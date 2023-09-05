Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is Launching Wave 2 of GameDimensions with All New TEKKEN Figures!

News provided by

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

GameDimensions lineup to include Jin Kazama, King, and special GameStop exclusive

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Earlier this year, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) expanded their connection to gaming fans! An all new figures line, GameDimensions, launched with TEKKEN taking center stage. As one of the best-selling fighting game franchises in history, fans of the iconic game have been able to continue their adoration for the universe by adding the fighters to their shelves.

Continue Reading
Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.)
Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.)

Wave 2 is set to launch in late 2023/early 2024 and bring in an additional two characters from the TEKKEN universe - JIN KAZAMA and KING in their TEKKEN 8 outfit. Additionally, fans can look forward to a supplemental KING receiving the action figure treatment soon after. Each figure allows for endless posing and display possibilities with game-based super articulations and effect parts. Each figure also comes with unique accessories so fans can recreate iconic scenes from the game franchise.

The introduction of new GameDimensions figures comes hot off the heels of the announcement of the upcoming TEKKEN 8 video game release. To celebrate the pending release, BNTCA has teamed up with GameStop for a special opportunity to purchase an exclusive GameDimensions TEKKEN – KING [Special ver.] with enhanced décor and exclusive accessories.

"The TEKKEN franchise has established a longstanding fandom that deserves high quality collectibles," says Daisuke Zama, Senior Vice President, Brand Toy Department. "We are also excited to partner with GameStop to enhance every fan's gaming experience with the addition of these figures."

New waves are now available for pre-order on below links for $26.99.

Amazon.com: Game Dimensions
Tekken 8 with King Action Figure Bundle - PlayStation 5 | PlayStation 5 | GameStop
Bandai Tekken 8 King Game Dimensions 6.5-in Action Figure GameStop Exclusive | GameStop

TEKKEN™8 & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

GameDimensions TEKKEN features:
  • TEKKEN figures are highly detailed to look exactly like your favorite characters from the game
  • Each figure is 6.5 inches tall with 20+ points of articulation allowing endless poses.
  • TEKKEN figures come with extra accessories, including: 2 sets of interchangeable hands, 1 attack effects part and 1 background sheet
  • Each figure also comes with an icon plate stand for display

For more information, visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Also from this source

Bandai Namco Brings Ensky Paper Theater® and Pokémon Puzzle Sets to North America!

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is Bringing a one-of-kind nanoblock store to the American Dream Mall!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.