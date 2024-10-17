BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $58.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $51.0 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $115.0 million from $104.3 million for the same period in 2023. Loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the three-month period ended September 30 was 3.78% in 2024 compared to 3.73% in 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.7 million compared to $44.4 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to third quarter last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $86.7 million compared to $81.2 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.0 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 20.3% compared to 21.8% for the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the Company's total assets were $13.3 billion, an increase of $941.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $528.1 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.2 billion at September 30, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.5 billion, an increase of $774.2 million from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $4.3 billion at September 30, 2024, down $60.6 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion, an increase of $150.7 million over December 31, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $45.5 million, representing 0.56% of total loans at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.26% at the end of 2023. Net charge-offs were $775,000 for the quarter compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Loan growth, an improved net interest margin, and growth across all major components of non-interest income resulted in a strong quarter for the Company. While the Federal Reserve's late September 50 basis point rate cut had little impact on the quarter, the potential for further short-term rate reductions combined with a recent increase in the longer-term portion of the yield curve changes the landscape considerably and causes our outlook on net interest margin to be unclear. However, we believe the Company is well positioned to reasonably manage and balance our asset and liability pricing in the coming months. Our perspective on credit is unchanged as the Federal Reserve's goal of a "soft landing," while more likely, is far from certain, thus our Loan Loss Reserve as a percentage of loans is the same when compared to last quarter."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates, legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, competition, as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2024

2024

2024

2023

2023



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 114,957

$ 109,896

$ 106,104

$ 105,066

$ 104,308 Provision for credit losses

3,031

3,358

4,015

-

2,312 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,672

5,490

5,088

5,106

4,866 Service charges on deposits

17,723

17,280

16,428

16,841

17,027 Securities transactions

(308)

317

(267)

(1,364)

(361) Sales of loans

721

733

491

512

734 Insurance commissions

9,391

6,668

9,455

7,220

8,429 Cash management

9,189

9,149

8,651

7,878

8,177 Other

6,324

4,307

5,054

8,964

5,577 Total noninterest income

48,712

43,944

44,900

45,157

44,449





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

54,215

51,928

51,528

50,731

50,200 Occupancy expense, net

5,776

5,233

5,206

5,439

5,487 Depreciation

4,482

4,504

4,556

4,560

4,685 Amortization of intangible assets

886

887

886

887

885 Data processing services

2,720

2,696

2,616

2,224

1,820 Net expense from other real estate owned

2,751

1,656

2,202

7,870

2,720 Marketing and business promotion

2,168

2,246

2,256

2,653

2,034 Deposit insurance

1,645

1,614

1,438

1,332

1,419 Other

12,091

14,552

12,091

14,120

11,965 Total noninterest expense

86,734

85,316

82,779

89,816

81,215 Income before income taxes

73,904

65,166

64,210

60,407

65,230 Income tax expense

15,001

14,525

13,876

11,473

14,242 Net income

$ 58,903

$ 50,641

$ 50,334

$ 48,934

$ 50,988 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.78

$ 1.53

$ 1.53

$ 1.48

$ 1.55 Net income-diluted

1.75

1.51

1.50

1.46

1.52 Cash dividends declared

0.46

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.43 Common shares outstanding

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,097,164

33,001,180

32,947,983

32,926,326

32,937,149 Diluted

33,646,549

33,525,061

33,513,412

33,483,691

33,539,389 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.80 %

1.61 %

1.63 %

1.58 %

1.68 % Return on average stockholders' equity

15.14

13.72

13.96

13.98

14.93 Net interest margin

3.78

3.76

3.70

3.67

3.73 Efficiency ratio

52.99

55.46

54.82

59.79

54.60

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2023 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 330,957

$ 319,390 Provision for credit losses

10,404

7,458 Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

16,250

13,678 Service charges on deposits

51,431

60,526 Securities transactions

(258)

(464) Sales of loans

1,945

2,095 Insurance commissions

25,514

23,395 Cash management

26,989

22,838 Other

15,685

18,183 Total noninterest income

137,556

140,251









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

157,671

149,255 Occupancy expense, net

16,215

15,588 Depreciation

13,542

14,097 Amortization of intangible assets

2,659

2,645 Data processing services

8,032

6,144 Net expense from other real estate owned

6,609

8,068 Marketing and business promotion

6,670

6,461 Deposit insurance

4,697

4,495 Other

38,734

35,889 Total noninterest expense

254,829

242,642 Income before income taxes

203,280

209,541 Income tax expense

43,402

46,010 Net income

$ 159,878

$ 163,531 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 4.84

$ 4.97 Net income-diluted

4.76

4.88 Cash dividends declared

1.32

1.23 Common shares outstanding

33,122,689

32,921,393 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

33,015,741

32,916,996 Diluted

33,567,117

33,493,015 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.68 %

1.81 % Return on average stockholders' equity

14.30

16.56 Net interest margin

3.75

3.83 Efficiency ratio

54.39

52.79

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2024

2024

2024

2023

2023



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 13,313,482

$ 12,737,318

$ 12,602,425

$ 12,372,042

$ 12,114,602 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,743,578

2,299,019

2,341,604

2,172,001

2,134,081 Debt securities

1,376,913

1,441,365

1,534,651

1,555,095

1,525,448 Total loans

8,188,202

8,054,856

7,787,857

7,660,134

7,476,474 Allowance for credit losses

(101,882)

(99,626)

(97,267)

(96,800)

(97,776) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,858,670

3,815,818

3,849,807

3,982,226

4,170,550 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,122,457

4,930,853

4,901,081

4,699,865

4,453,892 Savings deposits

1,082,855

1,084,266

1,076,181

1,056,404

1,062,041 Time deposits

1,410,370

1,184,665

1,082,552

961,627

847,688 Total deposits

11,474,352

11,015,602

10,909,621

10,700,122

10,534,171 Stockholders' equity

1,584,575

1,512,492

1,469,312

1,433,891

1,370,584 Book value per common share

47.84

45.80

44.57

43.54

41.63 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

41.91

39.83

38.56

37.50

35.56 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

72.27 %

72.25 %

71.97 %

70.52 %

70.61 % Average earning assets to total assets

93.02

92.77

92.67

92.42

92.39 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

11.88

11.71

11.65

11.30

11.28 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 4,628

$ 4,280

$ 6,332

$ 9,542

$ 12,575 Nonaccrual loans (3)

45,481

44,021

41,996

24,573

16,676 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

39,519

38,497

35,116

34,200

42,782 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.54 %

0.32 %

0.22 % Allowance to total loans

1.24

1.24

1.25

1.26

1.31 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

224.01

226.32

231.61

393.92

586.34 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.02





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,584,575

$ 1,512,492

$ 1,469,312

$ 1,433,891

$ 1,370,584 Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263 Less intangible assets, net

14,045

14,931

15,818

16,704

17,591 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,388,267

$ 1,315,298

$ 1,271,231

$ 1,234,924

$ 1,170,730 Common shares outstanding

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 41.91

$ 39.83

$ 38.56

$ 37.50

$ 35.56





















(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP

financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.

This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $7.5 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024.



BancFirst Corporation



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets



And Interest Margin Analysis



Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2024







Interest

Average







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS













Earning assets:

























Loans $ 8,103,297

$ 144,179

7.06 %

$ 7,916,192

$ 414,274

6.97 % Securities – taxable 1,406,344

8,341

2.35



1,484,049

26,454

2.37

Securities – tax exempt 2,374

23

3.87



2,474

71

3.80

Interest-bearing deposits with banks and FFS 2,574,083

35,267

5.44



2,370,685

97,388

5.47

Total earning assets 12,086,098

187,810

6.17



11,773,400

538,187

6.09





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks 195,636











200,515









Interest receivable and other assets 810,781











807,891









Allowance for credit losses (99,967)











(98,327)









Total nonearning assets 906,450











910,079









Total assets $ 12,992,548











$12,683,479





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,064,491

$ 47,386

3.71 %

$ 4,933,831

$ 136,899

3.70 % Savings deposits 1,078,383

9,277

3.41



1,070,512

27,502

3.42

Time deposits 1,275,206

14,952

4.65



1,146,042

39,106

4.55

Short-term borrowings 4,423

48

4.30



5,673

203

4.76

Subordinated debt 86,134

1,030

4.74



86,120

3,091

4.78

Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,508,637

72,693

3.84



7,242,178

206,801

3.80





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,793,962











3,818,752









Interest payable and other liabilities 146,868











132,698









Stockholders' equity 1,543,081











1,489,851









Total interest free funds 5,483,911











5,441,301









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,992,548











$12,683,479









Net interest income



$ 115,117











$ 331,386





Net interest spread







2.33 %









2.29 % Effect of interest free funds







1.45 %









1.46 % Net interest margin







3.78 %









3.75 %

