Bandai Namco Filmworks unveils special visual for overseas fans of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability and new trailer

TOKYO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. released a new special visual for overseas fans of its hit series "I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability."

The new visuals, created by animation production studio TSUMUGI AKITA ANIMATION LAB, depict a lively, magical aerial battle between the main character, Lloyd, and the Assassin's Guild leader, Jade.

Special visual for overseas fans

Additionally, Bandai Namco Filmworks unveiled a trailer for the Assassin's Guild storyline, which begins from the seventh episode. The new trailer features sorcery otaku Lloyd versus six people with superpowers and Lloyd versus the Assassin's Guild in the ultimate battle, hinting at the excitement in the upcoming arc.

The trailer introduces a lineup of new characters from the Assassin's Guild. Ren, voiced by Rie Takahashi, will be joined by Nobunaga Shimazaki as Jade, Tomokazu Sugita as Galilea, Satomi Akesaka as Talia, Shunichi Toki as Babylon, and Takuma Nagatsuka as Crow, promising an engaging new arc.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfnJr2oPYYQ

Comments from the cast:

Nobunaga Shimazaki, voice of Jade: "It was exciting to be part of such a spirited environment surrounded by caring staff and cast. Jade is the ray of light that shines on everyone. He will work with Lloyd to bring a cheerful and refreshing story. Enjoy!"

Tomokazu Sugita, voice of Galilea: "There is one thing I must say after working daily with a team I have built a trusting relationship with. Thank you, 7th Prince. Thank you, everybody. Galilea has a cute side."

Satomi Akesaka, voice of Talia: "When I saw the comic version, I was taken by the detail and beauty of the battle scenes and facial expressions. I was awed by the passion of the animation team as I played Talia. It's been a fun series from the beginning, but the Assassin's Guild brings it to another level. I hope the fans enjoy our work and the encounters between Lloyd and the crew."

Takuma Nagatsuka, voice of Crow: "The Assassin's Guild's Crow's powers are exciting for a voice actor, and I enjoyed playing him. Crow is a mysterious character with a few words and an ominous mask. Viewers will glimpse his true character as the story progresses, and I hope everyone enjoys that."

Shunichi Toki, voice of Babylon: "As a fan of the original work, I am honored to play Babylon and hope to add excitement to the series. Please enjoy The Trials and Tribulations of Babylon in the anime!"

New episodes premiere every Monday on Crunchyroll.

About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create "Awesome works" and make them readily available to everyone.

About I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

The 7th prince is a "sorcery otaku"

"Lineage," "aptitude," and "dedication"... These are essential for sorcery.

An ordinary sorcerer who deeply loved sorcery and yet wasn't blessed with the lineage or aptitude met a violent end. On the verge of his death, he strongly wished that he could've studied sorcery more to perfect it. He then finds himself reincarnated as Lloyd, the 7th prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, who possesses a strong bloodline of sorcery.

Reincarnated with his past memories as well as the aptitude and perfect bloodline, he starts enjoying a matchless life of "perfecting his sorcery as much as he pleases" using his excessive mana!

The comic is based on a light novel and is serialized in Kodansha's manga app Magazine Pocket. It has been ranked number one in sales within the app, and more than 5 million copies have been printed! The hottest isekai, or reincarnation fantasy, is now ready to be adapted into anime!

The story takes place in an isekai where monsters and demons dwell. The main character Lloyd possesses mana so immense that those who're well versed in sorcery fear him. In this tale, we see him continue to grow as he studies sorcery as much as he pleases and tries to perfect it. He's also a little happy-go-lucky, though he exhibits overwhelming power. This 7th prince's carefree reincarnation story filled with exhilarating and impressive sorcery battles now begins!

"I just want to enjoy sorcery. That's all."

For more information, visit:

Official website: https://dainanaoji.com/en

Official X: @7thPrinceAnime (recommended hashtag: #dainanaoji #7thPrince)

©Kenkyo na Circle, KODANSHA/"I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability" Production Committee.

