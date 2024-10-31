Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. Celebrates Godzilla's 70th Anniversary with Legendary Kaiju Lineup

As Japanese pop culture surges in global influence, BNTCA is proud to lead this cultural wave by bringing the legendary Godzilla and his monstrous counterparts to fans' homes. Their latest collections celebrate the rich heritage of kaiju cinema while showcasing the exciting future of Godzilla's story with a range of action figures and collectibles designed to captivate fans old and new.

Movie Monster Series: A Kaiju Extravaganza

The Movie Monster Series delivers an impressive lineup of figures that pay homage to some of the most memorable kaiju from Godzilla's 70-year history, spanning from classic films to the latest entries in the franchise. At $19.99 and $24.99 each, fans can expand their collections with:

These meticulously crafted figures capture the essence of each kaiju with incredible detail, making them essential for any serious collector.

Transforming and Action-Packed Figures

The Godzilla 4" Transforming Egg series offers a fun twist with figures that transform from egg to kaiju in seconds. At $12.99 each, collect the entire set featuring:

Additionally, the Godzilla 6" Action Figure collection brings dynamic poses and impressive articulation for $24.99 per figure, with options including:

Godzilla Monster Series: The Perfect Starter for Kaiju Fans

The Godzilla Soft Vinyl Deluxe Kaiju figures provide unmatched detail and authenticity. At $12.99 each, highlights include:

With Godzilla 2023 Minus One Immature Form Odo Island Ver. now available to pre-order!

These figures are designed to be the centerpiece of any collection, showcasing each creature in stunning soft vinyl detail.

BNTCA is thrilled to be at the heart of this kaiju renaissance. As Japanese culture continues to inspire and enthrall audiences worldwide, their dedication to bringing the magic of Godzilla to fans in the U.S. and beyond has never been stronger. Each extensive lineup is a testament to the enduring appeal of these iconic monsters and their commitment to delivering high-quality collectibles that honor Godzilla's legacy.

About Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2024 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

