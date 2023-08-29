Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is Bringing a one-of-kind nanoblock store to the American Dream Mall!

Japanese brand nanoblock is setting up shop for a limited time at New Jersey's favorite mall!

IRVINE, Calif, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) is bringing nanoblock to New Jersey for a unique shopping experience! For a limited time, the micro-sized building blocks from Japan will have their first semi-permanent home in the US on the east coast.

Nanoblock Logo (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.)
This exciting new experience will have a large variety of products across multiple licensed franchises including Pokémon, Naruto, Kirby, Sanrio® and more. Non-IP items will also be available giving everyone a chance to collect and build. An exclusive nanoblock set of Kirby's Dream Land will be available for purchase at $25 USD, complete with Kirby mininano characters to display.

Each month, for nanoblock, the store will host free, periodic build-workshops for customers to put together simple kits and be further introduced to the brand. A nanoblock free build art-wall will also be displayed in-store to encourage everyone to decorate with their own unique creations.

"Nanoblock is a fast-growing micro-sized building block trend from Japan that will have its largest retail activation to date at the American Dream Mall," said Adam Newman, SVP of Brand Management. "This brand depicts popular new and retro character trends; as well as an extensive catalog of foods, animals and sites-to-see in a very unique aesthetic. Nanoblock represents cute, cool and compact construction fun from Japan and we hope to delight fans with the ultimate shopping experience."

The store will have multiple sales promotions daily in which people will receive free gifts with their purchase depending on the items they buy, including nanoblock mini pads, tweezers, and more.

Official Dates & Time
What: nanoblock Shop at American Dream Mall
Where: 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
When: September 1, 2023
Open Time: Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm

For more information and the latest updates regarding the nanoblock Store at American Dream, please visit https://www.bandai.com/.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, the company is working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

TM & © 2023 Bandai Namco

