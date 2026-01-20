Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026 Launches This February

A five-city tour brings an interactive Dragon Ball experience along with official merchandise to fans across the United States

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) is pleased to announce the Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026. This multi-city tour will bring a dedicated Dragon Ball event space to major shopping destinations across the United States, offering fans a variety of themed experiences and access to official merchandise.

The Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA will visit the following locations:

  • Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois from February 6 to February 8
    • February 6 & 7: 10AM-8PM
    • February 8: 11AM-6PM
  • American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey from February 20 to February 22
    • February 20 & 21: 11AM-8PM
    • February 22: 11AM-7PM
  • Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida from February 27 to March 1
    • February 27 & 28: 10AM-8PM
    • March 1: 11AM-7PM
  • Barton Creek Square in Austin, Texas from March 6 to March 8
    • March 6 & 7: 10AM to 8PM
    • March 8: 12PM-6PM
  • The Shops at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California from March 13 to March 15
    • March 13 & 14: 10AM-8PM
    • March 15: 11AM-7PM

Each stop will feature an immersive event zone inspired by the world of Dragon Ball. Guests will be able to explore interactive displays, photo opportunities, gaming experiences, collectible activities, and more. Additionally, each stop along the tour will offer a dedicated retail space with a wide range of official Dragon Ball figures, model kits, collectibles, and related products for purchase.

Event details, featured items, and additional programming updates will be shared through the official Dragon Ball website and BNTCA social channels as each weekend approaches.

ABOUT DRAGON BALL

The Dragon Ball franchise began in 1984 with Akira Toriyama's manga debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. It quickly gained worldwide popularity and has since expanded into television series, films, video games, collectibles, and many other forms of entertainment. Dragon Ball remains one of the most recognizable and influential properties across the globe.

ABOUT BANDAI NAMCO TOYS AND COLLECTIBLES AMERICA

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
Bandai logo: TM & © 2026 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Inc.

