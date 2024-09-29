Bandai Namco Filmworks Announces Season 2 of Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Original Manga Artist, Toshi Aoi, Commemorates Announcement with Original Piece

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. celebrates the conclusion of the first season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime by formally announcing the production of the anime's second season. Earning rave reviews from fans of the original manga and newcomers alike, the artist behind the original manga, Toshi Aoi, drafted an original artwork in celebration of the announcement of the anime's second season.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword season two promotional illustration by Toshi Aoi. ©Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee.

The complete first season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword is currently available on Crunchyroll. For more information about the series and the upcoming second season, please check the official website wistoria-anime.com and follow the official social media accounts at Wistoria_EN or Wistoria_PR on X and wistoria_pr on Tiktok.

About Wistoria: Wand and Sword

A hard-working boy named Will enters a magic academy in hopes of becoming a great sorcerer. Unfortunately, there's a fatal flaw in his plan: he lacks the ability to use magic.

Amid the cold stares of his classmates and instructors, Will feels discouraged at times, but he presses forward with unwavering determination.

He can't use a wand, but he can wield a sword in his battle to reach the top of a magic-dominated world. He just needs to believe in his own unique strengths and remember the promise he made with someone precious to him…

STAFF

Original Work: Fujino Omori

Manga: Toshi Aoi

Director, Series Composition, Script: Tatsuya Yoshihara

Character Design, Chief Animation Director: Sayaka Ono

Creature Design: Raita Sunaga／Yoshiro Harada／Ryo Akizuki

Prop Design: Ryou Akizuki

Color Design: Naomi Nakano

Art Director: Yuki Maeda

Art: Studio Easter

Director of Photography: Ayako Otsuki

Photography: Animocaramel

CG Director: Morihito Abe

Editor: Masato Yoshitake

Sound Director: Hiroto Morishita

Sound Production: Jinnan Studio

Music: Yuki Hayshi

Music Production: Lantis

Opening Theme Song: PENGUIN RESEARCH "Fire and Fear"

Ending Theme Song: TRUE "Frozen"

Animation Production: Actas × Bandai Namco Pictures

CAST

Will Serfort: Kohei Amasaki

Elfaria Albis Serfort: Akira Sekine

Colette Loire: Satomi Amano

Sion Ulster: Masaaki Mizunaka

Julius Reinberg: Tetsuya Kakihara

Lihanna Owenzaus: Lynn

Wignall Lindor: Kengo Kawanishi

Iris Churchill：Rumi Okubo

Kiki: Aoi Inase

Gordon Valley：Kazuki Ura

Lyril Mars: Tomohiro Ono

Renaisse Arette: Shinya Takahashi

Jorua Moraine: Atsushi Tamaru

Rosty Nowman: ？？？

Workner Norgram: Tomokazu Seki

Edward Serfence: Koji Yusa

Caldron：Reiko Suzuki

Cariot Incindia Wiseman: Jun Fukuyama

Zeo Thorzeus Reinbolt: Makoto Furukawa

Ellenor Ljos Alf: Sora Amamiya

Aaron Masterias Oldking: Hochu Otsuka

Logwell: Akio Otsuka

For more information, visit:

"Wistoria: The Wand and the Sword" Official Website: wistoria-anime.com , wistoria-anime-en.com

©Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee.

