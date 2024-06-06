Bandai Namco Filmworks Unveils Newest Promotional Video for "Wistoria: Wand and Sword"

Japanese Official Broadcast Date and OP/ED Artist Announced along with Surprise Crunchyroll Panel at Anime Expo

Watch the PV HERE

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. has released a new promotional video for the long-awaited anime adaptation of "Wistoria: Wand and Sword". Created by Fujino Omori, author of the popular light novel "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" which currently has more than 17 million copies in circulation, "Wisteria: Wand and Sword" follows the story of Will, a young boy who enrolls in a magic academy with the aim of becoming a full-fledged mage. Driven by a childhood promise to become Magia Vende, Will, despite his best efforts, is unable to use magic at all in a world where it reigns supreme. "Wistoria: Wand and Sword" will make its debut on Sunday, July 7th with worldwide distribution scheduled to be released at a later date.

Main visual for Wistoria: Wand and Sword

PENGUIN RESEARCH, known for creating OP and ED themes for titles such as "Magi: Sinbad no Bouken", "Durarara!!", "ReLIFE", and "Zoids Wild" have created the OP for the upcoming anime adaptation, with a portion of the song teased in the new promotional video. When asked about the opening theme, PENGUIN RESEARCH shared, "When we began creating the song, we first asked ourselves, what does Will think about the word bravery and how do we feel about bravery? We came to the conclusion that bravery comes from a place of determination and fear, and those things exist side by side like light and shadow. It was truly an honor to be involved in such an amazing production."

Miho Karasawa, also known as "TRUE", who has worked on music for series like "Violet Evergarden", "Sound! Euphonium", and "That time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime", created the ED for the anime adaptation. "My song is a bittersweet love song, embodying Elfaria's feelings for Will despite being unable to see him. I hope anyone who has experienced a bittersweet love will resonate with the song and enjoy it, as well as the anime!"

The confirmed cast list for "Wistoria: Wand and Sword" includes:

Will Serfort : Kohei Amasaki

: Elfaria Albis Serfort: Akira Sekine

Colette Loire: Satomi Amano

Sion Ulster: Masaaki Mizunaka

Julius Reinberg : Tetsuya Kakihara

: Lihanna Owenzaus: Lynn

Wignall Lindorr: Kengo Kawanishi

Kiki: Aoi Inase

Workner Norgram: Tomokazu Seki

Edward Serfence: Koji Yusa

As a bonus surprise for any fans of the series and isekai lovers, Crunchyroll has also announced it's upcoming panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California:

THAT TIME THERE WAS A LOT OF ISEKAI ANIME ON CRUNCHYROLL

Thursday, July 4 | 1:00PM PT

JW Marriott – Crunchyroll Stage

Join us for a discussion with staff from both the manga and anime production of some of the most-watched titles this year—including That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, and Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

For more information about the release and upcoming panel, please check the official website wistoria-anime.com and follow the official social media accounts at Wistoria_EN or Wistoria_PR on X and wistoria_pr on Tiktok.

"Wistoria: The Wand and the Sword" Official Website: wistoria-anime.com

Official X: @Wistoria_EN @ Wistoria_PR Official TikTok: @ wistoria_pr

