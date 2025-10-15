Banco San Juan Internacional and Insight Securities Partner to Offer Branded Credit Card Program Designed for International Clients

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco San Juan Internacional, Inc. ("BSJI"), a leading international banking institution headquartered in Puerto Rico, today announced the launch of a white-label Visa credit card program in collaboration with Insight Securities, Inc., a U.S. broker-dealer.

The new program enables Insight Securities to provide international clients a branded Visa credit card, which can be integrated into their broader financial services experience. Through this collaboration, clients can enjoy enhanced benefits including global purchasing power, secure transactions, and access to the worldwide Visa network. BSJI provides all the underlying banking, issuing, and program management infrastructure.

Unlike typical consumer cards, these Visa credit cards were designed for people living and working abroad. The program makes it easier for consumers to access credit internationally, which can be a challenge today.

"Our collaboration with BSJI allows us to extend our client-centric approach into everyday financial services by providing clients with access to this payment solution," said Carlos Legaspy, CEO of Insight Securities. "The branded Visa cards will enhance convenience for our clients and add value to their financial lives."

"This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering innovations that empower financial institutions to strengthen relationships with clients everywhere," said Héctor J. Vázquez, CEO of BSJI. "By offering a turnkey white-label platform, we enable partners like Insight Securities to bring added value to their clients without the burden of building the infrastructure themselves."

The program is available to Insight Securities' eligible clients today.

This is not a securities product. The credit card is issued by BSJI and is not a product of, or the responsibility of, Insight Securities. The credit card is not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

About Banco San Juan Internacional, Inc.

Banco San Juan Internacional headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a regulated international banking entity specializing in corporate banking, trade finance, and tailored financial solutions. With a focus on innovation and client service, BSJI partners with institutions globally to deliver value-added banking and payment products.

About Insight Securities, Inc.

Insight Securities, Inc. is a U.S.-based broker-dealer providing a broad range of investment services to individual and institutional clients. With a commitment to transparency and personalized service, Insight delivers comprehensive financial solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

