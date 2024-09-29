Bandai Namco Filmworks Announces Season 2 of Wistoria: Wand and Sword
Sep 29, 2024, 04:00 ET
Original Manga Artist, Toshi Aoi, Commemorates Announcement with Original Piece
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. celebrates the conclusion of the first season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime by formally announcing the production of the anime's second season. Earning rave reviews from fans of the original manga and newcomers alike, the artist behind the original manga, Toshi Aoi, drafted an original artwork in celebration of the announcement of the anime's second season.
The complete first season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword is currently available on Crunchyroll. For more information about the series and the upcoming second season, please check the official website wistoria-anime.com and follow the official social media accounts at Wistoria_EN or Wistoria_PR on X and wistoria_pr on Tiktok.
About Wistoria: Wand and Sword
A hard-working boy named Will enters a magic academy in hopes of becoming a great sorcerer. Unfortunately, there's a fatal flaw in his plan: he lacks the ability to use magic.
Amid the cold stares of his classmates and instructors, Will feels discouraged at times, but he presses forward with unwavering determination.
He can't use a wand, but he can wield a sword in his battle to reach the top of a magic-dominated world. He just needs to believe in his own unique strengths and remember the promise he made with someone precious to him…
STAFF
Original Work: Fujino Omori
Manga: Toshi Aoi
Director, Series Composition, Script: Tatsuya Yoshihara
Character Design, Chief Animation Director: Sayaka Ono
Creature Design: Raita Sunaga／Yoshiro Harada／Ryo Akizuki
Prop Design: Ryou Akizuki
Color Design: Naomi Nakano
Art Director: Yuki Maeda
Art: Studio Easter
Director of Photography: Ayako Otsuki
Photography: Animocaramel
CG Director: Morihito Abe
Editor: Masato Yoshitake
Sound Director: Hiroto Morishita
Sound Production: Jinnan Studio
Music: Yuki Hayshi
Music Production: Lantis
Opening Theme Song: PENGUIN RESEARCH "Fire and Fear"
Ending Theme Song: TRUE "Frozen"
Animation Production: Actas × Bandai Namco Pictures
CAST
Will Serfort: Kohei Amasaki
Elfaria Albis Serfort: Akira Sekine
Colette Loire: Satomi Amano
Sion Ulster: Masaaki Mizunaka
Julius Reinberg: Tetsuya Kakihara
Lihanna Owenzaus: Lynn
Wignall Lindor: Kengo Kawanishi
Iris Churchill：Rumi Okubo
Kiki: Aoi Inase
Gordon Valley：Kazuki Ura
Lyril Mars: Tomohiro Ono
Renaisse Arette: Shinya Takahashi
Jorua Moraine: Atsushi Tamaru
Rosty Nowman: ？？？
Workner Norgram: Tomokazu Seki
Edward Serfence: Koji Yusa
Caldron：Reiko Suzuki
Cariot Incindia Wiseman: Jun Fukuyama
Zeo Thorzeus Reinbolt: Makoto Furukawa
Ellenor Ljos Alf: Sora Amamiya
Aaron Masterias Oldking: Hochu Otsuka
Logwell: Akio Otsuka
About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.:
We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create "Awesome works" and make them readily available to everyone.
For more information, visit:
"Wistoria: The Wand and the Sword" Official Website: wistoria-anime.com, wistoria-anime-en.com
Official X: @Wistoria_EN, @ Wistoria_PR
Official TikTok: @ wistoria_pr
©Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee.
SOURCE Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.
