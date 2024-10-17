BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

BancFirst

Oct 17, 2024, 16:15 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $58.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $51.0 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $115.0 million from $104.3 million for the same period in 2023. Loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the three-month period ended September 30 was 3.78% in 2024 compared to 3.73% in 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.7 million compared to $44.4 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to third quarter last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $86.7 million compared to $81.2 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.0 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 20.3% compared to 21.8% for the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the Company's total assets were $13.3 billion, an increase of $941.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $528.1 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.2 billion at September 30, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.5 billion, an increase of $774.2 million from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $4.3 billion at September 30, 2024, down $60.6 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion, an increase of $150.7 million over December 31, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $45.5 million, representing 0.56% of total loans at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.26% at the end of 2023. Net charge-offs were $775,000 for the quarter compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Loan growth, an improved net interest margin, and growth across all major components of non-interest income resulted in a strong quarter for the Company. While the Federal Reserve's late September 50 basis point rate cut had little impact on the quarter, the potential for further short-term rate reductions combined with a recent increase in the longer-term portion of the yield curve changes the landscape considerably and causes our outlook on net interest margin to be unclear. However, we believe the Company is well positioned to reasonably manage and balance our asset and liability pricing in the coming months. Our perspective on credit is unchanged as the Federal Reserve's goal of a "soft landing," while more likely, is far from certain, thus our Loan Loss Reserve as a percentage of loans is the same when compared to last quarter."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates, legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, competition, as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2024

2024

2024

2023

2023


3rd Qtr  

2nd Qtr  

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr  

3rd Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  









 Net interest income  

$                  114,957

$                  109,896

$                  106,104

$                  105,066

$                  104,308

 Provision for credit losses  

3,031

3,358

4,015

-

2,312

 Noninterest income:









Trust revenue

5,672

5,490

5,088

5,106

4,866

Service charges on deposits

17,723

17,280

16,428

16,841

17,027

Securities transactions

(308)

317

(267)

(1,364)

(361)

Sales of loans

721

733

491

512

734

Insurance commissions

9,391

6,668

9,455

7,220

8,429

Cash management

9,189

9,149

8,651

7,878

8,177

Other

6,324

4,307

5,054

8,964

5,577

Total noninterest income  

48,712

43,944

44,900

45,157

44,449











 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

54,215

51,928

51,528

50,731

50,200

Occupancy expense, net

5,776

5,233

5,206

5,439

5,487

Depreciation

4,482

4,504

4,556

4,560

4,685

Amortization of intangible assets

886

887

886

887

885

Data processing services

2,720

2,696

2,616

2,224

1,820

Net expense from other real estate owned

2,751

1,656

2,202

7,870

2,720

Marketing and business promotion

2,168

2,246

2,256

2,653

2,034

Deposit insurance

1,645

1,614

1,438

1,332

1,419

Other

12,091

14,552

12,091

14,120

11,965

   Total noninterest expense  

86,734

85,316

82,779

89,816

81,215

 Income before income taxes  

73,904

65,166

64,210

60,407

65,230

 Income tax expense  

15,001

14,525

13,876

11,473

14,242

 Net income  

$                    58,903

$                    50,641

$                    50,334

$                    48,934

$                    50,988

 Per Common Share Data:  









 Net income-basic  

$                        1.78

$                        1.53

$                        1.53

$                        1.48

$                        1.55

 Net income-diluted  

1.75

1.51

1.50

1.46

1.52

 Cash dividends declared

0.46

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.43

 Common shares outstanding  

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

 Average common shares outstanding - 









   Basic 

33,097,164

33,001,180

32,947,983

32,926,326

32,937,149

   Diluted 

33,646,549

33,525,061

33,513,412

33,483,691

33,539,389

 Performance Ratios:  









 Return on average assets

1.80 %

1.61 %

1.63 %

1.58 %

1.68 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

15.14

13.72

13.96

13.98

14.93

 Net interest margin  

3.78

3.76

3.70

3.67

3.73

 Efficiency ratio  

52.99

55.46

54.82

59.79

54.60

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







Nine months ended

September 30,


2024

2023

 Condensed Income Statements:  



 Net interest income  

$                  330,957

$                  319,390

 Provision for credit losses  

10,404

7,458

 Noninterest income:



Trust revenue

16,250

13,678

Service charges on deposits

51,431

60,526

Securities transactions

(258)

(464)

Sales of loans

1,945

2,095

Insurance commissions

25,514

23,395

Cash management

26,989

22,838

Other

15,685

18,183

Total noninterest income  

137,556

140,251





 Noninterest expense:



Salaries and employee benefits

157,671

149,255

Occupancy expense, net

16,215

15,588

Depreciation

13,542

14,097

Amortization of intangible assets

2,659

2,645

Data processing services

8,032

6,144

Net expense from other real estate owned

6,609

8,068

Marketing and business promotion

6,670

6,461

Deposit insurance

4,697

4,495

Other

38,734

35,889

Total noninterest expense  

254,829

242,642

 Income before income taxes  

203,280

209,541

 Income tax expense  

43,402

46,010

 Net income  

$                  159,878

$                  163,531

 Per Common Share Data:  



 Net income-basic  

$                        4.84

$                        4.97

 Net income-diluted  

4.76

4.88

 Cash dividends declared

1.32

1.23

 Common shares outstanding  

33,122,689

32,921,393

 Average common shares outstanding - 



   Basic 

33,015,741

32,916,996

   Diluted 

33,567,117

33,493,015

 Performance Ratios:  



 Return on average assets

1.68 %

1.81 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

14.30

16.56

 Net interest margin  

3.75

3.83

 Efficiency ratio  

54.39

52.79

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2024

2024

2024

2023

2023


3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:




















Total assets 

$ 13,313,482

$ 12,737,318

$ 12,602,425

$ 12,372,042

$ 12,114,602

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,743,578

2,299,019

2,341,604

2,172,001

2,134,081

Debt securities 

1,376,913

1,441,365

1,534,651

1,555,095

1,525,448

Total loans 

8,188,202

8,054,856

7,787,857

7,660,134

7,476,474

Allowance for credit losses 

(101,882)

(99,626)

(97,267)

(96,800)

(97,776)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,858,670

3,815,818

3,849,807

3,982,226

4,170,550

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,122,457

4,930,853

4,901,081

4,699,865

4,453,892

Savings deposits

1,082,855

1,084,266

1,076,181

1,056,404

1,062,041

Time deposits

1,410,370

1,184,665

1,082,552

961,627

847,688

Total deposits 

11,474,352

11,015,602

10,909,621

10,700,122

10,534,171

Stockholders' equity 

1,584,575

1,512,492

1,469,312

1,433,891

1,370,584

Book value per common share 

47.84

45.80

44.57

43.54

41.63

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 

41.91

39.83

38.56

37.50

35.56

Balance Sheet Ratios: 









Average loans to deposits 

72.27 %

72.25 %

71.97 %

70.52 %

70.61 %

Average earning assets to total assets 

93.02

92.77

92.67

92.42

92.39

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 

11.88

11.71

11.65

11.30

11.28

Asset Quality Data:









Past due loans

$          4,628

$          4,280

$          6,332

$          9,542

$        12,575

Nonaccrual loans (3)

45,481

44,021

41,996

24,573

16,676

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

39,519

38,497

35,116

34,200

42,782

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.54 %

0.32 %

0.22 %

Allowance to total loans

1.24

1.24

1.25

1.26

1.31

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

224.01

226.32

231.61

393.92

586.34

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.02











Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
















Stockholders' equity 

$   1,584,575

$   1,512,492

$   1,469,312

$   1,433,891

$   1,370,584

Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

Less intangible assets, net

14,045

14,931

15,818

16,704

17,591

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,388,267

$   1,315,298

$   1,271,231

$   1,234,924

$   1,170,730

Common shares outstanding

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 

$          41.91

$          39.83

$          38.56

$          37.50

$          35.56











(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP
financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.
This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $7.5 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024



Interest

Average



Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS






Earning assets:












  Loans

$        8,103,297

$           144,179

7.06

%

$  7,916,192

$  414,274

6.97

%

  Securities – taxable

1,406,344

8,341

2.35

1,484,049

26,454

2.37

  Securities – tax exempt

2,374

23

3.87

2,474

71

3.80

  Interest-bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,574,083

35,267

5.44

2,370,685

97,388

5.47

     Total earning assets

12,086,098

187,810

6.17

11,773,400

538,187

6.09














Nonearning assets:












  Cash and due from banks

195,636





200,515




  Interest receivable and other assets

810,781





807,891




  Allowance for credit losses

(99,967)





(98,327)




     Total nonearning assets

906,450





910,079




     Total assets

$      12,992,548





$12,683,479


















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest-bearing liabilities:












Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$        5,064,491

$             47,386

3.71

%

$  4,933,831

$  136,899

3.70

%

  Savings deposits

1,078,383

9,277

3.41

1,070,512

27,502

3.42

  Time deposits

1,275,206

14,952

4.65

1,146,042

39,106

4.55

  Short-term borrowings

4,423

48

4.30

5,673

203

4.76

  Subordinated debt

86,134

1,030

4.74

86,120

3,091

4.78

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,508,637

72,693

3.84

7,242,178

206,801

3.80














Interest free funds:












  Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,793,962





3,818,752




  Interest payable and other liabilities

146,868





132,698




  Stockholders' equity

1,543,081





1,489,851




     Total interest free  funds

5,483,911





5,441,301




     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      12,992,548





$12,683,479




Net interest income

$           115,117





$  331,386


Net interest spread



2.33

%




2.29

%

Effect of interest free funds



1.45

%




1.46

%

Net interest margin



3.78

%




3.75

%

SOURCE BancFirst

