BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA IS HEADED TO AMERICAN DREAM

Prepare for the ultimate shopping experience located in the heart of American Dream, home to five-star entertainment, dining, and retail shops, including a fun and unique Bandai Namco retail store opening May 31, 2024.

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) is proud to announce the opening of a dedicated retail store at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This historic moment marks the company's first long-term retail location in the western hemisphere, providing an incredible opportunity to connect with fans on another level, and attract new fans with an impressive offering of anime toys and collectibles. American Dream is a premiere destination for people all over the world and BNTCA is delighted to be part of the experience.

This retail location will feature toys and collectibles from a variety of Bandai brands including Bandai Hobby, Tamashii Nations, Tamagotchi, Anime Heroes and more! Join us as we celebrate a plethora of products based on popular anime including Gundam, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Spy x Family, Demon Slayer, and many others. Fans will also have great photo opportunities to pose with full-sized statues located at the front of the store.

Lastly, it wouldn't be a party without PAC-MAN! Join the fun and meet PAC-MAN live in-person after the ribbon cutting ceremony. Availability will be limited, and you won't want to miss out.

What: BANDAI NAMCO X AMERICAN DREAM

Where: 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

When: May 31, 2024

Store Hours: Monday to Thursday 11am – 9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Sunday 11am – 8pm

To keep up with everything happening at American Dream, please visit https://www.americandream.com/

About American Dream

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3-million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as THE GAMEROOM Powered by Hasbro. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, Watches of Switzerland, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Canada Goose, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, world renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson's Marcus Live! and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2024 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.