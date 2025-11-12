Banco San Juan Internacional Unveils New Digital Platform to Simplify Payments to Global Employees and Contractors

Technology, developed in partnership with Midi, provides automated solution for employers and a seamless digital experience for workers

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco San Juan Internacional (BSJI) today announced the launch of a digital account and payment platform designed to make paying employees, contractors, and vendors in multiple countries easier than ever.

Built to simplify one of the most persistent challenges in global business — moving money quickly, compliantly, and affordably across borders — the platform provides an automated solution for employers and a seamless digital experience for workers. Through a single app, users can open an account, receive payments, and manage their funds via a Visa debit card that functions as a secure, global digital wallet.

"Paying international workers shouldn't require navigating a maze of disconnected systems," said Héctor J. Vázquez, CEO of Banco San Juan Internacional. "This platform makes cross-border payments simple and compliant, empowering companies to hire talent anywhere while creating new economic opportunities for people to work with companies everywhere."

The technology was developed in partnership with Midi Technologies, a global payroll and payments provider that enables employers to compensate international workers and contractors through Visa debit cards. Following its successful implementation with Midi, BSJI is now offering the same platform for licensing to other financial institutions and payment providers that manage cross-border payroll or global workforces.

"Our collaboration with BSJI shows how technology and banking expertise can come together to make international payments simple and secure," said Mickael Besse, CEO of Midi Technologies. "What began as a solution for our clients has become a proven framework that any payroll or payments provider can adopt."

The platform combines BSJI's global banking capabilities with Visa's trusted payment infrastructure. It automates compliance checks, accelerates transactions, and provides real-time account access through an intuitive app — all while maintaining the highest standards of security and regulatory oversight.

Banco San Juan Internacional (BSJI) delivers specialized banking and financial technology solutions that help companies and countries connect through trade, payments, and development. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, BSJI combines financial expertise with innovative technology to expand access to modern banking services across borders.

Midi Technologies provides a comprehensive platform for international payroll and payments, using Visa debit cards to deliver secure, efficient, and compliant payment solutions for global contractors and vendors. Learn more at www.midi.io.

