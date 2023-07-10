BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA IS HEADED TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2023

News provided by

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

10 Jul, 2023, 15:00 ET

An Incredible Spectacle Featuring an Immersive Fan Experience, Filled with Franchise Showcases, Exclusive Collectibles, Photo Ops, and Free Swag Awaits Fans in San Diego, CA! Attendees Will Also Have the Opportunity to Watch a Special World Premiere Screening of Sand Land!

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") is set to make a big splash this July when it presents a series of incredible booths and activations at San Diego Comic-Con. At this year's convention, BNTCA will offer an immersive experience that features a collection of its top licensed properties including Dragon Ball and Gundam. Crank that hype meter to 11 with special exhibits, displays, statues and life-sized photo ops, free swag, and event exclusives. BNTCA's showcase will include popular product brands such as TAMASHII NATIONS, Bandai Hobby and Tamagotchi. In addition, the Marina Terrace at the Marriott Marquis San Diego will house an expansive outdoor Dragon Ball Experience. Attendees are invited to visit any and all of BNTCA's booths and activations daily during regular show hours throughout San Diego Comic-Con.

Dragon Ball presents the ultimate experience for fans to enjoy at San Diego Comic-Con!

Dragon Ball Special Booth | Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Terrace 
(Open to the Public; No Badge Required)

Enter the Dragon Ball universe at this interactive outdoor experience featuring fan-favorite Bandai Namco brands including Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, Bandai Shokugan, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Banpresto, Ichibansho, GASHAPON and more.

  • Special Photo Ops
  • Gorgeous Product Displays and Dioramas
  • Numerous Interactive Games

For more information including product images and renderings, visit the official Dragon Ball website at https://en.dragon-ball-official.com/special/sdcc2023/

Shueisha, Toho, Bandai Filmworks and BNTCA Present the World Premiere Screening of Sand Land

Screening and Panel - From the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, comes his latest animated movie, "Sand Land", debuting its world premiere screening at San Diego Comic-Con! Shueisha (Publisher from Japan), Bandai Namco Filmworks (Animation company from Japan) and Toho (Film company from Japan) will also welcome Toshihisa Yokoshima (Director of Sand Land) to discuss behind-the-scenes footage. Room 6BCF @ 8:15pm-11:00pm 

SAND LAND | Booth #3729

Attendees can immerse themselves in the exciting one of a kind experience in the world of Sand Land!

  • Photo Op – Beelzebub and Tank
  • Interactive Video Game Demo
  • Product Displays

BANDAI SPIRITS | TAMASHII NATIONS Booth #3329

  • From Tamashii Nations
    • Dragon Ball Event Exclusives
      • SUPER SAIYAN SON GOKU & SUPER SAIYAN 2 SON GOHAN – Exclusive Edition
      • RADITZ & SON GOHAN -KID- -Exclusive Edition
      • MAJIN VEGETA -Exclusive Edition
      • [EXTRA BATTLE] SUPER SAIYAN -Exclusive Edition

Tamagotchi | Booth #3345

The Tamagotchi booth is back in 2023 with an all-new design that celebrates the Tamagotchi World Tour! The booth will offer a chance to purchase an exciting line-up of event-exclusive items, new products for sale, and lanyards to purchase! Plus, get a free exclusive Tamagotchi World Tour bag with eligible purchases (while supplies last).

  • Event Exclusives: Choose between three different event exclusives to commemorate your time at SDCC 2023! Our beloved Original Tamagotchi, the original virtual reality pet launched in 1997, is available in two exclusive space-themed shells.
    • Convention Exclusive Original Tamagotchi: Mametchi Spaceship 
      With Gen 1 programming

    • Convention Exclusive Original Tamagotchi: Mimitchi Planet
      With Gen 2 programming
  • Booth Experience: The booth will offer fans the opportunity to step inside the Tamagotchi universe and take their photos in the Tamagotchi photobooth. Fans are encouraged to submit their photo on their social platforms for a chance to win Tamagotchi prizes!
About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2023 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Also from this source

Be The Hero, Train The Hero: Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Launches Vital Hero: Batman!

TSUBURAYA WELCOMES BANDAI AS ULTRAMAN MASTER TOY LICENSEE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.