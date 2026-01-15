"Snooze" by SZA Named Opening Theme for MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

Special trailer unveiled on Gundam Channel INTL

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that "Snooze" by global superstar SZA will serve as the opening theme for the upcoming film MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe. To mark the film's forthcoming theatrical release, a special trailer featuring "Snooze" has been unveiled on the official Gundam YouTube channel, GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL. The song's gentle melody and delicate vocals underscore the film's world and its characters' inner emotions, adding depth to the newly released footage.

Don't snooze and miss the special trailer at GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL: https://youtu.be/IrAtDd7Dxfc?si=I9fQR5gt_sxR_R8V

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe opens in theaters in Japan on January 30, 2026, with U.S. theatrical screenings nationwide to follow.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is the next highly anticipated installment in the MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY film series, which first premiered in theaters in Japan in 2021 and achieved major box office success. MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY is regarded as one of the most emotionally intense human dramas in the Gundam franchise. The story focuses on protagonist Hathaway Noa, leader of the Anti-Earth Federation Movement "MAFTY," whose fate becomes intertwined with the mysterious young woman Gigi Andalucia, and Captain Kenneth Sleg, an officer of the Earth Federation Forces.

About SZA

A New Jersey-born singer-songwriter, SZA has earned global acclaim for her distinctive voice and introspective songwriting. She released her debut album Ctrl in 2017, followed by her second album SOS in 2022. SOS has achieved remarkable success, including a total of 13 weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard Albums Chart, becoming the longest-running No. 1 album in R&B/Hip-Hop chart history, charting for over 150 weeks, winning a Grammy Award, and surpassing 8 million units in sales in the United States. In addition, SZA performed the theme song "All the Stars" with Kendrick Lamar for Marvel's Black Panther (2018), earning Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song, and has collaborated with artists including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake, Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Maroon 5.

SZA Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sza

About "Snooze" by SZA

Originally featured on SZA's 2022 album SOS, "Snooze" is a midtempo R&B track carried by a gentle melody and SZA's delicate vocals that portrays deep devotion and the desire to never be apart. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for over 70 weeks, earning widespread global recognition as one of SZA's signature songs. A music video released in 2023 marked SZA's directorial debut and featured a high-profile cast including Justin Bieber. Beneath its soft, soothing sound, "Snooze" explores the passion and intensity of a deeply personal love.

Title Information

Title: MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

Release: Nationwide in Japan on Friday, January 30, 2026. United States release information to be determined

Distribution: Bandai Namco Filmworks / Shochiku

Credit: ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

The Story of MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

The year is U.C.0105, twelve years after Char's Rebellion. "MAFTY" has begun resisting the Federation government's tyrannical rule by assassinating its high-ranking officials. Its leader is actually Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, who fought in the One Year War alongside Amuro Ray.

A girl named Gigi Andalusia, who displays uncanny powers, has reminded Hathaway of a past trauma. Though he is bewildered by her words, he prepares to carry out an air raid on the Adelaide conference, determined to fulfill MAFTY's goals and lay his own past to rest.

Haunted by past trauma, Hathaway is drawn to the mysterious girl Gigi Andalucia, whose strange powers stir memories within him. While swayed by her cryptic words, he continues preparing for MAFTY's mission — the attack on the Adelaide Conference.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Sleg of the Federation Forces prepares a defense operation for the Adelaide Conference and a plan to eliminate MAFTY, when he is approached by Handley Yoxon of the Criminal Police Organization with a secret proposal.

As Hathaway and Kenneth pursue their respective goals, Gigi also sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own role.

Staff

Original Concept: Yoshiyuki Tomino / Hajime Yatate

Director: Shukou Murase

Script: Yasuyuki Muto

Character Design: pablo uchida / Naoyuki Onda / Shigeki Kuhara

Original Character Design: Haruhiko Mikimoto

Mechanical Design: Hajime Katoki / Kimitoshi Yamane / Seiichi Nakatani / Nobuhiko Genma

Original Mechanical Design: Yasuhiro Moriki / Kazumi Fujita

Art Setting: Tomoaki Okada

Art Director: Kinichi Ohkubo

Color Designer: Takako Suzuki / Yuichi Kuboki

Display Design: Yoshinori Sayama

CG Director: Ryukow Masuo

Composition Director: Yoshihisa Ohyama

VFX Director: Manabu Kadouno

Editor: Daisuke Imai

Sound Supervisor: Koji Kasamatsu

Recording Supervisor: Eriko Kimura

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Planning & Production: SUNRISE

Production: Bandai Namco Filmworks

Distribution by Bandai Namco Filmworks/ Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Cast

Hathaway Noa: Kensho Ono

Gigi Andalucia: Reina Ueda

Kenneth Sleg: Junichi Suwabe

Lane Aim: Soma Saito

…and more

