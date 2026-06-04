Banco Plata welcomes Oaktree, Macquarie Group, Fasanara and Banco Covalto with $300 million in total commitments to Its Nomura-led up to $500 million facility

Commitments came from Nomura, Oaktree, Macquarie Group, Fasanara Capital and Banco Covalto under the debt facility that closed in December 2025.

This transaction follows the start of banking operations and the recent closing of Banco Plata's parent company's $405 million Series C equity round.

Banco Plata will use these commitments to strengthen the Company's funding profile as it enters its next stage of growth.

MEXICO CITY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Plata announce that it has secured $300 million from Oaktree, Macquarie Group, Fasanara Capital and Banco Covalto under the Nomura - led up to $500 million Private Credit facility executed in December 2025. These funds add to the original commitment by Nomura. This transaction will further fuel the Company's strategy to diversify and strengthen its funding base as it scales its banking operations in Mexico. The closing follows two significant recent milestones: the launch of full banking operations as Banco Plata in March 2026 and the completion of Banco Plata's parent company's $405 million Series C equity round at a $5.0 billion valuation. Together, these developments position Banco Plata to accelerate growth with a more diversified capital structure spanning equity, deposits, and institutional debt. "These are among the most sophisticated institutional lenders globally and having them committed to our platform is a reflection of the funding structure we are building, one that is durable, cost effective, and less reliant on short-term capital," said Marcos Kantt, Chief Financial Officer at Plata.

About Plata: Plata is a technology-led digital financial institution that operates Banco Plata, a fully regulated bank in Mexico, and has received authorization for a Compañía de Financiamiento in Colombia. Since launching three years ago, Plata has grown to serve over 4.0 million active customers and has raised more than $2 billion in debt and equity. The company built its technology infrastructure in-house, including a proprietary core banking system, CRM, and AI-powered risk engine, developed by a team of over 800 STEM professionals.

About Oaktree: Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $224 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, equity, and real estate. The firm has more than 1,500 employees and offices in 26 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http:www.oaktreecapital.com/

About Fasanara Capital: Founded in 2011, Fasanara Capital is a global asset management company and technological platform managing over $4 billion, currently funding the lending of 141 fintech lenders operating in over 60 countries. With approximately 200 employees, Fasanara is a pioneer in fintech lending investments through alternative liquid credit funds. They manage the largest fintech lending fund in Europe.

About Banco Covalto: Covalto is a leading digital banking and financial services institution focused on SMEs and mid-market companies in Mexico. Through an integrated ecosystem of credit, banking, payment solutions and business analytics tools, Covalto supports companies with the financial capabilities they need to grow and operate more efficiently, visit: www.covalto.com

SOURCE Plata