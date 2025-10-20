Gundam Takes Over New York: Fans Celebrate Iconic Mecha Franchise at Japan Society

English Voice Casts, Exclusive Screenings, and Immersive Experiences Highlight Two-Day Gundam Film Festival During Bandai Namco's New York Takeover

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundam fever swept through Japan Society during New York Comic Con weekend as Bandai Namco Filmworks brought the iconic franchise beyond the convention floor for a two-day celebration with the Gundam Film Festival. Fans packed the theater on October 11–12 for English-dubbed screenings of beloved titles, including "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz Special Edition" and "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway." The weekend also featured live talks with English voice casts, exclusive trailers, and Q&As reflecting on the franchise's decades-long impact.

Gundam Film Festival at The Japan Society

On Saturday, October 11, audiences enjoyed a screening of "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-," followed by the exclusive distribution of the deluxe booklet ANNO SCENARIO & DESIGN WORKS 2 and two types of collectible film frames, each offered for the first time in the U.S. The screening kicked off a weekend celebrating Gundam's cinematic legacy and its passionate fan community, enjoyed by fans of all ages.

On Sunday, October 12, fans were treated to a special double feature of "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz Special Edition" and "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway," with cast members taking the stage after each screening to share insights on their roles and their hopes for the franchise.

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz Special Edition (4K Remastered)

Mark Hildreth, the voice of Heero Yuy, reflected on the enduring legacy of Gundam Wing, performed fan-favorite lines live, and, together with MC Daniel Quadri, announced the launch of the Gundam Official Website, while encouraging participation in the Global Gundam Poll 2025. "New York Comic Con is going on right now, and seeing the response to Gundam after all these years has been overwhelming. You'll hear actors say sometimes that you never really know which ones are really going to land, and I can promise you none of us knew how beloved Gundam would be. It's so awesome to be part of a project that has that kind of integrity and staying power, so thank you to the fans that have allowed us to have that kind of run." The panel concluded with the theatrical release of the 4K remastered edition of Endless Waltz in preparation for the United States, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience, who then joined in a commemorative photo to mark the event.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Megan Shipman (voice of Gigi Andalucia) and Aaron B. Phillips (voice of Kenneth Sleg) offered behind-the-scenes insight into the English recording process and shared a new trailer for "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe." Fans enjoyed anecdotes about bringing the films' complex characters to life, highlighting Gundam's continued evolution as a storytelling powerhouse. "The passion that the fans have for Gundam is what makes being a part of any Gundam project so intense because we know so many people love it so much, and that's exciting," said Shipman. "When there's a fanbase as dedicated as this, it's really special. Thank you so much for supporting Gundam and making these events so special to come to." The panel ended with the announcement that the latest film, "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe," is coming to theaters in the United States.

The Gundam Film Festival at Japan Society offered fans an unforgettable celebration of one of anime's most enduring franchises, blending screenings, exclusive announcements, and immersive experiences that brought the world of Mobile Suit Gundam to life. As part of Bandai Namco Filmworks' New York Takeover, the event underscored the global reach and lasting impact of Gundam, connecting longtime fans and newcomers alike while highlighting the franchise's continued evolution in theaters, streaming, and beyond.

