  Subordinated debt

86,020

1,030

4.75

86,006

3,091

4.81

     Total interest bearing liabilities

6,042,632

13,065

0.86

5,987,928

20,706

0.46














Interest free funds:












  Noninterest bearing deposits

5,208,591




5,106,094




  Interest payable and other liabilities

118,375




104,299




  Stockholders' equity

1,211,523




1,192,546




     Total interest free  funds

6,538,489




6,402,939




     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$        12,581,121




$        12,390,867




Net interest income


$             101,044




$             263,653


Net interest spread




3.07

%



2.89

%

Effect of interest free funds




0.41

%



0.22

%

Net interest margin




3.48

%



3.11

%

SOURCE BancFirst

Also from this source

BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics