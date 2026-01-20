Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026 Launches This February

A five-city tour brings an interactive Dragon Ball experience along with official merchandise to fans across the United States

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) is pleased to announce the Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026. This multi-city tour will bring a dedicated Dragon Ball event space to major shopping destinations across the United States, offering fans a variety of themed experiences and access to official merchandise.

The Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA will visit the following locations:

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois from February 6 to February 8 February 6 & 7: 10AM-8PM February 8: 11AM-6PM

American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey from February 20 to February 22 February 20 & 21: 11AM-8PM February 22: 11AM-7PM

Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida from February 27 to March 1 February 27 & 28: 10AM-8PM March 1: 11AM-7PM

Barton Creek Square in Austin, Texas from March 6 to March 8 March 6 & 7: 10AM to 8PM March 8: 12PM-6PM

The Shops at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California from March 13 to March 15 March 13 & 14: 10AM-8PM March 15: 11AM-7PM



Each stop will feature an immersive event zone inspired by the world of Dragon Ball. Guests will be able to explore interactive displays, photo opportunities, gaming experiences, collectible activities, and more. Additionally, each stop along the tour will offer a dedicated retail space with a wide range of official Dragon Ball figures, model kits, collectibles, and related products for purchase.

Event details, featured items, and additional programming updates will be shared through the official Dragon Ball website and BNTCA social channels as each weekend approaches.

