BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA SET TO BRING SUPER-SIZED FAN EXPERIENCE TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2022

Details on BNTCA's SDCC 2022 line-up including panel information, exclusives and promotional offers are as follows:

Dragon Ball Special Booth | Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Terrace

(Open to the Public; No Badge Required)

Enter the Dragon Ball universe at this interactive outdoor experience featuring fan-favorite Bandai Namco brands including Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Banpresto, Ichibansho, and more.

Towering Giant Ape Vegeta Statue .

. Special Photo Ops .

. Eye-catching Product Displays .

. Numerous Interactive Games, Trading Cards and Model-kits .

. Free Souvenirs . A variety of souvenirs will be offered while supplies last, including:

. A variety of souvenirs will be offered while supplies last, including: Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO bag



Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO badge ribbons



Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO fan



Gohan and Piccolo head bands

For more information including product images and renderings, visit the official Dragon Ball website at https://dragon-ball-official.com/special/sdcc2022/.

Bandai Spirits Booth | Booth 3329

From Tamashii Nations

Dragon Ball Event Exclusives : **



S.H.Figuarts SHENRON - Exclusive Edition ($130.00)





S.H.Figuarts ANDROID 16 - Exclusive Edition ($65.00)





S.H.Figuarts MAJIN BUU -GOOD- - Exclusive Edition ($85.00)





S.H.Figuarts SUPER SAIYAN 2 SON GOKU - Exclusive Edition ($70.00)

Additional Event Exclusives :





S.H.Figuarts MADARA UCHIHA - Exclusive Edition ($70.00)





GUNDAM UNIVERSE RX-93 ν GUNDAM - REAL MARKING PLUS ver. ($35.00)





S.H.MonsterArts KONG FROM GODZILLA VS. KONG (2021) - Exclusive Edition ($90.00)

** Tickets may be necessary to purchase exclusives. For more information, visit the official Tamashii Nations at https://www.tamashiinations.com/event/sdcc2022/.

Bandai Toy Department

Tamagotchi, Anime Heroes & MegaHouse | Booth 3735

From Tamagotchi

Event Exclusives . Commemorate SDCC 2022 with these exclusive Original Tamagotchi devices featuring two limited-edition comic book shell designs and packaging. Original Tamagotchi have been the "must-have" digital pet since 1997 and these convention-exclusive devices will be the highlight of any Tamagotchi collection.

SDCC Tamagotchi Tamagotchi Tamagotchi

Convention Exclusive Original Tamagotchi Mametchi Comic ($30.00)

- With Gen 1 programming

-



Convention Exclusive Original Tamagotchi Mimitchi Comic ($30.00)

- With Gen 2 programming

- From Anime Heroes

Event Exclusive . Bring home the world of Naruto with this Anime Heroes Event Exclusive Naruto Sage of Six Paths Mode 6.5-inch figure featuring limited-edition packaging, color deco, and a pearlized finish.

Naruto Naruto

Event Exclusive Naruto Sage of Six Paths Mode ($25.00)

- With 16+ points of articulation, extra set of hands, and Truth-Seeking Ball and Fighting sticks accessories

- From MegaHouse

"Nyaruto" Naruto Uzumaki Statue Display from MegaHouse's Mega Cat Series.



Free Souvenirs . Nyaruto and Luffy Mega Cat fans are offered while supplies last.

Asia Pavilion

Storm Collectibles & Sentinel | Booth 301

From Storm Collectibles

World-first New Product Reveals and First-ever Displays in North America .

.

Event Exclusives available in limited quantities for purchase:





available in limited quantities for purchase:

Kintaro *2022 Event Exclusive* "Mortal Kombat" 1/12 Scale Action Figure ($140.00)





Nakoruru *2022 Event Exclusive* "Samurai Shodown" Action Figure ($95.00)





Zangief *2022 Event Exclusive* "Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challenger" Action Figure ($105.00)

From Sentinel

Life-size Captain America Statue based on Sentinel's Fighting Armor Captain America figure.

based on Sentinel's Fighting Armor Captain America figure.

World-first New Product Reveals and First-ever Displays in North America .

Studio Ghibli | Booth 4129

From Studio Ghibli

Life-size World of Ghibli . Step into the world of Studio Ghibli in this immersive life-size recreation of iconic movie scenes.

. Step into the world of Studio Ghibli in this immersive life-size recreation of iconic movie scenes.

Special Photo Ops . Become part of an iconic moments from "My Neighbor Totoro":

. Become part of an iconic moments from "My Neighbor Totoro":

Big Totoro and the Bus Stop





Cat Bus Paper Theater





Princess Mononoke Paper Theater

Free Souvenir . In celebration of the 25 th Anniversary of "Princess Mononoke," receive a "Princess Mononoke" fan while supplies last.

. In celebration of the 25 Anniversary of "Princess Mononoke," receive a "Princess Mononoke" fan while supplies last. Promotional Offer . Receive a Studio Ghibli tote bag with a purchase of $30 or more while supplies last.

. Receive a Studio Ghibli tote bag with a purchase of or more while supplies last. "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind" Model Kit . From Bandai Shokugan's Souzou Galleria Series: a highly detailed desktop model kit faithfully recreates the Gunship from "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind." The engine part houses the battery unit which enables blue LED lighting (LRR41 batteries not included). This set consists of the Gunship body, 4 pilot figures, 2 landing gear parts, a pair of tweezers and a display stand.

Retro Gaming & Pop-Culture Exhibit

Nanoblock & Ensky | Booth 135

Special themed product exhibition of iconic gaming and pop-culture franchises including PAC-MAN, Kirby and Godzilla from Bandai Namco brands Nanoblock, Ensky, MegaHouse and more.

From Nanoblock

PAC-MAN Character Display. A unique Nanoblock exhibit of PAC-MAN video game characters including giant-size PAC-MAN (51,300 bricks).

A unique Nanoblock exhibit of PAC-MAN video game characters including giant-size PAC-MAN (51,300 bricks).

Last Chance PAC-MAN Event Exclusive Collector Sets . Last chance to purchase a PAC-MAN Collector's Set – Translucent Limited Version SDCC 2021 Special Edition ($36.00) . Very limited quantities available.

. Last chance to purchase a PAC-MAN Collector's Set – Translucent Limited Version SDCC 2021 Special Edition . Very limited quantities available.

PAC-MAN Lottery . Receive one token with every purchase of the PAC-MAN Exclusive. Redeem tokens for Gachapon prizes.

. Receive one token with every purchase of the PAC-MAN Exclusive. Redeem tokens for Gachapon prizes.

PAC-MAN WORLD™ Re-PAC Demo Station . Fans attending will have a chance to play.

. Fans attending will have a chance to play.

Meet PAC-MAN Live in-person . Friday, July 22 from 1-3 PM .

. from .

Pokémon Character Display . A unique Nanoblock exhibit of Pokémon characters including Pikachu statue display.

. A unique Nanoblock exhibit of Pokémon characters including Pikachu statue display.

Promotional Offers :





:

Receive a free mini pad with any $15 purchase while supplies last.

purchase while supplies last.



Receive free nanoblock tweezers with purchase of select items while supplies last.

From Ensky

30 th Anniversary Kirby Display. A special Kirby franchise exhibit of Ensky products.

A special Kirby franchise exhibit of Ensky products.

Special Selection of Kirby Merchandise including acrylic stacking figures, paper theater puzzles and more available for purchase.

Mobile Suit Gundam Showcase

Panel - Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue. Celebrate your love for Gundam at the "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue" Panel featuring VampyBitMe ( Linda Le ), along with BNTCA's David Edmundson (marketing director), Justin Cavender (senior marketing manager) AJ Velasco (marketing specialist) and David Clarke (brand manager).

Room 6A | Thursday, July 21 at 12:30pm





Celebrate your love for Gundam at the "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue" Panel featuring VampyBitMe ( ), along with BNTCA's (marketing director), (senior marketing manager) AJ Velasco (marketing specialist) and (brand manager). Special Screening of "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue. " Watch a special screening of the new anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue" from director Hiroshi Kobayashi

Room 6A | Thursday, July 21 immediately after the panel.

Follow the official BNTCA account @BandaiCollect on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and information.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA)

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Storm Collectibles, Flame Toys, nanoblock®, and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

PAC-MAN WORLD™ Re-PAC & ©︎Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.