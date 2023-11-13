BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA IS HEADED CROSS COUNTRY WITH THE GUNDAM BASE MOBILE USA TOUR

Buckle up and hit the road for an immersive fan experience, filled with Gundam Base Exclusives, workshops, photo-ops, video games, giveaways and more! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to connect with builders on a nine-stop tour across the US. Gundam fans, stand by for launch!

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") is set to embark cross country with the Gundam Base Mobile USA Tour, kicking off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas from November 16, 2023. Here fans will get hands-on experience with Gunpla workshops, purchase exclusive model kits, and take part in various activities including unique photo-ops, playing video games and more! Additional Gunpla model kits will be available for purchase online. The Gundam Base Mobile USA Tour will make its final stop at Fan Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 5-7, 2024.

BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA IS HEADED CROSS COUNTRY WITH THE GUNDAM BASE MOBILE USA TOUR (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.)
Gundam is riding in style with this one of a kind truck and trailer, cruising up and down the highway to a city near you. Please join us on this fantastic voyage as we bring Gundam to both new and long-time fans across the US.

Visit our official website (https://p-bandai.com/us/cont/campaign/gbmtt2023) for additional information including upcoming tour stops, dates and pre-order items.

About Mobile Suit GUNDAM

Learn more about GUNDAM by visiting the official website, watch full episodes for free of the recent MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE WITCH FROM MERCURY

https://en.gundam.info/spc

Follow all the GUNDAM news on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ GUNDAMInfoNA and Twitter: https://twitter.com/ GUNDAMInfoNA

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

ⒸSOTSU・SUNRISE ⒸSOTSU・SUNRISE・MBS
