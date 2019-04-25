Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing of the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

MEDELLIN, Colombia, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1071371/000114420419021114/tv517668_20f.htm

It can also be downloaded from Bancolombia's website at www.grupobancolombia.com by accessing the "Investor Relations" section.

If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact IR@bancolombia.com.co

CONTACT:

Alejandro Mejía

IR Manager

Tel.: (574) 4041837

SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.

