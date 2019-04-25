Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing of the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
Apr 25, 2019, 16:53 ET
MEDELLIN, Colombia, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1071371/000114420419021114/tv517668_20f.htm
It can also be downloaded from Bancolombia's website at www.grupobancolombia.com by accessing the "Investor Relations" section.
If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact IR@bancolombia.com.co
CONTACT:
Alejandro Mejía
IR Manager
Tel.: (574) 4041837
SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.
