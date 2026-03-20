Banco Macro S.A. announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Banco Sáenz S.A.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: "BMA"; ByMA: "BMA") ("Banco Macro") and Fintech Digital LLC (collectively, the "Purchasers") announced today that they have entered into a stock purchase agreement with Liliana Mónica Frávega, Facundo Frávega and Luciano González-Lobo (collectively, the "Sellers"). Pursuant to this agreement, the Purchasers shall acquire, directly and indirectly, 100% of the outstanding capital stock and voting rights of Banco Sáenz S.A. (the "Agreement"), subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

The purchase price to be paid by the Purchasers to the Sellers on the closing date for the acquisition of the shares shall be equivalent to: (i) an amount in Argentine Pesos equal to the shareholders' equity of Banco Sáenz S.A., to be determined prior to closing; plus (ii) US$ 2,000,000 (Two Million United States Dollars), subject to any potential price adjustments that may apply in accordance with the Agreement.

This strategic transaction is part of Banco Macro S.A.'s expansion into the digital ecosystem and complements its recent entry into Personal Pay—the digital wallet of Personal—developed by Telecom Argentina S.A.. In this context, Banco Sáenz S.A. will operate as a banking platform designed to support the growth of such digital solutions, maintaining a distinct operation to ensure agility and flexibility.

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic. Until such approval is granted, Banco Sáenz S.A. will continue to operate normally as an independent entity. Consequently, the transaction will not result in any immediate changes for Personal Pay users.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur. The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres | Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected] | Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.