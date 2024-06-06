BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA IS HEADED TO ANIME EXPO 2024 BIGGER THAN EVER

This Enormous Anime Fan Experience Includes THE GUNDAM BASE LOS ANGELES POP-UP, Franchise Showcases, Exclusive Collectibles, Photo Ops, and Giveaways! Additionally, we're hosting a Special Gundam Builders Workshop for Attendees to Build a Free Gundam Model Kit

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) is set to make a big splash this July when it presents the largest-ever location-based entertainment experience at Anime Expo 2024. At this year's convention, BNTCA will offer a colossal, immersive experience that features a collection of its top licensed properties. Fans will want to strap in for what is sure to be a fun experience from BNTCA that ranges from special exhibits, displays, statues, life-sized photo ops, dioramas, free swag, and event exclusives across the Exhibit Hall and Entertainment Hall.

BNTCA's showcase in the Exhibit Hall will include popular product brands such as TAMASHII NATIONS and Bandai Hobby, along with fan-favorite franchises like Gundam, Ultraman and Blue Lock. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a Gundam workshop hosted by Bandai Hobby, where fans can build a free Gundam model kit to take home.

Bandai's presence extends all the way over to the Entertainment Hall with a variety of experiential booths that feature scheduled workshops, a nanoblock building competition, unique photo opportunities, over 200 Gashapon machines and a shoppable experience through a gorgeous World of Ghibli booth. Inside the Ghibli booth, attendees will be able to purchase newly released items from The Boy and Heron.

Attendees are invited to visit any and all of BNTCA's booths during regular show hours throughout Anime Expo 2024.

Details of BNTCA's Anime Expo 2024 line-up including promotional offers are as follow:

TAMASHII NATIONS | ULTRAMAN | Booth 2106 – Exhibit Hall

Products Available : Choose from a wide selection of collectibles available for purchase including TAMASHII NATIONS STORE Exclusives.

: Choose from a wide selection of collectibles available for purchase including TAMASHII NATIONS STORE Exclusives. Must Have Items Available for purchase: S.H.Figuarts Chainsaw Man‐ [BEST SELECTION] S.H.Figuarts Anya Forger -Another Color Ver.- FiguartsZERO Naruto Uzumaki -Rasengan- Kizuna Relation -Special Color Edition- S.H.Figuarts Ultraman and Emi from Ultraman: Rising streaming June 14th on Netflix. This version with Emi is being sold for the first time globally at the Ultraman Booth #2106. Limited Edition Ultraman Vinyl will be available at the Ultraman Booth #2106. A Display Background for figures will also be available as a gift for purchases over $100 . Figuarts mini BLUE LOCK with Exclusive Box Sleeve - Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, Seishiro Nagi, and Rin Itoshi will be available for purchase at the Blue Lock Booth #2706.

Available for purchase:

THE GUNDAM BASE LOS ANGELES POP-UP | Booth 2214 – Exhibit Hall

Special edition of THE GUNDAM BASE POP-UP Experience that brings the largest THE GUNDAM BASE ever in North America direct to fans and recreates elements from THE GUNDAM BASE Japan.

that brings the largest THE GUNDAM BASE ever in direct to fans and recreates elements from THE GUNDAM BASE Japan. Event Exclusives : Select from over 100 model kits, including both event exclusives and THE GUNDAM BASE exclusives, available for purchase. Metal Build Strike Gundam -Heliopolis Roll Out Ver.- and Optional Striker Packs (sold separately) from TAMASHII NATIONS are available for purchase together with other TAMASHII NATIONS STORE Exclusives.

: Select from over 100 model kits, including both event exclusives and THE GUNDAM BASE exclusives, available for purchase. Special GUNPLA Workshop - Looking for a new HOBBY? Join us for a special workshop where you will build a free RX-78-2 Gundam model kit that's yours to take home with you.

Room 409 | Thurs. 7/4 at 2:15pm-5:15pm, Fri. 7/5 at 3:45pm-6:45pm, Sat 7/6 3:45pm-6:45pm

3 Meter RX-78-2 Gundam Statue at South Hall Entrance – Join us in celebrating the 45th Anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam. Take your photo with a giant Gundam and get free swag!

BANDAI HOBBY | Booth 2406– Exhibit Hall

A huge lineup of plastic model kits will be available for purchase including products based on hit anime such as ONE PIECE , Digimon , Pokémon , and more! This booth will also offer the 30 Minutes Label series, which features fully customizable kits.

, , , and more! This booth will also offer the 30 Minutes Label series, which features fully customizable kits. Workshop: Join our free model kit workshops in the Entertainment Hall. Attendees can build Pokémon, Plannosaurus (Dinosaur) and 30 Minutes Missions model kits for free. See Booth E10 in the Entertainment Hall for scheduled times and availability.

ICHIBANSHO | BANPRESTO | Booth 3106

Premiere character collectibles from fan-favorite anime will be available for purchase with special promotional offers. ICHIBANSHO buy more than $50 get 1 ICHIBANSHO acrylic FREE BANPRESTO buy more than $50 get 1 BANPRESTO acrylic FREE Q posket: buy more than 3 Q posket, you get 10% off Q posket items ＋ Special shopping bag! (Discount applied before sales tax.)



MegaHouse | Shokugan | nanoblock | The World of Ghibli | Booth E10 - Entertainment Hall

MegaHouse is proud to announce multiple event exclusives available for purchase at this booth. Each exclusive is based on characters from fan-favorite anime including Naruto and ONE PIECE.

Event Exclusives: Three Event Exclusives available for purchase. Nyaruto! Happy Friend 2024 Limited Set Lookup ONE PIECE MONKEY.D.LUFFY (Gold Hat) 25 th Anniversary Edition Nyan Piece Happy Trio 2024 Limited Set



nanoblock will host its annual building competition Thursday – Saturday located at Booth E10 in the Entertainment Hall. This year contestants will build a temple from scratch using only the provided nanoblock pieces. The winners will be announced at the end of each competition. To participate, simply sign-up at Booth E10. See booth for scheduled times and space is limited to 10 builders. Good luck!

mini pad promo (free with $15 purchase)

purchase) New Sanrio 2-Pack - Kuromi and My Melody Clear Version 2024 Event Exclusive

Workshops: Attendees will be able to participate in various workshop activities including building nanoblock bonsai trees, Kaitai puzzles, Charapaki and Bandai Hobby kits. See Booth E10 for more information including scheduled times. Space is limited.

The World of Ghibli is bringing a new shopping experience to Anime Expo this year. Ghibli fans will encounter a beautiful arrangement of official licensed products available for purchase including plush, lifestyle, figures, puzzles and more. Photo ops are available inside the booth as part of this unique Ghibli experience attendees won't want to miss.

GASHAPON | Booth E50 – Entertainment Hall

Gashapon will unleash its largest presence at Anime Expo with over 200 machines filled with capsule toys based on popular anime, animals, lifestyle and more. Once attendees have finished cranking their favorite machines, they can pose inside a giant Gashapon Capsule photo op!

